Close menu

Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen pips Charles Leclerc to pole at Suzuka

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments269

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen will become F1 world champion for the second time if he wins Sunday's race and takes the point for fastest lap

Max Verstappen is in the perfect position to clinch a second world title at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday by grabbing pole at Suzuka.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc just missed out on beating Verstappen's earlier time with his final lap but the Red Bull driver held on by 0.01 seconds.

Verstappen made an error on his own final lap, running wide at Turn Two and losing some bodywork but held on.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz took third ahead of the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez.

Verstappen will become champion if he wins the race with fastest lap, regardless of the results of Leclerc and Perez.

A win without fastest lap for the Dutchman would require Leclerc to be lower than second for Verstappen to put the title to bed.

Verstappen was later handed a reprimand by the race stewards following a scary moment with McLaren's Lando Norris during the final session.

Verstappen almost lost control of his car on the exit of the flat-out 130R while on a slow lap and trying to get out of Norris' way. And when the Red Bull snapped sideways, Norris had to take to the grass to avoid him.

"I was driving quite slow and tried to accelerate," Verstappen said, "but my tyres were quite cold so I had a snap."

For his part, Norris saw the incident very differently, insisting it was "quite clear" Verstappen had tried to defend his position on track.

Asked if he would expect a penalty if he was in Verstappen's situation, Norris said: "Oh yeah, for sure."

Despite concerns over the investigation, Verstappen said he had enjoyed F1's return to the fabled Suzuka track for the first time since 2019, after a break because of the pandemic.

"It was incredible to drive here again," Verstappen said. "These cars really come alive in the first sector.

"I lost a part of the [floor] duct in the second lap, which is why I couldn't improve, but the first lap was enough."

It was Verstappen's first pole for three races and his fifth of the season. He will be bidding for his 12th win of the year on Sunday, which would be one short of the record for a season held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.

Alpine's Esteban Ocon grabbed fifth place with his final lap, jumping ahead of Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes and the Frenchman's team-mate Fernando Alonso.

George Russell in the second Mercedes was eighth, followed by an impressive ninth from Sebastian Vettel in the Aston Martin on his final appearance at his favourite track and Lando Norris' McLaren completing the top 10.

Progress for Alpine; difficulties for Mercedes

Esteban Ocon
Esteban Ocon continued Alpine's strong weekend with fifth place on the grid

The Alpine was upgraded with a new floor in Singapore last weekend. The team were optimistic that it was a significant step forward but Alonso said it would be this race in Japan before its true potential would show.

On that basis, Alpine have reason to be happy - the car has looked quick all weekend, and Alonso was faster than Red Bull's Perez for much of qualifying before dropping down the order a little in the final session, and allowing Ocon to end up the faster of the two drivers with an excellent lap from the Frenchman.

Mercedes suffered for the high drag levels of their car and Hamilton and Russell said they were losing in the region of 0.6-0.8secs on the straights to the front-runners

"The car felt really good today," Hamilton said. "I was really happy with the balance, just slow on the straight.

"We've had a really draggy car all year. We are losing at least 0.6secs on the straights compared to the other guys but through the corners it was still a fun lap to drive."

Russell added: "We're losing a huge amount of lap time on the straights compared to our rivals.

"This is the first circuit that has long straights but also has high downforce. Normally the circuits with the long straights - Spa, Monza, even Silverstone - you run low downforce, and the high-downforce circuits have short straights and you don't really see that defect in the straight-line speeds. That weakness has truly been exposed here."

It was an emotional session for Vettel, who is having his last race on a track he loves and where he has won four times, after his decision to retire at the end of the season.

He said in Japanese over the radio: "Arigato gozaimasu, Suzuka," which translates as thank you very much, as he returned to the pits.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

272 comments

  • Comment posted by Dimmock, today at 08:18

    I have missed Suzuka, for me it is the best track on the calendar. So happy to see it back.

    Great to see Vettel up in the top 10, he loves the place and the more time he gets on track this weekend the better,

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea fan, today at 08:42

      Humble Chelsea fan replied:
      Just a shame that petulant cheat Max Verstappen got pole.

      The sooner GOAT Hamilton gets a faster car the sooner cheat Verstappen will fail.

  • Comment posted by bazinga, today at 09:09

    Back when F1 was good we use to watch F1 , we didn't support one driver it was a race weekend and the event of that unfolded to our delight. We watched teams and racers pitting themselves in a sport we loved.
    Now its iM A MaX FaN or LewIS iS the GoAT utterly pathetic the drama in the paddock is board line reality TV rubbish, I pity you all.

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 09:14

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      Yeah the golden age of F1. Late 90s early 2000s.

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 09:03

    Anyone else think “Lamon Hill” has serious issues?

    • Reply posted by muddy wolf, today at 09:07

      muddy wolf replied:
      Not to mention McKenzie-Pinkey

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 08:50

    Ocon out qualifying Lewis in a slower car…

    • Reply posted by Sulky, today at 08:53

      Sulky replied:
      appears not, Ocon has a faster car today

  • Comment posted by DS002, today at 08:20

    Finally Max has got a pole position! Now as things have turned out for the rest of the season, Leclerc should win the race tomorrow. And I wouldn't mind that to ensure that the season continues for at least another race.

