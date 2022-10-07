Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Pierre Gasly will join Esteban Ocon in an all-French line-up at Alpine from 2023 while Dutchman Nyck de Vries replaces him at Alpha Tauri.

The double move follows Fernando Alonso's decision to leave Alpine for Aston Martin after they failed to meet his demands for a new deal.

Gasly leaves Red Bull for the first time in his career after it agreed to release him from his contract.

De Vries makes his full-time Formula 1 debut after years on its fringes.

Gasly, 26, said he was "delighted to begin this new chapter in my F1 career".

"Driving for a team that has French roots is something very special," he said. "I know the strengths of Alpine having raced against them over the past couple of years and, clearly, their progress and ambition is very impressive."

De Vries, the 2021 champion of the all-electric Formula E series and Mercedes reserve driver, emerged as a candidate for Red Bull's sister team after their attempts to recruit IndyCar star Colton Herta failed.

The American, who has tested for McLaren this season, does not qualify for an F1 driver super-licence and governing body the FIA refused to allow him an exception despite Red Bull's request.

De Vries, 27, convinced Red Bull he was the right driver to replace Gasly with an impressive F1 debut for Williams as a stand-in for Alex Albon at the Italian Grand Prix last month.

De Vries, the 2019 Formula 2 champion, stepped in at the last minute when the British-born Thai was hospitalised with appendicitis.

De Vries said: "After Formula 2, I took a slightly different path with motorsport, but F1 has always been my dream and I'm grateful to be able to fulfil it.

"I've had a lot of chances to experience the 2022 car this year and I think that has put me in a great position for the upcoming season, I hope this has helped to prepare me for what is to come."

He joins Japanese Yuki Tsunoda, who was confirmed as continuing with Alpha Tauri next season last month.