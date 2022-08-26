Close menu

Belgian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen & Charles Leclerc to start race from back

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer at Spa

From the section Formula 1

verstappen
The Belgian Grand Prix is live on 5 Live and the BBC Sport website

Title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc will start the Belgian Grand Prix from the back of the grid.

The Red Bull and Ferrari stars are two of six drivers to be penalised for using too many engine parts.

Joining them are McLaren's Lando Norris, Alpine's Esteban Ocon, Valtteri Bottas of Alfa Romeo and Haas' Mick Schumacher.

Leclerc and Verstappen finished first practice second and third, behind the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.

Mercedes driver George Russell was fourth.

It was a session truncated by a 12-minute red-flag period to recover the stranded Haas of Kevin Magnussen, after it broke down on the run between the opening La Source hairpin and the Eau Rouge sweepers.

Verstappen was comfortably faster than anyone else for much of the session, after running the soft tyres early on, before being overhauled by the Ferraris later on.

Sainz was just 0.069 seconds quicker than Leclerc, who was on course to go top before a slide at the final chicane.

Verstappen was 0.217secs off Sainz in third place, with Russell 0.858secs off the pace while trying a significant aerodynamic upgrade.

An inconclusive session ended with Aston Martin's Lance Stroll fifth from Williams' Alex Albon and Daniel Ricciardo, who it was announced this week will leave McLaren at the end of the season after the team reached a deal to terminate his contract.

Lewis Hamilton was ninth fastest, behind Alpha Tauri's Yuki Tsunoda, with Red Bull's Sergio Perez completing the top 10.

  • Comment posted by Will, today at 14:50

    With 6 drivers taking penalties they are hardly starting at the back.
    They will probably be starting 15th & 16th and could be even higher if something happens to give someone else a penalty.

  • Comment posted by roony, today at 14:50

    In fairness the sport has been better this year... its always going to be boring when one driver/manufacturer has the domination. I for one can't sit and just watch a car driving around a track on its own.. (you need to be quite a boring person to do that) most likely single, no wife/kids etc... However when there is overtaking etc. its a decent sport to watch. It just needs to be competitive.

  • Comment posted by Jomar777, today at 14:45

    Good race coming through wit loads of overtakings, team orders, and bold strategy.
    Verstappen will win anyway but coming from way down will at least avoid the usual procession and make it some fun

  • Comment posted by Kicking_Kruis, today at 14:44

    They should only be allowed to be in Q1.. then the penalties should be applied.. so that those drivers who are "promoted" can qualify properly.. never understood why penalised drivers are allowed to be in all qualifying sessions if they're going to be at the back anyway.

    • Reply posted by BBC123, today at 14:46

      BBC123 replied:
      Because whoever finishes higher in qualifying ends up higher on the grid after the penalties, assuming the penalties are the same.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 14:43

    The penalty system doesn't work. Take an engine, gearbox, electronics, MGHU and turbo and you still just start with a 20 place drop. Why not carry the aggregate unused penalty on to the next race, or even the one after that if you can't take them all?

  • Comment posted by LifeGirl, today at 14:42

    Red Bull and Ferrari are so dominant this year that they'll both still be in with a shout of first place. F1 is kind of absurd like that when you think about it.

    • Reply posted by Eyes Wide Open, today at 14:47

      Eyes Wide Open replied:
      Whilst I fully get your point, I suspect the very short pit lane at Spa will prevent that from happening. Starting so far back they'll undoubtedly be at least a pit stop distance behind by the time of the leader's first stop. At any other track the time loss from pitting would likely be higher than the gap due to starting at the back.

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 14:42

    verstappen still winning 🐐

    • Reply posted by BBBBC, today at 14:46

      BBBBC replied:
      Verstappen still winning sheep? Do you know something we don't about him? What an odd post.

  • Comment posted by NEO44, today at 14:41

    That would be an unclassified session in my reckoning due to disruption and teams on different programs with rain in the mix. Noting to write about !

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 14:40

    Bit pathetic really all starting at the back. Surely there is a better way to administer this.

    • Reply posted by daiboy, today at 14:42

      daiboy replied:
      So you're either a leclerc fan or verstappen fan

  • Comment posted by Jimmyc, today at 14:39

    Verstappen will win

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 14:42

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      🐐

  • Comment posted by SMIDG3T, today at 14:33

    While this is obviously a chance for Mercedes to get their first win, I can assure you they'd want to do it on merit, and not just because their main rivals are starting from the back of the grid.

    • Reply posted by Keeping it real 2021, today at 14:40

      Keeping it real 2021 replied:
      There's still a Ferrari and red bull at top of grid at moment.

  • Comment posted by Chronon, today at 14:31

    This tactical changing of parts to incur the penalties on tracks where overtaking is easier is getting absurd. Maybe there should be a rule where each penalty has to be served at a race before the end of the season chosen at random by the FIA after the penalty has been incurred.

    • Reply posted by ubercurmudgeon, today at 14:36

      ubercurmudgeon replied:
      Or just scrap the limit. In principle, cost cutting is a good thing, but how come it means not having enough engines to make it through a season, which is somewhat fundamental to a race series, instead of employing fewer marketing and PR people, having less shiny HQ buildings, or not hauling ridiculous multifloor hospitality centres to each grand prix?

  • Comment posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 14:27

    Well at first glance, and unless there's some serious sandbagging, it seems Mercedes' hopes and dreams about the latest rule changes aren't going to live up to reality.

    Good chance for Sainz and Perez to get back into the title hunt!

  • Comment posted by Russ, today at 14:27

    I used to be a keen fan of F1... Find it boring now as its nothing to do with racing anymore. Just generating money and feeding egos.

    • Reply posted by paul longden, today at 14:31

      paul longden replied:
      Switch it off then

  • Comment posted by Wiltshire Winger, today at 14:26

    I wonder if we will see a two lap procession this year with Max at the back of the field?

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 14:44

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      he'd still manage to win in those 2 laps 🐐

  • Comment posted by twinklebelle18, today at 14:26

    good , hope to see Danny Ric rub McLaren's noses in it on Sunday then....

  • Comment posted by smokey, today at 14:26

    Russell and Hamilton might have a chance then.

  • Comment posted by Burleigh, today at 14:26

    Well Max and Charles can continue their loving. So far they keep patting each other on the back wiping each others arises.

    • Reply posted by Keeping it real 2021, today at 14:42

      Keeping it real 2021 replied:
      What different would you like?
      Of course that is, if, like you, you regard simple politeness as 'wiping someone's arse'.

  • Comment posted by Neville Bartos, today at 14:25

    Surely look-at-me-Lewis can win on Sunday given this.

    • Reply posted by Tacush, today at 14:47

      Tacush replied:
      No walking stick and shattered spine this week then.

  • Comment posted by ihaveaquestion, today at 14:24

    COME ON MERCEDES!!!!!!!!

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 14:44

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      verstappen will embarrass them from the back of the grid 🐐

