Alex Palou has four victories and 15 podiums in IndyCar and became the first Spanish driver to win the series when he lifted the title in 2021

Spanish IndyCar driver Alex Palou will be one of McLaren's Formula 1 reserve drivers in 2023.

The 25-year-old will be McLaren's reserve at all grands prix that do not clash with his commitments in IndyCar, where Palou races for the Ganassi team.

Palou, who won the 2021 IndyCar title, this year drove for McLaren in practice at the US Grand Prix and in two private tests.

McLaren have not said who will fill the role at other times.

In 2022, the team had access to a total of four reserve drivers.

Palou said he was "excited" about his new position and was looking forward to continuing his development as a driver.

Team principal Andreas Seidl said: "Alex impressed with his first practice session in Austin and his driver development tests this year.

"He has many notable motorsports achievements so far, particularly the 2021 IndyCar championship title, so it's brilliant to be able to expand his role in the team and we look forward to working more closely with him."

Earlier this year, Palou was involved in a contract dispute between McLaren and Ganassi in IndyCar, when both teams said he was under contract to them for the 2023 season.

After legal threats, and Ganassi filing a lawsuit against Palou, an agreement was reached between the parties that he would continue with Ganassi in IndyCar next season while being allowed to test for McLaren.

It is expected that Palou will switch to McLaren's IndyCar team in 2024.

In F1, McLaren have lead driver Lando Norris under contract until the end of 2025 and have secured rookie Oscar Piastri at least until the end of 2024.