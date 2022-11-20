Close menu

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Max Verstappen wins as Sebastian Vettel scores points in final race

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer in Abu Dhabi

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments697

Sebastian Vettel
Sebastian Vettel overcame a poor strategy to score a point in his 299th and final grand prix

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi as Ferrari's Charles Leclerc beat the Dutchman's team-mate Sergio Perez to secure second in the championship.

Leclerc, who was Verstappen's title rival earlier this year before Ferrari's season imploded in a flood of errors and reliability failures, held off Perez on divergent strategies to take second place.

Sebastian Vettel's final race ended in disappointment, the four-time champion bemoaning when he felt was a poor strategy from Aston Martin.

Vettel took the final point for 10th place after Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes retired from fourth place with three laps to go.

The fight between Leclerc and Perez made for a tense finish to a race that Verstappen dominated.

Ferrari chose a one-stop strategy for Leclerc, the same as Red Bull with Verstappen, while Perez stopped twice.

That left the Mexican to come back from a 23-second deficit in the final 24 laps if he was to beat Leclerc in a fight that would be decided on whoever finished ahead as they went into the race tied on points.

Perez closed at a second a lap and more for a while, but Leclerc measured his tyres with skill to secure second place in both race and championship - a result many will feel he deserves given he has had an inferior car to Perez for the vast majority of the year.

"We got it," Leclerc said over the radio, obviously delighted. "Good job, guys."

It was small consolation for Leclerc in a season in which he was 46 points ahead of Verstappen after just three races only to see his hopes evaporate in the next few events as Ferrari suffered a series of strategic errors and engine failures.

But Ferrari for once got their strategy right in Abu Dhabi.

They resisted the temptation to pit straight after Perez suffered a delay at his first stop and then traffic when he re-emerged - which would have given Leclerc a chance to stop the next time around and take the place.

Instead, they ran Leclerc long to his first stop, opening up the option of a one-stop race, and then taking it.

It was nail-biting for a while for Leclerc, but he stayed calm and held on.

Hamilton had a dramatic start to the race, bouncing over the kerbs on the first lap as Carlos Sainz's Ferrari passed him at the chicane, which he then cut and held the place.

He was told to give it back and then it seemed the Mercedes had suffered damage in the incident and he started to drop back and lost a place to team-mate George Russell.

Russell himself then had dramas, suffering a pit-stop delay and then an unsafe release for which he was given a five-second penalty.

Hamilton was on course to finish fourth until he lost gears in the closing stages, promoting Sainz and Russell to fourth and fifth ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris and Alpine's Esteban Ocon.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen finishes the year with a single-season record 454 points

More to follow.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

697 comments

  • Comment posted by olifox, today at 14:41

    Enjoy your retirement Seb. Hated that bloody finger when you were winning (I was supporting someone else), but you’ve been great on and off the track over the years.

    • Reply posted by montana, today at 14:45

      montana replied:
      Vettel left on his own terms hami will be forced out

  • Comment posted by Wandering Wolf, today at 14:47

    Well done Max You WON a Championship, and stopped yoiur team mate and team from coming 2nd. ITS ALL ABOUT MEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE

    • Reply posted by Exile, today at 14:58

      Exile replied:
      Precisely how did He stop Perez from coming second?

  • Comment posted by Wait_until_dark, today at 14:46

    Delighted that Leclerc finished second in the Championship. Genuinely disappointed for Perez, maybe he needs to remember next season who his teammate ISN'T.

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 14:51

      KingFreddy replied:
      Everyone on the grid apparently.

  • Comment posted by Mostly Harmless, today at 14:46

    This childish "GOAT" thing. Nobody can ever claim such status until they have done it over a career.

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 14:51

      KingFreddy replied:
      F1 is so different between generations as well. James Hunt's car was different to that of Shumakers. It's hard to compare drivers of different years.

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 14:53

    It’s the end of the season and all the LH haters are still bang the same drum clutching at straws for any stat that might discredit his achievements.
    “He’s been found out, he’s a fraud, blah blah blah it’s like the guys never had to beat a teammate”

    How miserable you must have been for 7 years

    • Reply posted by thegreatestsportfan, today at 14:56

      thegreatestsportfan replied:
      Good point. They are very sad individuals indeed.

  • Comment posted by ISD, today at 14:42

    So glad LeClerc came second and great to see Vettel in the points driver of the day for sure.

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 14:59

      JM replied:
      Lovely to see Hamilton end up 6th when his teammate came 4th. The myth that "he could win races with any car" has been welland truly shattered.

  • Comment posted by csm, today at 14:41

    It's taken all season but Ferrari finally got a strategy call right!

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 15:00

      KingFreddy replied:
      They should have been a lot closer to both championships this season.

