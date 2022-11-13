Perez and Verstappen have been team-mates for two seasons

Max Verstappen said he had "reasons" why he refused team orders to give up his place to Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

The world champion said he was reacting to "something that happened in the past". He refused to elaborate.

Verstappen's refusal led to an icy atmosphere between the men, with Perez saying over the team radio: "It shows who he really is."

Speaking to the media, the Mexican said the incident was "disappointing".

And on Spanish-language television, Perez said: "If he has two titles, it's thanks to me."

Perez had earlier allowed Verstappen to pass him at the start of a final 10-lap sprint to the flag following a late safety-car period so the world champion could try to gain further positions.

Verstappen was told going into the last lap that if he did not pass Fernando Alonso's Alpine before the final corner, he should let Perez back past before the flag. But he kept accelerating, crossing the line 0.4secs behind Alonso and four seconds ahead of Perez.

His actions deprived Perez of two points as he seeks to beat Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to second place in the championship, which Verstappen won three races ago.

The two are tied on points going into the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi this coming weekend.

Verstappen, who had a meeting with Perez and the team bosses before speaking to the media after the race, said: "I understand from Checo's side he is disappointed. But I also gave my reasons why I didn't do it, about something that happened in the past.

"That's why we all sat together and talked about it. As a team, we understand, and we have to move forwards. We go to Abu Dhabi and if he needs the help there to finish ahead of Charles, I will help him."

Pressed for an explanation as to his reasons, Verstappen said: "No. It is not necessary to talk about it, but it is important that as a team we talked about it."

Asked whether it was as a result of qualifying in Monaco this year, when Perez crashed on his final lap, ensuring he started ahead of Verstappen, and preventing him challenging for pole, Verstappen said: "I don't need to say."

Perez went on to win in Monaco after Ferrari made a strategic error with race leader Leclerc.

Team principal Christian Horner said: "The drivers discussed it. They were very clear.

"We will go to Abu Dhabi to get Checo the second place and Max will support that. We won't talk about what happens internally but the drivers shook hands on it.

"We work as a team, we race as a team and our priority is to help Checo get second in the championship. We will do the best we can to achieve that and if Max can help in any way, he will do."

Perez said: "I have nothing to say, really. After all I've done for him, it's disappointing. I have no idea. I'm really surprised."