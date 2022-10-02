Singapore Grand Prix: In pictures

Singapore Grand Prix: In picturesLast updated on 1 hour ago1 hour ago.From the section Formula 1But Verstappen and Red Bull's fuel issue had a lot of attention that day...Hamilton performed well in the wet for Mercedes during Saturday qualifying, but was then summoned to stewards for not removing his nose studOnce the race was under way both Alpines were part of a high number of retirements...as did Red Bull boss Christian Horner, who still found time to entertain Westlife, despite another story in which he denied his team have breached the sport's budget capBritain's Jamie Chadwick missed out on a third W Series title win following a crash before the main eventBefore the race all 20 drivers squeezed in for a picture together to celebrate Fernando Alonso's 350th race startThen the heavens opened, delaying the race start by more than an hourTrack marshals cleared water of the tarmacPerez controlled the race despite a number of safety carsHamilton survived to finish ninth after hitting the barrier head-on