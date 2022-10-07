Japanese Grand Prix: George Russell leads Mercedes one-two in wet practice
Last updated on .From the section Formula 1
George Russell said he had "no idea" of the competitive order at the first Japanese Grand Prix in three years after topping a wet Friday practice.
The Briton headed team-mate Lewis Hamilton to a Mercedes one-two on the first day of F1 running at Suzuka since 2019 as a result of the pandemic.
Russell was 0.235 seconds quicker than Hamilton, with Max Verstappen's Red Bull 0.851secs off the pace in third.
Dry weather is forecast for qualifying and showers for Sunday's race.
Russell and Hamilton both used a fresh set of intermediate tyres to set their fastest times in the driest part of the second session, while Verstappen did not.
Russell said: "It's probably not going to be that representative for this weekend but definitely good learning for the future.
"There is a chance for Sunday it could be wet but it looks dry tomorrow. It's nice to top the time sheets and definitely made some improvements from P1 because we were at the bottom of the time sheets then.
"I think we will be fighting for the top six as always. I hope we can have a shot at something better but I truly don't know. Have to wait until FP3. That will be a crucial session for everybody."
- How Williams driver Alex Albon became a feel-good tale
- Budget cap punishments are a must - Hamilton
- Verstappen on verge of title despite 'terrible' weekend
Mercedes struggled in the first session, which was also wet, but Hamilton said they had managed to get their tyres up to temperature in the second - a problem the world champions have been struggling with all season.
Hamilton said he had "no clue" where Mercedes were in competitiveness.
"I have no idea," he said. "If it's dry I imagine the Ferraris and Red Bulls will be quite quick. I hope we will be fast but that's a hope that continues at every race weekend."
Verstappen will clinch his second world title at Suzuka on Sunday if he wins the race with fastest lap, regardless of the results of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Sergio Perez, the only two other drivers still in with a mathematical chance of the championship.
He can still do so in other circumstances, but then it would depend on the results of Leclerc and Perez, who are 104 and 106 points behind him with a maximum of 138 still available.
Verstappen said: "I would have liked that it was a little more representative. It wasn't a complete disaster with the weather, we could at least get round and do a little bit of stuff. But in terms of knowing where you are with pace in the wet it is a bit tricky.
"I'm looking forward to tomorrow to see where we can be in the dry. It's starting from zero tomorrow in the dry and I don't think it will make massive differences throughout the grid."
Perez, winner in Singapore last weekend, was fourth fastest, just 0.048secs behind his team-mate.
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was fifth from Kevin Magnussen's Haas, who did a new-tyre run late in the session to vault up the time sheets, and and Alpine's Fernando Alonso, who was fastest in the first session.
Leclerc, the fastest man over one lap on balance this season, was down in 11th place after a troubled session complaining of problems with his left front wheel.
There were no major incidents in the second session, after the first ended with Mick Schumacher's Haas in the wall.
The German, who is fighting for his future in F1 in the face of claims that Haas are likely to sign the veteran Nico Hulkenberg to replace him in 2023, lost control after the chequered flag on his return to the pits following a practice start.
Schumacher was unable to take part in the second session after Haas decided to change his chassis as a precaution following the incident.
Here's betting it ends up being secret punishment that only has some effect next year in performance.
If we end up seeing a WC crowned 2 years in a row under dubious circumstances will be a disgrace.
It’s embarrassing, if you say you are going to publish the results on the 5th of October then publish the results on the 5th of October
I do find the 'did they, didn't they' break the rules farrago frustrating...FIA/F1 said they were cleaning up their act after the way Mercedes were screwed last yr - publish & be damned
The last race last year ruined a fantastic battle between 2 great drivers
Now we hear there maybe may have been over spend which they keep putting off.
F1 needs to sort it out they lost so many fans chasing sky money and will loose many more if this carries on
FIA need to understand rules are rules, and their rules are made by them, therefore there should already be in place the appropriate penalties for any breach of a rule. That way there’s no arguments.
If any team is found to have over spent it’s cheating which ever way you look at it.
And cheats in every day life are kick out or disqualified, and it should be the same in F1 you over spend, “your a cheat and your out”.
It has the appearance of something very dodgy.
With four races to go after this one (a maximum of 104 points) and Max already 104 points in front of his nearest rival, why does he have to beat that driver by eight points this weekend to be champion?