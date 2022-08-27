Close menu

Belgian GP qualifying pictures

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

spa
His fans still believe, however...
spa
Verstappen's title rival Leclerc spun in final practice
spa
Max Verstappen began the weekend having to accept a penalty for using too many engine parts which put him near the back of the grid
Belgian GP qualifying pictures
...And arrive at the Spa circuit in their thousands
spa
And there was more bad news for Daniel Ricciardo as he went out of qualifying early, having announced he will leave McLaren at the end of the year

Top Stories