Fernando Alonso was hit by the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll and sent into the wall at the United States Grand Prix

Alpine have won their bid to overturn the penalty Fernando Alonso received in the United States Grand Prix.

The two-time world champion was demoted out of the points after he finished seventh in a damaged car.

US GP stewards upheld a protest by the Haas team despite it being posted after the permitted time limit had expired.

However, FIA stewards have reversed the decision, meaning Alonso and Alpine retain the six points the Spanish driver won from the race.

Officials at this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix agreed with Alpine's argument that the protest by Haas was not submitted within the correct timeframe.

In a statement, Alpine thanked FIA stewards for "reaching a positive conclusion" before the race in Mexico City.

They added: "We look forward to continuing our collaborative work alongside the FIA to ensure the racing spectacle is maintained to the highest quality.

"The team now looks forward to competing this weekend."

The race is likely to go down in F1 folklore as one of Alonso's greatest because of the circumstances surrounding it.

He was involved in a crash at 180mph with Aston Martin's Lance Stroll, for which the Canadian was given a three-place grid penalty for Sunday's Mexico race for making a late defensive move.

Alonso's car reared up on its rear wheels, crashed back into the ground and hit a barrier. He returned to the pits for a new front wing and rejoined last, with damage to some aerodynamics parts on the floor and front wheels.

He climbed back up to sixth place, before being passed by McLaren's Lando Norris, who had stopped later than Alonso, for fresh tyres, on the last lap.

Haas submitted its protest 54 minutes after the usual 30-minute deadline, after being told by the stewards in the US that they had an hour to do so.

Despite upholding Alpine's appeal, race stewards in Mexico expressed "concern" that Alonso had been "permitted to remain on track with a mirror assembly hanging loose which finally fell off".

The stewards added that they recommended procedures be put in place for monitoring and that "where necessary" there is a requirement for the problem to be rectified, as has occurred previously.

They suggested this could be achieved through a radio call to the team or display of the black and orange flag "requiring the car to return to the pits for the problem to be repaired".

Speaking before the hearing on Thursday, Alonso said of the decision to disqualify him: "There are a couple of things that are very clear that were made wrong from [the FIA's] side, and I am very confident I will be P7 [again].

"We protest basically because it was out of time.

"The FIA did not show me the black-and-orange flag [in the race] so they thought [the car] was safe.

"The car went to parc ferme and passed [its inspection], and then the protest arrived too late, so all in all there is no doubt this is not the right decision."

Commenting on what he saw as implications had the appeal not been upheld, Alonso said: "If it is the right decision, 50-60% of people will have to retire if they have an aero device is not fixed.

"If 20 mins is not too late, is one hour too late, is one day too late? When is too late? We don't want to open that door."