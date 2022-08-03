Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Alex Albon finished 10th in Australia and ninth in Miami this season

Williams have retained Alex Albon as their driver in Formula 1 for what they say is next season "and beyond".

The team announced on Tuesday that they had signed a "multi-year agreement" with the British-born Thai driver.

Albon said: "The team are pushing hard to progress, and I am really motivated to continue on this journey."

Williams team principal Jost Capito added: "Alex brings a great blend of skill and insightful learnings that will help bring greater success."

Albon joined Williams for this season after a year on the sidelines as Red Bull reserve after the drinks company dropped him following two years with their junior and then senior teams in 2019 and 2020.

The 26-year-old has impressed on his return to F1 and has scored three points for Williams, who are struggling towards the back of the grid this season.

Albon said: "I look forward to seeing what we can achieve as a team in the remainder of this season and next year."

Capito said that Albon is a "tremendous driver and valued member" of Williams Racing.

"We're thrilled to be able to confirm we will be working with him on a long-term basis," he added.

"He's a fierce competitor, has proved a popular and loyal team member and we are delighted that he will provide a stable base for us to continue to develop in this new F1 car era."

Williams did not reveal the length of the contract or name Albon's team-mate for 2023.

Current driver Nicholas Latifi is believed to have been told he will not be retained, and is expected to lose his seat.

The favourite for the second seat is Dutchman Nyck de Vries, the reigning Formula E champion and a test and reserve driver for the Mercedes F1 team.