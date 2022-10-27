Formula 1: Mexico City signs new three-year deal to stay on the calendar until 2025
Last updated on .From the section Formula 1
Mexico City has signed a new three-year deal to keep a Formula 1 Grand Prix until at least 2025.
The first race under the new contract with the circuit Hermanos Rodriguez will take place on 27-29 October next year.
Mexico returned to the calendar in 2015, after previous stints on the calendar in the 1960s and from 1986-92.
F1 president and chief executive officer Stefano Domenicali called the atmosphere at the event "incredible".
He added: "Every year the race attracts a large number of passionate fans."
In its latest iteration, Mexico has always been twinned with the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, which will be the case again next season.