Close menu

Mexican Grand Prix: pictures

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Sergio Perez at the Mexican Grand Prix
Perez finished third in the end
Verstappen
Mercedes tried to overhaul Verstappen on more durable rubber, but it did not work this time
Fans wearing shirts spelling out 'Checo'
And fans of home hero Sergio Perez made plenty of noise ahead of the race...
Will.I.Am and Stefano Domenicali
Musician Will.I.Am had a taste of the drivers' parade with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali
Mexico City GP
The race was not particularly eventful, more a study of choosing the right tyres
mexico
The Mexico City Grand Prix always falls near the day of the dead celebrations
Mexican GP
But the Mexican fans in the stadium section always create an atmosphere, even if the racing does not

Top Stories