Red Bull: F1 team receive $7m fine & 10% aero research reduction

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in Red Bull cars
Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the drivers' championship in 2021 but Mercedes took the constructors' crown

Red Bull have been hit with a $7m (£6.07m) fine and a 10% reduction in permitted aerodynamic research for breaking Formula 1's budget cap.

Governing body the FIA said that Red Bull had overspent by £1.86m in 2021.

Their financial punishment is not a reduction in their permitted spend next year, when the budget cap is $135m.

The 10% cut is in the time they can spend using their wind tunnel or computational fluid dynamics to design their car.

The punishment comes after Red Bull acknowledged they were at fault and entered into a so-called "accepted breach agreement" with the FIA.

The FIA had previously said only that Red Bull had committed a "minor" breach, which is anything up to 5% of the cap, or $7.25m in 2021, when Max Verstappen won his first title, with no further details.

A statement by the FIA detailing Red Bull's errors said the team had "inaccurately excluded and/or adjusted costs amounting to a total of £5,607,000" in 2021.

The team's overspend breach of relevant costs adjusted by the FIA was £1,864,000.

This amounts to an understatement of accounts of nearly 5% and an adjusted overspend of 1.6%.

A total of 13 points of non-compliance included an understatement related to their new power-unit business and fixed costs, and costs relevant to catering, social security, apprenticeships, inventory (unused parts) and non-F1 activities.

The fine has to be paid within the next 30 days.

Will the penalty have an effect?

Red Bull already had the lowest permitted aerodynamic research time for the first half of 2023 as a result of winning this year's championship.

Last year, F1 introduced a sliding scale of aerodynamic restrictions in an attempt to close up the field, giving the lowest team in the championship the most research time and the highest the least.

Rival teams will have questions as to whether the punishment is appropriate, particularly over whether the fine will have any effect on a vastly wealthy global corporation, and also as to why the amounts published are different from those that were doing the rounds of the F1 paddock at last weekend's US Grand Prix.

They will also likely point out that the areas of the overspend are irrelevant because they, too, could have chosen to spend more in such areas, but that would have meant spending less on engineering and car design.

Comments

Join the conversation

115 comments

  • Comment posted by mike2001, today at 15:44

    imagine the uproar if a 100m runner failed a drugs test but paid £1000 to keep his gold medal and 1st place

  • Comment posted by TV, today at 15:42

    They've won more money than been fined, the system is broken

  • Comment posted by matt king, today at 15:43

    Just what we thought would happen. The FIA are so weak when it comes to RB. Cheats really do prosper.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 15:41

    A slap on the wrist basically then.

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 15:46

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      And a very light one at that!

  • Comment posted by AP, today at 15:42

    Rigged Bull Racing. That is all.

  • Comment posted by Simon Roberts, today at 15:44

    Verstappen should have been stripped of 2021’s championship

    • Reply posted by SenseAndSensibility, today at 15:44

      SenseAndSensibility replied:
      Grow up and move on. He should be penalised for continuing to flout the rules over body jewellery, but there we are.

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 15:44

    Red Bull will just treat this amount as a ‘cost of doing business’. An amount they can happily live with.

  • Comment posted by alibor, today at 15:42

    Joke - peanuts and ineffective penalty

  • Comment posted by El Rebelde, today at 15:45

    I'd consider that $7 million well spent if I was Red Bull.

    The cost cap is utterly pointless.

  • Comment posted by Trinity Starr, today at 15:42

    as predicted a nothing fine for RB, FIA are a complete joke, zero incentive for other teams to follow the rules. The other big teams will be ok time to spend big if thats all you get. Spending cap is effectively dead now

  • Comment posted by Dan M, today at 15:44

    How is this a real deterrent? Its not as if Ferrari or Mercedes etc etc have 7mn laying around.

    Should have been a points reduction for the obvious gains they have found as a result of cheating over the last two years.

  • Comment posted by ubercurmudgeon, today at 15:42

    The cost cap is nonsense, but rules are rules, so Red Bull should've been retrospectively docked points in both the drivers and manufacturers 2021 championships.

    (It is nonsense because it does nothing to even the playing field, for example the top teams have the least wind-tunnel time, but they have the money to build the best wind tunnels, so they can make better use of their time.)

    • Reply posted by Trinity Starr, today at 15:46

      Trinity Starr replied:
      Win tunnels are fine, but it can all be effectively for most things be simulated in software with similar results

  • Comment posted by AndyG, today at 15:41

    I presume the fine comes out of next years budget as well? If not they have made a total mockery of the sport and opened the flood gates for teams going over the limit

    • Reply posted by HappenedSoFast, today at 15:48

      HappenedSoFast replied:
      No it doesn't. Says so in teh article

  • Comment posted by James D, today at 15:42

    The $7 million fine should come out of their budget for next year

  • Comment posted by Stantheman, today at 15:41

    Horner is not an honest man!

    • Reply posted by matt king, today at 15:45

      matt king replied:
      Not.

  • Comment posted by Cheeseypeas, today at 15:43

    All good and well giving them a fine and a reduction but the knowledge/advances they have gained may be priceless. Basically, they win.. again.

  • Comment posted by FedtheFearsome, today at 15:42

    Well thats a bit underwhelming.. a bit like this year’s championship..

  • Comment posted by albag, today at 15:44

    Not even a wrist slap. Who would have thought that! FIA, you're a joke.

  • Comment posted by Chris , today at 15:44

    A fine for spending too much?? Everyone will be doing it next year. F1 has failed

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 15:43

    Get ready for all the minor breaches next year

