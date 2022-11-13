Close menu

Sao Paulo Grand Prix: George Russell beats Lewis Hamilton to first full Formula 1 win

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

sao paulo
Hamilton was involved in an early race collision with champion Verstappen

George Russell took a maiden grand prix victory - and a first for Mercedes in 2022 - as Max Verstappen was penalised for a collision with Lewis Hamilton in Sao Paulo.

Russell was in control of the race throughout after Verstappen and Hamilton came together as they disputed second place in the early stages at a safety car restart.

Hamilton dropped to ninth place after the collision with his 2021 title rival but came back to secure a Mercedes one-two and seal the team's recovery after a difficult season that the eight-time champions started with an uncompetitive car.

Russell's accomplished drive included him surviving a late safety car that bunched up the field and put Hamilton right behind him heading into the final 10 laps.

The Mercedes drivers were told that they were allowed to race but Russell held the lead at the restart and kept Hamilton at bay until the end.

Behind them, the final 10 laps were a frantic fight as a number of drivers who had had difficult races revived their afternoons.

Among them were Ferrari's Charles Leclerc - who had been barged off the track by McLaren's Lando Norris at Turn Five shortly after the Verstappen-Hamilton incident and dropped to the back - and Verstappen himself.

Leclerc was sixth at the restart but moved up to finish fourth behind his Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz, as both passed the fading Red Bull of Sergio Perez.

Alpine's Fernando Alonso also overtook the Mexican to take a strong fifth place after starting 18th.

The late caution period also helped Verstappen move up from the bottom of the top 10 to sixth place, just failing to pass Alonso on a race to the line.

Verstappen had been allowed to pass Perez a few laps earlier to chase Alonso, but was told heading into the final lap that he should let his team-mate back ahead if he did not pass Alonso by the final corner. But he did not comply.

Asked what happened, Verstappen said: "I told you already last time, you guys don't ask that again to me, OK? Are we clear about that? I gave my reasons and I stand by it."

Perez said over his radio: "It shows who he really is."

The presence of Ayrton Senna will always be strong in Sao Paulo

An incredible race to mark Russell's first win

Mercedes went into the race with a front-row lock-out - after Russell's win in the Sprint race on Saturday and a grid penalty for Sainz, who had finished second ahead of Hamilton - but concerned about the potential pace of Verstappen.

They held their positions at the start only for the safety car to mean they had to do it again a few laps later.

Russell managed the re-start perfectly but Verstappen got a run on Hamilton and dived for the outside into Turn One.

Hamilton fought it out and they collided as they tried to negotiate Turn Two side by side.

Verstappen complained that Hamilton had not left him space but the stewards saw the incident differently and gave Verstappen a five-second penalty, declaring that he had been "predominantly at fault".

That left Perez as Russell's only realistic rival for the win, but after managing his pace for the first few laps the Briton obeyed a request from the team to up his pace and build a gap and Perez had no answer.

As Russell took control of the race, the question was how far could Hamilton climb back up the field in his recovery and it soon became apparent he had a chance of second.

Hamilton ran longer on his first set of tyres to give himself a pace off-set. He stopped six laps later than Perez and emerged in fourth place also behind Sainz.

Sainz, whose race was disrupted early on by a forced early pit stop when a visor tear-off got caught in a rear brake duct, pitted out of the way, and Hamilton caught and passed Perez with 26 laps to go.

Eight laps later, more jeopardy was introduced when Norris' McLaren stopped on track and first the virtual safety car and then the safety car were deployed.

But none of the main runners stopped for tyres and the result then depended on who had the freshest rubber.

Perez, who had made his last stop earlier than others and fitted medium tyres rather than softs, was left vulnerable and he succumbed to Sainz, then Leclerc and then Verstappen, who he was ordered to let by so the world champion could try to take points off those ahead of him.

Verstappen made no further progress, though, leaving the Red Bulls sixth and seventh, ahead of Alpine's Esteban Ocon, Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas and Aston Martin's Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel.

  • Comment posted by AJ94, today at 20:01

    Max showing his true colours once again! Would they have penalised him last year? 🤔
    Vile "champion**"

    • Reply posted by John, today at 20:03

      John replied:
      Bitter

  • Comment posted by Julio Laker, today at 20:02

    Utterly classless by Max. Not a team player. A very big well done to GR and Mercedes!

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 20:09

      Celts replied:
      Sainz didn't let LeClerc through either. But no-one will care about that.

      Why should there be team order for 2nd place in the Championship?

  • Comment posted by Chester Draws, today at 20:03

    Max refuses to let his team mate through speaks volumes about the man

    • Reply posted by Mariusz2004, today at 20:07

      Mariusz2004 replied:
      True sporting legend I think not.... wow ... gifted his first F1 tittle... what a role model... Great match for Red Bull as they have trouble with adding up numbers lol

  • Comment posted by JK378, today at 20:03

    Not to give Sergio 6th position after what he did for Max last year is poor to say the least…

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 20:06

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      without max sergio would not have an f1 seat

  • Comment posted by Embattle, today at 20:01

    Max being a scumbag.

    Congrats Russell.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 20:06

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      u mean hamilton

  • Comment posted by Moretolife, today at 20:06

    Well done George.

    Max Verstappen. What a child.

    • Reply posted by SamB, today at 20:10

      SamB replied:
      I said last season, Russell will finish ahead of Hamilton.

      Hamilton fans mocked me relentlessly, but look who's 24 points ahead of his teammate with one race to go!

