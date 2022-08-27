Belgian Grand Prix: Sainz on pole in Belgium after Verstappen penalty
Max Verstappen put in a stunning performance in Belgian Grand Prix qualifying - but Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will start the race from pole position.
Verstappen was a remarkable 0.632 seconds clear of the field but a grid penalty for using too many engine parts means he starts towards the back.
Sainz won a battle with Red Bull's Sergio Perez by 0.165secs to take pole.
Alpine's Fernando Alonso will start third ahead of Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and team-mate Esteban Ocon qualified fourth and fifth but both also have engine penalties, along with four further drivers.
Verstappen looks set to start 15th, one place ahead of Leclerc.
More to follow
If it was all about the car then Perez would have been an easy second.
Despite having the fastest car last time a pathetic performance from Hammy. Time he retired.
Speaking of which, given several of the hard chargers are at the back, I predict a massive pileup on the first or second lap. Should be great to watch with car parts everywhere
So who will win? Sainz or Perez? Or could Alonso have enough in him to win one more race? I'm tipping Sainz.
Lets go racing!
Media and hami fan girls must be gutted
I suppose they have the big driver numbers on the side of the cars.. that must be a big upgrade from what they had before. lol
😂
And this is after Merc trying all the tricks in the book in front of FIA in the name of “safety and all”. Can’t wait for next year when Merc will be even slower than RB.