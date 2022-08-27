Belgian GP qualifying pictures

Belgian GP qualifying picturesLast updated on 4 minutes ago4 minutes ago.From the section Formula 1His fans still believe, however...Verstappen's title rival Leclerc spun in final practiceMax Verstappen began the weekend having to accept a penalty for using too many engine parts which put him near the back of the grid...And arrive at the Spa circuit in their thousandsAnd there was more bad news for Daniel Ricciardo as he went out of qualifying early, having announced he will leave McLaren at the end of the year