Japanese Grand Prix: Drivers and teams express anger over recovery vehicle incident at Suzuka

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments17

Pierre Gasly
Pierre Gasly collided with an advertising hoarding and also passed a recovery truck at speed in a chaotic opening to the race

Formula 1 drivers and team principals condemned race officials for putting a recovery vehicle on track in wet conditions at the Japanese Grand Prix.

All called the decision "unacceptable", in the context of the death of Jules Bianchi following an incident in the same race eight years ago.

Bianchi suffered fatal head injuries when he hit a tractor on the circuit.

"Wtf. How's this happened!? We lost a life in this situation years ago," McLaren driver Lando Norris said.

"We risk our lives, especially in conditions like this. We wanna race. But this… Unacceptable."

Alex Wurz, the chairman of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, said: "We need to discuss a tractor on track... We can keep it short: this must not happen, guys."

The race had been suspended and the cars were running behind the safety car before the recovery vehicle was released on to the track to recover Carlos Sainz's Ferrari, which had crashed after the hairpin.

But the drivers felt that because the track was so slippery, the lorry should not have been out.

Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly was still driving at high speed to catch up with the back of the pack after a pit stop at the end of the first lap to repair damage caused by the Frenchman hitting an advertising hoarding dislodged by Sainz's car.

Gasly is under investigation for speeding under red flag conditions - officials said he was going more than 250km/h when completing a lap after the race had been stopped.

However, the red flag was shown only a second or two before Gasly passed the lorry.

The FIA has not responded to questions as to whether the deployment of the recovery vehicle will be investigated.

Gasly said over the team radio: "What is this tractor on track? I passed next to it. This is unacceptable. Remember what has happened. Can't believe this."

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said: "It is totally unacceptable. We lost Jules Bianchi here and that should never, ever happen, so there needs to be a full investigation as to why there was a recovery vehicle on the circuit.

"Checo [Sergio Perez] reported it to us and in those horrendous conditions where visibility was zero, extremely dangerous."

Perez said on social media: "How can we make it clear that we never want to see a crane on track? We lost Jules because of that mistake. What happened today is totally unacceptable! I hope this is the last time ever I see a crane on track!"

And Bianchi's father Philippe wrote on Instagram: "No respect for the life of the driver, no respect for Jules' memory. Incredible."

Comments

Join the conversation

17 comments

  • Comment posted by warwick_hunt_, today at 10:54

    If they were going to red flag then there was no need for the safety car laps anyway, once again decisions seem to take too long to make

  • Comment posted by Martin, today at 10:52

    No doubt the FIA will dodge the issue and scapegoat Gasly, when it sounds like he was following the time they gave him to follow. The tractor being on the track before the red flag was shown, before the field had formed up behind the safety car, in the wet, so soon after Jules, is unforgiveable. After 30 years of watching F1, I might call it a day after this. Its dumb luck that nobody was killed.

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 10:48

    Remember it was bianchi's team that told him to speed up in the wet under double waved yellows to race back to the pits...so i take what the teams say about all this with a pinch of salt

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 10:45

    Just wait till its a fire engine putting out a blazing car or an ambulance cutting a driver out of a wreck.....will they be expected to wait until someone like gasly to hurry up and go by under double waved yellows at speed until they can get on track. Its farcical to expect that and gasly should be reminded of double waved yellows means. To say he was going to fast to suddenly stop, says it all

    • Reply posted by Bazza, today at 10:51

      Bazza replied:
      How does a ambulance cut someone out of a car?

  • Comment posted by jon60, today at 10:45

    Another procession as will be the case for the next three+ years

  • Comment posted by SimonH, today at 10:44

    Gasly will end up with a severe reprimand for speeding under Yellow and red conditions. The tractor shouldn't have been there but two wrongs don't make a right.

  • Comment posted by DailyMaleReader, today at 10:44

    Gasly mostly at fault here. Driving far too fast xxxx

  • Comment posted by Mr singh, today at 10:41

    Added some needed spice to the race. All good.

  • Comment posted by sartre, today at 10:38

    The most important thing is that there wasn't an accident, and there will be changes once the incident is analysed by the FIA and drivers.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 10:32

    What's worse is I'm seeing the usual suspects on the other HYS saying pity it wasn't Verstappen/Hamilton. I'm all for growing the sport but do we really want characters like that following it

    • Reply posted by jenson button mbe, today at 10:36

      jenson button mbe replied:
      No one is saying that.

  • Comment posted by Arcangel, today at 10:32

    You’d have thought he would be far more cautious under a red flag in the rain given Jules Bianchi was one of his best friends

  • Comment posted by Virgil Hilts, today at 10:30

    An honest mistake by someone am sure but shouldn’t happen. Procedures need to be put in place to prevent a reoccurrence

  • Comment posted by fire, today at 10:28

    Max is a great champion, this time no asterix needed this year for sure. My proceeding purposes have nothing to do with Max winning the championship or today's race.

    The FIA are not fit for purpose that this has not changed after 15 years of watching this sport. Today is a perfect example of that. Failed at every opportunity.

    • Reply posted by Bob24601, today at 10:49

      Bob24601 replied:
      The asterix is still required, as the FIA are yet to announce the results of if RB have overspent last year or not, and if so what penalties are likely to be.

  • Comment posted by RoadkillGoat, today at 10:27

    Gasley needs to look at himself 2 seconds before he passed there was a Marshall on the track and he is flying about at 250kmh under double waved yellows which means PREPARE TO STOP let alone a RED flag, these drivers always want sanitised conditions but never take responsibility for themselves

    • Reply posted by thenestofvipers, today at 10:54

      thenestofvipers replied:
      Di resta was correct in what he said on sky. Gasley knew there was an incident and he knew exactly where it was as he had passed it previously. Racing to catch up the back of the pack under double waved yellows is unforgivable. It could easily have been and ambulance or fire engine trying to save a drivers life....apparently gasly would expect them to wait to get to a driver until hes gone past?

