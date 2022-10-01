Close menu

Singapore Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc on pole after Max Verstappen fuel issue

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer in Singapore

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments256

Verstappen
The Singapore Grand Prix is live on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole position after a gripping qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix as Max Verstappen finished only eighth.

Red Bull's Verstappen appeared to have the pace to take pole but abandoned his penultimate lap after an error and then was told urgently to pit before finishing his final one.

He swore over the radio, saying: "I don't get it. What are you saying?"

It was later confirmed Verstappen was short of fuel.

Leclerc beat Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez by 0.022 seconds, with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton third.

Team boss Christian Horner said over the radio they would talk about it afterwards, his point being no-one would then be listening.

It was an unusual session in which the drivers ran throughout without pitting. Teams have to have enough fuel remaining in their cars to provide a specific size of sample to the FIA after qualifying.

And Verstappen confirmed it, saying the team had told him to abort an earlier lap that would have been good enough at the time for pole after he made a mistake at the penultimate chicane, and did not realise he would not have enough fuel to do another lap until it was too late.

"Not enough fuel in the car," he said. "We got a little surprised we had that extra lap but you can track that, you see that coming. That's why I don't really understand how that was missed.

"In hindsight, I should have finished the lap before when they told me to abort to make a gap for the last lap.

"All this was triggered by Pierre [Gasly] in front of me, which is why I had to create a gap for that final lap, because I was getting close to him.

"But that's not an excuse. I cannot see how much fuel is in the car and we have all the sensors in the world to track these things. So, yeah, incredibly frustrating."

Verstappen has appeared able to win from anywhere in recent races - doing so from 10th in Hungary, 15th in Belgium and seventh in Italy - but he said: "It's a bit like Monaco - you cannot really pass.

"I don't really see a podium or a win."

Verstappen's misfortune means it is even less likely than it already was that he could clinch a second world title on Sunday - he needs to win the race and hope other results go his way.

Delight for Leclerc

Leclerc will not care about Verstappen's problems after taking his second consecutive pole in Singapore - but the first since 2019 as the race returns to the calendar after the pandemic.

Leclerc said: "It was really, really special. Every qualifying in street tracks are super on the limit and even more like that when it is damp. But it worked well."

It is Leclerc's ninth pole in 17 races this season and he is just one away from clinching the trophy for most poles of the season, although it will be little consolation after his title hopes were dashed by Ferrari's collective errors this season.

Hamilton was a contender for pole and was the fastest man on track by far early in the final session - setting laps well clear of all the other frontrunners when out on track at the same time.

But as the session wore on, the Mercedes lost its performance edge and the seven-time champion missed out by 0.054secs on the track where in 2018 he set what he regards as his greatest ever pole lap.

Hamilton said: "I was pushing so hard. I was so close. I was trying so hard. These guys are so quick but I thought maybe with a perfect lap I could get first. It just didn't happen with the grip in the final lap. But we just keep our heads down and hopefully tomorrow will be a better day."

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz took fourth, 0.171secs off pole, ahead of Fernando Alonso's Alpine, the veteran Spaniard just 0.554secs off the pace on a track where he has always excelled and on a weekend Alpine have introduced a major floor upgrade.

Team-mate Esteban Ocon was knocked out in the first session and will start 18th.

Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly, Verstappen, Haas driver Kevin Magnussen and the second Alpha Tauri of Yuki Tsunoda completed the top 10.

George Russell had a frustrating day in the second Mercedes, blaming an engine problem for qualifying only 11th.

Alex Albon qualified 19th on his return after a medical emergency when he spent nearly 24 hours in intensive car after stopping breathing following an appendectomy three weeks ago, 0.6secs ahead of Williams team-mate Nicholas Latifi.

More to follow

Comments

Join the conversation

256 comments

  • Comment posted by xenosys2005, today at 15:46

    "Abort the lap Max. We've gone over-budget."

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:49

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      abort the lap max, youre just too good to start from pole. we need u to put on a show for the people tomorrow 🐐

  • Comment posted by Fierytas, today at 15:44

    Verstappen really does come across as an unlikable, spoiled brat. As soon as something goes wrong the mask slips.

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 15:49

      Name replied:
      This, everyone berated Lewis (fair enough, they're entitled to their opinion) but Max is 10x worse. Sweating and foaming at the mouth when anything doesn't go his way, getting out the car to punch Ocon a couple of seasons ago etc.

