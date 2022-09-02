Dutch Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc leads Ferrari one-two in second practice
Last updated on .From the section Formula 1
Charles Leclerc led a Ferrari one-two in Friday practice at the Dutch Grand Prix with championship leader Max Verstappen only eighth fastest.
Leclerc headed team-mate Carlos Sainz by 0.004 seconds, with Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes third, 0.072secs off the pace.
Verstappen had a troubled day, missing most of the first session after his car lost drive, and did not complete a fast lap on soft tyres like his rivals.
McLaren's Lando Norris was fourth, ahead of Mercedes' George Russell.
Verstappen's truncated first session, in which he managed only seven laps, meant Red Bull had to change his programme for the afternoon.
The Dutchman, 98 points clear of Leclerc in the championship with eight races to go, went straight from some laps establishing a set-up into his race-simulation run on a heavy fuel load.
That meant he did not use the soft tyres on a flying lap to simulate qualifying. He ended the session 0.697 seconds off the pace, a margin unrepresentative of his potential.
Verstappen had been quickest of all at the time he broke down in the first session.
The second session was interrupted late on when Yuki Tsunoda spun his Alpha Tauri and beached it in a gravel trap, causing a red flag of a few minutes while the car was removed.
I must have been dreaming then as I'm sure I saw him complete a single-lap 1.13.042 for his second run at the same time as everyone else.
But we wouldn't want anyone to suspect the UK-driven 'RB domination Merc nowhere' narrative is total bull would we.
I suspect MV will be in the mix in Quali and strong in the race.
Good to see the red cars back up there.
I hope for a good race, it would be nice to see a mixed up grid at the front with no lock out for one team.
Come Sunday Max will win and Hammy will have rammed someone else off the track. Ferrari ? Who cares, they are only there for the comedy value.
They've probably calculated that MV doesn't need to do the Quali simulation laps, he'll work that all out on the fly tomorrow, and probably be on Pole...