    Good luck to them all tomorrow considering it looks set to be a wet race. Maybe there's a bit of deja vu of Hunt verse Lauda. That'll make it an interesting race. You never know.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea fan, today at 08:43

      Humble Chelsea fan replied:
      Yes Verstappen, the biggest cheat ever in F1 gets Pole.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 08:18

    Tomorrow will be interesting with the changeable weather forecast. Seb. enjoying his last visit to the track nice to see.

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 08:45

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      Yeah it will be great to see that back of Vettel, he turned into some fool.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 08:38

    Love him or hate him, pure and simple Max Verstappen has been simply outstanding this season and has at times demonstrated why he is the greatest driver in the world at this time. He has driven some masterclass performances from way back the grid and wheel to wheel he is an incredible racer. I think he will drive a sensible race as he has all the time in the world to wrap up the championship.

    • Reply posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 08:40

      Ook the Librarian replied:
      I really don't think you can argue with that ...

  • Comment posted by Celts, today at 08:19

    Cue all the Hamilton fan boys baying for Max to get a penalty, cos he had a bit of oversteer which blocked Norris's quick lap.

    But when Hamilton blocked Gasly and Mazepin in Saudi Arabia last year through his own careless driving. He didn't get a penalty.

    Nor did he get a penalty for blocking Mazepin in Abu Dhabi last year.

    But yes, please tell me how the FIA are so biased towards Max......

    • Reply posted by Mostly Harmless, today at 08:20

      Mostly Harmless replied:
      What is wrong with you?

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 08:45

    Interesting that Mercedes are short of Inter's for tomorrow. Could have a major influence on the race results as Red Bull and Ferrari have new sets to use.

    • Reply posted by U21104904, today at 08:49

      U21104904 replied:
      That's because they used them in free practice

  • Comment posted by Comic Relief, today at 08:41

    What a difference a day makes in F1. Yesterday Mercedes were back on top, but today it's all Max Verstappen and Leclerc instead.

    It's a bit like musical chairs we used to play as kids. And given it maybe raining tomorrow at Suzuka, there may indeed be a mad rush for that final chair, by the entire field, making for a complete mess at the end of the first lap.

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 08:46

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      If you genuinely thought Mercedes were in the running then you haven’t been following F1

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 08:54

    Title number two incoming

    • Reply posted by F1andFootball, today at 09:02

      F1andFootball replied:
      2*

  • Comment posted by Zephyr, today at 08:41

    Just love this track as it reminds me of my old extended Scalextrix layout. If Max does become WDC tomorrow not doesn't end season as other positions in drivers and constructors are close. I suspect those making the comments are bit true fans.

    Benson's Mercedes hype yesterday looks a bit sad now!

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 08:53

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      I know he’s paid £70,000 a year to get his analysis wrong. Suppose he gets a bit extra from Mercedes as well.

  • Comment posted by U21104904, today at 08:29

    Grid penalty or not, given how well Max has blitzed through the field on previous races, where overtaking is actually position, I think just getting into P3 alone has secured his win tomorrow.

    • Reply posted by U21104904, today at 08:33

      U21104904 replied:
      Q3*

  • Comment posted by steff, today at 08:42

    No one mentioning Saint George today?

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 08:51

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      Yeah bad day today. Anytime he is beaten by Lewis is a blow to his reputation.

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 09:01

    Even with a messy final run MV still holds pole.
    I miss 2021!!

  • Comment posted by TuskinRaider, today at 09:48

    The possibility that Max could win his 2nd WDC this weekend has really brought out the troll army in force, just so they can gloat over the fact HAM isn't winning his 8th WDC or Merc winning their 9th WCC.

  • Comment posted by Tuds, today at 09:47

    More brown envelopes distributed by RB.

  • Comment posted by Jimmycred, today at 09:46

    It’s a bit rich from Horner, there’s a gentleman’s agreement about the 130r and chicane not to overtake.
    On out laps. Same gentleman’s agreement not to pester the stewards to get them to break the rules.

  • Comment posted by penelope, today at 09:40

    So Verstappen gets a verbal reprimand for almost causing a nasty collision of with Norris. If anyone had any doubts re MV being protected, this is it. Roll on the FIA report on Monday where sweet FA will be done to RBR & MV. No wonder people think F1 is fixed.

    • Reply posted by U21104904, today at 09:45

      U21104904 replied:
      The key word being ALMOST meaning it didn't. If it was malicious or a qualifying lap then maybe a harsher penalty for impeding Norris but as it stands it made no difference to the qualifying result and nobody was injured. Accept the stewards findings and move on

  • Comment posted by Doc Williamson , today at 09:23

    HYS forum aka children arguing about who is at fault who is the best etc etc about multimillionaires they don’t know and couldn’t care less 😂 you can’t make this pointless irrelevant stuff up 😂

    • Reply posted by U21104904, today at 09:38

      U21104904 replied:
      You've just added to it

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Featured

Elsewhere on the BBC