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 14:42

    Well....brilliant end to the season. Had norris for fastest lap at 100-1. Thanks lando.

    • Reply posted by Danny91, today at 14:48

      Danny91 replied:
      No you didn’t.

  • Comment posted by footie fan, today at 14:39

    A full season's worth of results don't lie-Hamilton comprehensively beaten by Russell.Well driven George.

    • Reply posted by iknoweverythinglol, today at 14:41

      iknoweverythinglol replied:
      Why do you hate so mate

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 14:56

    And just like that, one of the greatest chapters in Formula1 closes.

    Vettel will go down as the fastest on pure pace & most the evolved driver in F1. Statistically one of the top drivers of all time, but maturity wise he has turned out to be a real gem of a bloke. Great sense of humour & a thorough student of the sport, he retires as one of the most successful & loved sportsman in racing. Thanks

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 15:16

      JM replied:
      "real gem of a bloke".

      4 or 5 years ago on the HYS's his character and personality was getting absolutely slaughtered.

      Just like Max's is now. Just like Rosbergs was 7 or 8 years ago. Just like Alonso's was back in 2007.

      Basically anyone who poses a threat to the beloved Lulu gets ripped to shreds by his rabid fans boys. Then when they're no longer a threat, they realise they're decent blokes!

  • Comment posted by U21192826, today at 14:41

    Someone please tell me how the goat can have no poles and no GP wins in an entire season but a rookie in the same car can win????

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 15:06

      JM replied:
      The lulu fans boys are desperately trying to sell some narrative that "Lewis trialled parts and had a slower car".

      But Wolff has confirmed both cars trialled parts throughout the season. As you would expect......

      The reality is, Hamilton is a fraud. His world titles might as well be renamed to the "I beat Bottas and Rosberg cups".

  • Comment posted by hskfpoajz, today at 14:43

    Congratulations to George for beating Hamilton in your first season with the team. And by such a large margin. Looks ominous for who the Merc number 1 is going forward.

    • Reply posted by Mostly Harmless, today at 14:45

      Mostly Harmless replied:
      Post summer break, after they stopped experimenting with the car, Lewis had the better of it. And Lewis is 38 way past his peak years. That doesn't say much for George in his prime.

  • Comment posted by Grevster, today at 14:43

    So much for MV helping his team mate out

    • Reply posted by thenestofvipers, today at 14:47

      thenestofvipers replied:
      Really.....today, I dont see how he could have. Perez wasnt in the running to get help

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 14:42

    Well, the seasons over. Good racing with second place in doubt till the end.
    Now the false champion claims will start again. Unfortunately they won't have a HYS to spout their bile till next March.
    Enjoy Christmas.

    • Reply posted by Embattle, today at 14:55

      Embattle replied:
      It was a boring season, but least MV can say he actually one this in the time honoured tradition of having the dominant car.

  • Comment posted by Hairy Potter, today at 14:40

    Great drive by Max as usual, Ham choosing track position over tyres as usual, then blames the team, poor pit release cost Russell who seems to have more race awareness than Ham as he tells the team what he wants them to do. Ferrari finally got a tyre call right unlucky Perez.
    Great race and looks good for next season.

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 14:46

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      Max the heir to Schumacher!

  • Comment posted by Razvan, today at 14:53

    There were some booings for doar max...

    • Reply posted by thegreatestsportfan, today at 14:56

      thegreatestsportfan replied:
      That's because of the cheating.

  • Comment posted by BadStoober, today at 14:49

    Congratulations to Max. He made it look easy today.

    Danke Seb.

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 14:52

      KingFreddy replied:
      Red Vull's car has been insane this season though.

  • Comment posted by Benson it is your father, today at 14:39

    Congrats, Mick and Latifi: you have as many GP wins this year as the so-called GOAT!

    Who is again outscored by a teammate that’s not his contractual wingman.

    Downvote how much you like, Hamilton fanboys: cannot deny facts!

    • Reply posted by Wandering Wolf, today at 14:42

      Wandering Wolf replied:
      so so Bitter. and so so CHILDISH

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 14:48

    Russell joins Rosberg, Button and Alonso in team mates Lewis Hamilton failed to beat over a season. Some people will still claim he's the GOAT

    • Reply posted by Mostly Harmless, today at 14:50

      Mostly Harmless replied:
      Some people ^^^^^ think they know anything about motorsport.

  • Comment posted by hskfpoajz, today at 14:42

    15 wins in a season. Wow that is one of the most perfectly executed seasons I have ever seen. And I’ve been watching F1 since 1994. Well done Max.

    • Reply posted by mjbuckley7, today at 14:53

      mjbuckley7 replied:
      I think you spelt boring wrong.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured