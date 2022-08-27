Close menu

Belgian Grand Prix: Sainz on pole in Belgium after Verstappen penalty

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer at Spa

From the section Formula 1

The Belgian Grand Prix is live on 5 Live and the BBC Sport website

Max Verstappen put in a stunning performance in Belgian Grand Prix qualifying - but Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will start the race from pole position.

Verstappen was a remarkable 0.632 seconds clear of the field but a grid penalty for using too many engine parts means he starts towards the back.

Sainz won a battle with Red Bull's Sergio Perez by 0.165secs to take pole.

Alpine's Fernando Alonso will start third ahead of Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and team-mate Esteban Ocon qualified fourth and fifth but both also have engine penalties, along with four further drivers.

Verstappen looks set to start 15th, one place ahead of Leclerc.

Max Verstappen began the weekend having to accept a penalty for using too many engine parts which put him near the back of the grid

  • Comment posted by Kuifje, today at 16:52

    Wow, 2 seconds between Max and Lewis! What is going wrong for Mercedes?

  • Comment posted by montana, today at 16:52

    Change to e10 fuel is what screwed merc nothing to do with bouncing they will not win another race until at least 2026

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 16:50

    Interestingly Max did 9 laps in qualifying. Lewis did 20. Saving engine and tyres?

  • Comment posted by Mr singh, today at 16:50

    So the guy with the fastest car getting pole......yawn........the guy with fastest car will start near the back and still win.....because of the car......yawn

    • Reply posted by bagseye, today at 16:52

      bagseye replied:
      You’re catching on. Well done.

  • Comment posted by Yorky, today at 16:49

    Max showing he's the fastest driver by a mile.
    If it was all about the car then Perez would have been an easy second.
    Despite having the fastest car last time a pathetic performance from Hammy. Time he retired.

    • Reply posted by Mr singh, today at 16:53

      Mr singh replied:
      Fastest car? What drugs are you taking?

  • Comment posted by montana, today at 16:47

    Ocon ahead of mercs and hami lol that shows it was the car during period 2014-2021

    • Reply posted by V for Vendetta, today at 16:52

      V for Vendetta replied:
      Don’t forget the 2005 - 2006, and 2010-2013 years.

  • Comment posted by rene Verweij , today at 16:46

    Hamilton 1.8?

    • Reply posted by V for Vendetta, today at 16:53

      V for Vendetta replied:
      Just stating how fast the leaders are ahead of the Mercs

  • Comment posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 16:46

    Did anyone else find the coverage on Sky rather mediocre today ?

    • Reply posted by steed, today at 16:49

      steed replied:
      No more mediocre than your posts

  • Comment posted by DS002, today at 16:43

    Very impressive driving by Verstappen in qualifying. Pity it doesn't count for tomorrow's race.

    Speaking of which, given several of the hard chargers are at the back, I predict a massive pileup on the first or second lap. Should be great to watch with car parts everywhere

    So who will win? Sainz or Perez? Or could Alonso have enough in him to win one more race? I'm tipping Sainz.

    Lets go racing!

  • Comment posted by Marc Hameleers, today at 16:42

    A true masterclass by Verstappen today.

    • Reply posted by V for Vendetta, today at 16:53

      V for Vendetta replied:
      Indeed….didn’t even bother with Q3 lol. I predict he’ll be on the top step by the end of the race

  • Comment posted by JamboStu, today at 16:42

    Superb! What a lovely gap between Red Bull and Merc. It will be a joy to watch MV overtake LH after 5 laps, no doubt LH's bad back will make another appearance..... see what rules they can get changed this time!

    • Reply posted by Voice Of Reason, today at 16:50

      Voice Of Reason replied:
      God you're pathetic

  • Comment posted by montana, today at 16:42

    ha ha what happened to merc and hami
    Media and hami fan girls must be gutted

    • Reply posted by steed, today at 16:45

      steed replied:
      Yawn

  • Comment posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 16:41

    Thought Mercedes were gonna win this weekend? What’s happened?

    • Reply posted by Nigel, today at 16:49

      Nigel replied:
      I thought the race was tomorrow, obviously you know about F1 than I do

  • Comment posted by Zephyr, today at 16:41

    Max showing he is top of his game and the top driver at the moment. I expect he will finish at least 3rd or second as he will come through the field faster than than Charles. I doubt Lewis and Fernando will be wishing each other good luck on the grid with a friendly wave or thumbs up!

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 16:40

    ha ha ha. now that we're all running legal floors goatstappen is even further ahead, meanwhile mercedes are in the bin. slower than an alpine. goatstappen winning again tomorrow

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 16:42

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      When do you reckon Toto will be sacked ? Now that it’s an actual competition they can’t keep up!

  • Comment posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 16:40

    What a lap from Verstappen. We are so lucky to watch a true great - enjoy it everyone! It doesn’t come around often !

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 16:41

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      🐐

  • Comment posted by Sossoliso, today at 16:40

    Goodness me. Mercedes have spent the last 2 weeks telling anyone who cared to listen they have a great upgrade to the car coming.. yikes. the car is 2s slower than the Red Bull.
    I suppose they have the big driver numbers on the side of the cars.. that must be a big upgrade from what they had before. lol

  • Comment posted by bagseye, today at 16:40

    So it wasn’t the floor then?

    😂

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 16:39

    RedBull to Mercedes 1.8 seconds gap per lap…haha, one point eight!

    And this is after Merc trying all the tricks in the book in front of FIA in the name of “safety and all”. Can’t wait for next year when Merc will be even slower than RB.

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 16:50

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      Yeah Merc are definitely the dirtiest team in the history of F1. Good to see it has backfired.

  • Comment posted by Shades, today at 16:39

    Easy win for Verstappen. The Red Bull is way too quick. A Newey masterpiece

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 16:41

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      verstappen masterpiece

