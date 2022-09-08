Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Hamilton and Russell observed a minute's silence to honour the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has been handed a five-place grid penalty for the Italian Grand Prix.

The championship leader is one of a number of drivers to be penalised for exceeding the permitted number of power-unit elements at Monza.

His team-mate Sergio Perez has a 10-place penalty, while Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton will also be at the back.

Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas and Alpha Tauri's Yuki Tsunoda will also be at the back, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fastest in the session, but 0.077 seconds from Sainz.

Mercedes driver George Russell was third, 0.279secs slower than Leclerc and ahead of Hamilton.

Verstappen was fifth fastest after being held up by McLaren's Lando Norris on his flying lap on the soft tyres, about which the Dutchman expressed his annoyance.

Verstappen, 109 points ahead of Leclerc in the championship and well on his way to a second title, was on course to go fastest before encountering the McLaren on the entry to Parabolica.

Hamilton's grid penalty was announced by Mercedes on Thursday; the other offences were revealed by governing body the FIA early in Friday practice. The details of the penalties will be confirmed at a later stage.

Verstappen has taken a fifth internal combustion engine, but as he has taken no other parts his penalty is limited to five places.

Perez has a new engine as well as a penalty for exceeding gearbox components while Sainz has a new MGU-K and battery - although is likely to take further components over the course of the weekend.

Bottas and Tsunoda have entire new power-units, in addition to the Japanese's 10-place penalty for exceeding the permitted number of driver reprimands for a season, after picking up his fifth at last weekend's Dutch Grand Prix.

Dutchman Nyck De Vries subbed for Sebastian Vettel in the Aston Martin team for the session and ended it 19th, just in excess of a second behind race driver Lance Stroll after a trip through the gravel at Ascari.