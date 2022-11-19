Close menu

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Max Verstappen beats Sergio Perez to pole position

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer in Abu Dhabi

From the section Formula 1

Max Verstappen
Verstappen's pole position was his 20th in Formula 1

Max Verstappen led team-mate Sergio Perez to a Red Bull one-two in qualifying at the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

Verstappen took pole by 0.228 seconds as Perez pipped Ferrari's Charles Leclerc by 0.04secs in their fight for second in the championship.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was fourth, as Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell filled the third row.

Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel will start his final grand prix in ninth.

The German drove a strong session as his team-mate Lance Stroll could manage only 14th.

McLaren's Lando Norris was seventh, ahead of Alpine's Esteban Ocon in eighth, with McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo completing the top 10.

Ricciardo has a three-place grid penalty for causing an accident in Brazil last weekend and will start 13th, behind Alpine's Fernando Alonso, Alpha Tauri's Yuki Tsunoda and Mick Schumacher, in his final race after being dropped by Haas for 2023 in favour of Nico Hulkenberg.

Verstappen impresses as Red Bull bounce back

Red Bull had a rare off weekend in Brazil, and the team have admitted they made mistakes with set-up from which they could not recover because it was a sprint weekend, with only one practice session before the car's set-up is locked.

But they have been flying in Yas Marina and even Verstappen losing first practice as the team gave young driver Liam Lawson a run in his car did not affect him. And in the end, he did two laps good enough for pole.

Perez looked like he might have a chance to beat Verstappen after the world champion struggled for grip in the second part of qualifying and could manage only fourth fastest, behind Perez, Sainz and Leclerc.

But Verstappen found the car more to his liking in the final session, despite what he described as a "scare" when the car switched off as he tried to leave the garage for his first run and he had to reset all the systems.

Despite that, Verstappen threw down the gauntlet with an exceptional first lap as Perez had a slide out of the final corner and was more than 0.3secs behind.

Verstappen improved again on his final lap by just over 0.15secs and he gave Perez a helping hand with a tow on the main straight, which might have been enough to make the difference between a place on the front row or third.

Verstappen said: "Q3 was good, before that it was all a bit up and down.

"I was supposed to drive out in front of Checo but the engine shut off and we had to reboot the car. We managed to keep everything under control and do a good lap.

"The second run was more straightforward but it wasn't easy to find more lap time, just a bit more in the final sector.

"The car has been good all weekend - back to normal. We knew we had a quick car but we we made a few mistakes in Brazilian hindsight.

"I could see in P1 with Checo quite happy and Liam straight on it, and in P2 it was just about fine-tuning a few things."

Perez is tied on points with Leclerc but will start the grand prix as strong favourite to take second as Ferrari have struggled for pace in recent races.

Leclerc said he expected it to be "close" with Perez in the race.

The team have struggled with tyre degradation in recent races but Leclerc said the team had "put quite a lot of attention on that this weekend" so he hoped it would not be a problem.

Mercedes slip back again

Mercedes came to Abu Dhabi warning that they were likely to face a more difficult weekend after Russell's victory in Brazil and a competitive showing in Mexico, and so it proved.

The car was very quick through the slow corners in the final sector, but was struggling with its high drag on the straights and Hamilton ended up 0.684secs off the pace, with Russell just 0.03secs behind.

"In terms of the result, it's probably where we expected to be," said Russell. "The pace may have been a little bit further away that we would have liked.

"We know we don't have the most efficient car, and on the long straights we are just getting mullered by Red Bull. But I think we've got a much faster race car and the long-run pace looked really strong compared to Ferrari."

More to follow.

94 comments

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 15:37

    Season can’t end soon enough for red bull.
    What a PR disaster of a year.

  • Comment posted by teamspirit, today at 15:36

    Apart from a measure of illiteracy what is "double checking" ?

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 15:35

    Verstappen beat 19 other drivers to pole !!!

