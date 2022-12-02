Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Next year's Chinese Grand Prix has been cancelled by Formula 1 because of "ongoing difficulties" with Covid.

The event in Shanghai had been due to return to the calendar for the first time since 2019 but has been called off because of China's Covid policies.

The 'zero Covid' policy means there are regular lockdowns and isolation is imposed on infected people and contacts. It has been the subject of protests in recent days.

F1 feels it would not be able to operate normally in China, and cannot justify the risks to staff involved in travelling.

The sport's bosses have been in discussions with Chinese officials in recent weeks but were unable to reach a satisfactory conclusion.

The news, revealed by BBC Sport on 22 November, was officially announced by F1 on Friday.

A statement said the race would not take place because of "the ongoing difficulties presented by the Covid-19 situation".

China had been given a place as the fourth race of the 2023 season on 16 April.

More to follow.