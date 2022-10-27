Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Mexican driver Sergio Perez delighted the home crowd by finishing third at last year's race

Mexico City has signed a new three-year deal to keep a Formula 1 Grand Prix until at least 2025.

The first race under the new contract with the circuit Hermanos Rodriguez will take place on 27-29 October next year.

Mexico returned to the calendar in 2015, after previous stints on the calendar in the 1960s and from 1986-92.

F1 president and chief executive officer Stefano Domenicali called the atmosphere at the event "incredible".

He added: "Every year the race attracts a large number of passionate fans."

In its latest iteration, Mexico has always been twinned with the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, which will be the case again next season.