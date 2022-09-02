Close menu

Oscar Piastri to drive for McLaren after Alpine lose contract appeal

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments50

Piastri
Piastri won the 2021 Formula 2 Championship with Prema Racing

Australian Oscar Piastri will drive for McLaren next year after Alpine lost their appeal to Formula 1's contract recognition board (CRB).

Alpine had lodged a claim with the board, a team of lawyers set up to adjudicate in contract disputes, after Piastri rejected their claim he was committed to them.

The CRB said: "The only contract to be recognised is the contact between McLaren and Piastri dated 4 July 2022. Piastri is entitled to drive for McLaren for the 2023 and 2024 seasons."

Alpine said they "acknowledged the decision", adding: "We consider the matter closed on our side and will announce our full 2023 driver line-up in due course."

Piastri, the reigning Formula 2 champion who has been Alpine's reserve driver this year, said: "I'm extremely excited to be making my F1 debut with such a prestigious team as McLaren and I'm very grateful for the opportunity that's been offered to me.

"The team has a long tradition of giving young talent a chance, and I'm looking forward to working hard alongside Lando [Norris] to push the team towards the front of the grid.

"I'm focused on preparing for my F1 debut in 2023 and starting my F1 career in papaya."

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl said: "Oscar has an impressive racing career to date, and we are sure that together with Lando, he will be able to help us move another step forward towards our ambitions."

The decision ends a remarkable few weeks that began with Fernando Alonso's decision to move from Alpine to Aston Martin for 2023.

Alpine had been trying to juggle Alonso and Piastri, offering the two-time champion a one-year deal to stay with the team in 2023 while trying to farm Piastri out to Williams to gain experience.

But they have managed to lose both drivers - Alonso was frustrated by their unwillingness to offer a longer-term deal and their concern that he might lose performance, while Piastri did not appreciate not being offered the drive at the team he believed they ought to have provided.

It led to an extraordinary day after the Hungarian Grand Prix before F1's summer break in which Alpine said they were confident in their contractual hold over Piastri and later issued a press release saying he would drive for them in 2023, only for the 21-year-old to say on Twitter that he would not.

It became clear that Piastri's frustrations with Alpine had opened the door to McLaren, and it has now emerged that they signed a deal with him nearly two months ago.

Since then, McLaren have negotiated an early end to Daniel Ricciardo's contract to make way for Piastri to join Norris.

Ricciardo's future in F1 is uncertain, and Alpine are said to be trying to secure Frenchman Pierre Gasly, currently tied to Alpha Tauri until the end of 2023, to partner Esteban Ocon..

Comments

Join the conversation

51 comments

  • Comment posted by mike, today at 15:43

    I’m not getting why he’s signed a two year deal and McLaren have all of these Indycar drivers on the hit roster as well. Weren’t they looking at bringing at least one American based racer over or are they hedging their bets that Norris will move on at some point?

    • Reply posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 15:59

      Ook the Librarian replied:
      Merc seat might become available soon ... And Lando could fill it 😉

  • Comment posted by Devils Advocate, today at 15:42

    Ooh, another twist! This all seemed nailed on that Alpine would win the dispute?

    Look forward to seeing him and Lando together next year at McLaren, promising driver line up.

  • Comment posted by Dr Don, today at 15:40

    I wonder why Alpine thought they had a contract with Piastri? Because if they had one they would have been the winners at the CRB.

  • Comment posted by Ethan Williams, today at 15:39

    So Alpine repeatedly tried to get Fernando to sign a 1 year deal with the team all throughout the first half of the season when he said he wanted a 2 year deal, Oscar sees this and realises he's probably not going to get a seat at Alpine next year so decides to sign with Mclaren. In doing so Alpine lose both Fernando and Oscar and Alpine are now almost bigger clowns than Ferrari.

    • Reply posted by Dr Don, today at 15:44

      Dr Don replied:
      What made Alpine think they had a strong enough contract with Piastri to go to the CRB? The answer to that would tell us is they are clowns or if they have been done.

  • Comment posted by mjhans101, today at 15:36

    Alpine's social media team and Otmar all went to the same strategy course as Mattia Binotto this year, it would seem.

  • Comment posted by Manifest, today at 15:34

    Will we get to hear from Mark Webber , manager of Piastri ? Might be interesting to hear his take on how things worked out. Channel 4 this weekend ?

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 15:34

    Sink or Swim.

    His decision or a greedy impatient manager I wonder?

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 15:31

    It's hardly surprising; quite apart from the rights and wrongs of the contracts, how could Alpine force Piastri to drive for them when he was determined to drive for McLaren? His heart wouldn't be in it at all at Alpine.

  • Comment posted by Stuboy, today at 15:28

    The McLaren racing car is mainly orange in colour. It used to be silver, and before that red and white. It has four wheels too.

    • Reply posted by chopperpaine, today at 15:31

      chopperpaine replied:
      papaya

  • Comment posted by Zephyr, today at 15:25

    This is what I would have expected from Ferrari - wrong call for pitstops and wrong call for contracts. They gave lost a lot of experience in losing Alonso and it was an own goal!

    • Reply posted by LifeGirl, today at 15:28

      LifeGirl replied:
      They lost Alonso and gained Vettel - AKA a man who has won more world championships than Alonso.

  • Comment posted by Tiger2, today at 15:21

    Trying to work out after this lot who will get the F1 Blooper Award this year, the Ferrari Strategy Team or Otmar?

    • Reply posted by LifeGirl, today at 15:29

      LifeGirl replied:
      Ferrari, definitely. Who would have predicted a 90 point lead for Verstappen based on LeClerc's first race this season?

  • Comment posted by Govind75, today at 15:19

    Terrible management from Alpine. Refused to give Alonso proper reassurance of his position and have lost their prospective driver in the same go.

    • Reply posted by Dr Don, today at 15:47

      Dr Don replied:
      Why have they done it? They simply must have had some sort of agreement with Pistri.

  • Comment posted by Norm77, today at 15:19

    More like McLaren know they wont be anymore competitive next year so looked for a cheaper driver with less baggage. A win/wn for both parties.

  • Comment posted by waggleyerwallies, today at 15:15

    Awesome from the French. Why lose one driver when you can lose TWO…!

    Oh la la

  • Comment posted by waggleyerwallies, today at 15:13

    MW might just get to be world champion as an agent and make up for the track…!

    • Reply posted by Rhet Oric, today at 15:21

      Rhet Oric replied:
      MW? Max Whitlock . . . thought he was a gymnast/acrobat.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 15:12

    So it's a vacant Haas seat for some drivers looking for a berth.

  • Comment posted by Andy ES, today at 15:12

    Hope the Ricciardo payout was worth it and he performs! Clearly talented but not a guarantee of success, a la Ricciardo.

  • Comment posted by Rhet Oric, today at 15:10

    Mac and Pasty . . . could become an unbeatable combination.

  • Comment posted by Hail Hakkinen, today at 15:08

    This young man better deliver the goods after all this fuss.

  • Comment posted by AttenboroughForPresident, today at 15:07

    Danny Ric to Alpine then?

    • Reply posted by Rhet Oric, today at 15:12

      Rhet Oric replied:
      Nah . . . back to The Antipodes and retirement.