  • Comment posted by Trents, today at 20:04

    Once again Max shows he may be a great driver but a not such great person and teammate.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 20:12

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      is that why hes such good friends with lando, charles, daniel, carlos etc...? but u know him better than them? 🤡

  • Comment posted by Chris , today at 20:04

    My wife who can’t say a bad word about anyone just called Max a d*ckhead , and she’s right

    • Reply posted by Paul, today at 20:08

      Paul replied:
      Of course she is ... yawn

  • Comment posted by neilkd21, today at 20:01

    Great for George, well deserved. However Poor form from max not giving Checo the spot back, forgets how much he helped him win the title last year.

    • Reply posted by Govind75, today at 20:04

      Govind75 replied:
      I was very surprised by that. I suspect something has happened between the two drivers but Max owes a lot to Checo

  • Comment posted by ISD, today at 20:01

    Firstly what a drive by George, finally a well deserved win. Lewis I think may have won had Max not done his usual. Max showing what an ungrateful petulant child he is by not helping Checo, he will return the favour I'm sure by not holding up drivers in future.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 20:05

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      nah the petulant child was the guy who finished 2nd in the fastest car

  • Comment posted by David , today at 20:02

    I notice that F1 champions get younger and younger but Verstappen really does behave like a 5 year old

    • Reply posted by mm, today at 20:10

      mm replied:
      I don't think most 5yo behave like that.

  • Comment posted by Leph, today at 20:05

    As a Lewis fan, I have defended Max, always saying he is a very talented driver and it is his team that I really dislike.
    Today he changed that. After all Checo has done for him he couldn’t give up a nothing place to repay Checo. Selfish.
    On a different note. Well done George, I hope it is the first of many

    • Reply posted by Pete England, today at 20:13

      Pete England replied:
      We don't know if there was an agreement before he passed, until we know the facts I am neutral on this!

  • Comment posted by DS002, today at 20:02

    Awesome victory by Russell. That's two wins in two races! We should all conduct a stirling rendition of Rule Britannia in recognition of Russell's achievement. Indeed I hope there's more wins on the way for Russell.

    Congratulations to Hamilton for making it a 1-2 win. I know it's a bit late in the season, but things maybe finally looking good at Mercedes for next year.

    Top result for Alonso.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 20:08

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      cant be happy for hamilton after what he did to my idol

  • Comment posted by Wurls, today at 20:03

    Very nicely driven George Russell.
    Excellent that he managed to convert his sprint win into a race win.
    He didn't put a wheel wrong all weekend,,really.
    Congratulations young man!

    • Reply posted by Brontosaurus, today at 20:07

      Brontosaurus replied:
      He crashed in 3rd qualifying.

      Recovered well though

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 20:06

    Sensational race from George. Many congratulations to him and Lewis for a first Mercedes 1-2 this season.

    Special shoutouts to Leclerc and Alonso for their immense recoveries.

    As for Max, well, the less the said, the better. Not just turning into Mad Max whenever racing Lewis, but terrible sportsmanship to jeopardise Checo's second place. This is why Max and Red Bull are a match made in heaven.

    • Reply posted by Havering, today at 20:09

      Havering replied:
      The less said the better....

      And yet more than half your comment is dedicated to Verstappen.

  • Comment posted by Psychoarsenalysis, today at 20:02

    So Max refuses to help his teammate out. How convenient he won’t follow team others now? Classy.

    • Reply posted by Psychoarsenalysis, today at 20:07

      Psychoarsenalysis replied:
      *Orders, I meant

  • Comment posted by Taz, today at 20:08

    Absolute disgrace that Max didn't allow Perez through. Totally selfish and disgusting. Max only won the 2021 WDC because of Perez helping him massively and constantly - just remember how he held up Hamilton to help Max. He owes him all his F1 titles. Perez needs to never help Max ever again. Red Bull need to punish Max and remove his power within the team. He is a driver and NOT the team Principal

    • Reply posted by Benson it is your father, today at 20:10

      Benson it is your father replied:
      Max won despite Lewis crashing into him at Silverstone (like he did today) and Bottas crashing into him in Budapest.

  • Comment posted by BBBBBC, today at 20:06

    What a great result! Well done George Russell. Looks like Mercedes are setting out their stall for next year. The race also highlighted what a nasty, dysfunctional team red bull really is. Crashtappen a very deserved 6th place.

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 20:17

      JM replied:
      Lol, this was literally his first crash all season and you call him "Crashtappen".

      And who caused it? Hamilton.

      Side by side into the corner, plus Max had the inside line. And what does Lewis do? Turns in on him and gives him nowhere to go.

      Even Brundle said it was Hamiltons fault.

      But more incompetent officiating from the FIA helped Lewis out.

  • Comment posted by Psychoarsenalysis, today at 20:05

    Team orders only followed when it suits Max. Won the championship already, but won’t help a teammate out.

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 20:19

      JM replied:
      When have Red Bull ever told Perez to give a place back to Verstappen? Max has never needed team orders cos he's always had a pace advantage over his teammate.

      Team orders should not be a thing in F1.

  • Comment posted by ihaveaquestion, today at 20:04

    Of course Verstappen doesn't give the place back to his own team mate to help him in his championship fight.....just like him. That radio message made him sound like a *bleep*.

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 20:21

      JM replied:
      What do you mean "give it back". He won it fair and square as he clearly was much faster than Perez. It's not like Perez gave it to him in the first place!