  • Comment posted by F1Guild, today at 15:32

    What happened about a penalty for LH overtaking past red flags in FP3?

    • Reply posted by Po the Panda, today at 15:36

      Po the Panda replied:
      same peno that Max got in Dutch GP last year for similar thing, nothing.

  • Comment posted by U21192826, today at 15:29

    He may not be the nicest guy in F1 but he certainly is the greatest driver ever. Max 🐐 record breaker.

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 15:28

    So sad to see Vettels last quali. He was the fastest of the fastest when in the right car, the performance gap between him & the next best was astronomical on pure pace. Grown into a genuinely nice man, hope he does well outside the world of F1 also

    Good team performance by RB to secure 1& 2

    Surprisingly tough year for Merc, surely they will do well next year & Ferrari had a reasonable year too

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 15:31

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      Great to see the back of Vettel. No longer cares for the sport, only wants to 'raise awareness'.

  • Comment posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 15:27

    When is Benson getting a pay cut? Made out Hamilton was the best ever, can't even beat George Russell and can only win races in the best car.

    • Reply posted by anyonebutengland, today at 15:28

      anyonebutengland replied:
      U got it

  • Comment posted by Al Packer, today at 15:26

    Considering the obvious speed advantage Red bull and ferrari have, it makes last week's results even more remarkable.

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 15:28

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      Russell needs to help Hamilton learn how to drive in slower cars. Hamilton can only win in the best car.

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 15:26

    Seb and mick were betrayed by Ferrari to keep an average Charles Leclerc in the car. I think binotto, Alesi and Berger should go… oops I mean Charles and Carlos

  • Comment posted by Razzmatazz, today at 15:25

    Max proving his superiority yet again, what a driver what a man.

    Red Bull know how to make cars.

    Shame Russell had to gift Hamilton a place.

    • Reply posted by BigRed, today at 15:37

      BigRed replied:
      You're a Maxturbator....

  • Comment posted by Razvan, today at 15:25

    Verstappen must understand that he has The charisma of a boulder and many of his fans don't like Hamilton rather transport loving him

    • Reply posted by Sydney, today at 15:27

      Sydney replied:
      And you know this how?

  • Comment posted by VeerTheMan, today at 15:24

    Well, still something to fight for tomorrow. Expect Perez will get the chance to win the race, with RBR having better race pace. Interesting to see wether Max will let Perez pass him. I bet, it will be yes.

    • Reply posted by carousel75 , today at 15:35

      carousel75 replied:
      Max will let Perez pass him I bet it will be yes. MV let his team mate pass to win you are talking out of your backside that will never happen.

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 15:24

    Thank god seb is leaving. Only spoke about environmental issues because he stopped being good

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 15:37

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      Yeah it was sad to see. Only cared about being popular. A bad example for the children.

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:24

    max verstappen the master of abu dhabi 🐐

  • Comment posted by soiloil, today at 15:23

    Sorry but why in the qualifying results’ table aren’t the team names shown alongside the driver’s names?

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 15:22

    Can’t believe benson is getting 70k a year. Bet he’s getting a bonus for Christmas too out of all our pockets

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 15:34

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      It is a disgrace, especially as his analysis is often wrong.

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 15:22

    Great teamwork by Perez and max. Sometimes blips in friendships are what make them stronger

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 15:34

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      Exactly, they will come back stronger!

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 15:21

    Lewis just hasn’t had the quality this year despite having a good car. Thankfully George has been there for Mercedes

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 15:35

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      Yeah George needs to help Hamilton. Hamilton does not have the talent to drive slow cars well.

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:21

    max verstappen is the greatest driver of all time!

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 15:25

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      Definitely the best since Schumacher

  • Comment posted by Lamon Hill, today at 15:21

    George has done brilliantly this season. Hopefully he’ll lead the team forward into success next year

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 15:35

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      I have not been this excited for an English driver's career since Jenson Button.

