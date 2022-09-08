Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Porsche has called off its planned Formula 1 collaboration with Red Bull.

The German car company had been planning to enter F1 in 2026 as engine partner to Red Bull but talks have stalled after an agreement could not be reached.

A Porsche statement said: "The premise was always that a partnership would be based on an equal footing."

It said this would "include not only an engine partnership but also the team. This could not be achieved".

Porsche had wanted to gain a shareholding in Red Bull and have influence in team operations, while Red Bull wanted to keep independence. The two positions could not be reconciled.

However, Porsche said it was still interested in entering F1 as a result of the new engine regulations that will come into force in 2026.

These increase the proportion of power provided by the hybrid part of the engines and introduce fully-sustainable synthetic fuels.

Porsche is pushing synthetic fuels, which burn only the carbon taken out of the atmosphere in their manufacture, as one of the solutions to the climate crisis across the automotive industry.

The statement added: "With the finalised rule changes, the racing series nevertheless remains an attractive environment for Porsche, which will continue to be monitored."

Audi, a sister brand of Porsche in the Volkswagen Group, announced last month that it was entering F1 in 2026.

It has so far only said it will be a power-unit manufacturer, but it is expected to take over the Sauber team and become an entrant.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said at the Belgian Grand Prix last month that the company was not prepared to cede control of its F1 operations.

Red Bull currently uses a Honda engine with technical support from the Japanese manufacturer, which officially pulled out of F1 at the end of 2021.

The team are setting up their own engine department which is designing and building a power-unit for the new rules.