      Just image if the title had been taken as from him due to "human error" like it was for Lewis, God knows what he would have done

  • Comment posted by ISD, today at 15:37

    Well done to Hamilton driving a dog of a car in Qualy trim

    Verstappen showing his true colours, despite being on the cusp on a second WDC, his petulance shines through against his team.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:42

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      this is why max verstappen is the greatest of all time

  • Comment posted by The Right Opinion, today at 15:48

    Red Bull gives you whinge.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:52

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      only people whinging is tantrum toto trying to make it all about himself when goatstappen is about to win his 2nd title. he's so salty that he cant even win 1 race 😂

  • Comment posted by Londoncelt, today at 15:53

    Max the moan showing his true colours again today, sadly he will win the title this year but he still won last year by cheating and it also looks like they cheated with the budget cap but don't let that put you off Horner

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:55

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      create rumour
      >trick yourself into believing rumour
      >get mad at rumour
      >rumour comes out as false, cry corruption

      rinse and repeat. the cycle of a hamilton fan 😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Vista, today at 15:52

    Box box Max 📦 we've blown the budget!!

    Max: sob sniff, f**k, t**ts, bleep bleep.....

    Karma

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:53

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      goatstappen winning tomorrow 🐐

  • Comment posted by RB, today at 15:39

    Verstappen needs his mouth washing out with soap! The number of bleeps to cover up his swearing is unacceptable to the audience but especially to the younger viewers.

    • Reply posted by ISD, today at 15:41

      ISD replied:
      Anger issues, imagine he was behind in points to Charles, he loses control of his emotions too easily

  • Comment posted by Sulky, today at 15:51

    already talk of giving RB a reprieve. hit them hard for cheating

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:53

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      where did they cheat

  • Comment posted by F1fantraveltv on social media, today at 15:51

    Christian biatore is always up to some tricks at redbull. …

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:52

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      what trick? creating verstappen in a lab cos he's not human how good he is?

  • Comment posted by xxdavidxcx87, today at 15:50

    I wonder in what weird and interesting Ferrari will blunder the race tomorrow.

    • Reply posted by The Right Opinion, today at 15:52

      The Right Opinion replied:
      By fitting square wheels and using Coke Zero instead of petrol.

  • Comment posted by Wurls, today at 15:39

    But can Leclerc turn it into a race win?
    Ferrari's race conversion from qualifying stats do not make particularly edifying reading!

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 16:03

      Celts replied:
      Pole positions this season:

      Ferrari - 11
      Red Bull - 4

      But the Lewis fan boys try and act like Red Bulls "dominance" this season is on par with Mercedes for the past 8 years.

  • Comment posted by DS002, today at 15:42

    What a bizarre qualifying session. While I'm not surprised about some of the results, I've got to say Russell's early exit was just plain weird. He is usually more so up the front, but not today.

    But Verstappen's final lap was even weirder. Whether he was down on fuel or not, surely the team would have known earlier and called him in before his final lap!

    Still, tomorrow should be "interesting".

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 16:28

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      It’s fixed cos Red Bull don’t want to win the title until they have Mercedes in court for slander. Mercedes are such an evil corporation. Shames this country how many people support them.

  • Comment posted by Danny Smith, today at 15:54

    Just how many languages can Mad Max swear in anyway?

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:59

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      just how many ways can verstappen live rent free in someones head?

  • Comment posted by Mrgrumpy, today at 16:04

    It would be a first World title, not second................

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 16:06

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      hamilton fans after saying its his first world title for 99999th time: 🤓🤓🤓

  • Comment posted by Happy, today at 16:09

    It's so sad that Verstappen came in eighth under such bad circumstances. He must be very depressed. He certainly sounded very upset when he was told he had to pit instead of finishing his last lap. I wonder if Horner had some bad news to tell him in the pits which couldn't wait. Maybe they can't pay him any more because they've gone over budget again.

    It all sounds very sad.

  • Comment posted by Voice Of Reason, today at 15:35

    Really exciting finish to qualifying. Should be a good race tomorrow!

    • Reply posted by Nohumour, today at 15:38

      Nohumour replied:
      Was a good one. Looked like nightmare conditions to make decisions and keep it on the track.

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 16:17

    Children listening Max….you numpty.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 16:20

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      please dont say n*mpty. there are children reading your comments

  • Comment posted by Adam WBA, today at 15:41

    Well that was interesting. Could have anyones pole in the last 3 minutes

  • Comment posted by penelope, today at 16:19

    Verstappen reverting to type, but there you go, it’s a passionate sport. Talking of which, Horner should put a fluffy sock in it as he has serious form for accusing other teams/drivers of skullduggery. Whatever the outcome of the cost cap debacle, F1 is starting to look more than a little tainted.

  • Comment posted by RJS, today at 16:08

    I guess Red bull have to save money somewhere (allegedly).

