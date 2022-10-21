Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

The US Grand Prix is live on 5 Live and the BBC Sport website

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz headed Red Bull's Max Verstappen in first practice at the United States Grand Prix.

Sainz was 0.224 seconds quicker than the Dutchman, who clinched his second title at the last race in Japan.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton was third, 0.475secs off the pace, as the team assessed new parts the team hope will move them closer to the front.

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll was fourth, ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Perez and the Alpine of Fernando Alonso.

Perez will have a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's race as a result of exceeding his permitted allowance of engine parts by taking a new internal combustion engine. Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu is in the same position.

Mercedes driver George Russell was seventh fastest and McLaren's Lando Norris ninth.

The session was characterised by a number of teams running non-regular drivers as they comply with the requirements to devote two first practice sessions to giving opportunities to F1 hopefuls.

Russian-Israeli Robert Schwatzman was 16th, standing in for Charles Leclerc at Ferrari, Indycar driver Alex Palou just behind him in Daniel Ricciardo's McLaren, followed by Theo Pourchaire in the Alfa Romeo, and American Logan Sargeant for Williams, for whom he is tipped to drive next season.

Former Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi effectively dashed any slim hopes of landing a drive at Haas when he crashed on his second lap and was unable to take any further part in the session.

The Italian was driving Kevin Magnussen's car. The Dane's team-mate Mick Schumacher is competing with ex-F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg for the second seat in 2023.

The second session at 17:00 local time (23:00 UK) will be devoted to a Pirelli tyre test.

The weekend so far has been dominated by talk of Red Bull being found in breach of the budget cap in 2021.

Governing body the FIA has offered Red Bull an accepted breach agreement (ABA), which is an admission of guilt and a penalty, the details of which remain confidential.

Red Bull, who insist they believe they were within the cap, have not yet indicated whether they will accept the ABA or fight the FIA's position.

Team boss Christian Horner met FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem following practice to discuss the matter. Discussion broke up after a few minutes and Red Bull said there was still no resolution.