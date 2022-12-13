Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Andreas Seidl is leaving McLaren to join Audi's F1 programme

Andreas Seidl is to leave his position as McLaren team principal to head up Audi's nascent Formula 1 programme at the Alfa Romeo/Sauber team.

The 46-year-old German will be replaced at McLaren by Italian Andrea Stella, executive racing director since 2019.

McLaren Racing chief executive officer Zak Brown described Stella as "highly talented, experienced and respected".

Stella starts his role with immediate effect. Seidl will begin his position at Sauber in January next year.

Seidl replaces Frederic Vasseur, who has moved to Ferrari, and has been appointed chief executive of the Sauber Group. He will oversee the team's transition into Audi over the next four years.

Seidl's role will be to gradually improve the team's performance so Audi can make its debut in as competitive a shape as possible when its entry coincides with F1's new engine regulations in 2026.

His move sees him return to a leading motorsport role within the Volkswagen Group - he was head of Porsche's successful endurance racing programme before joining McLaren.

He was also an engineer at the Sauber team when it was owned by BMW between 2006 and 2009.

Seidl said: "This is a team with a rich history in Formula 1 and an organisation I know really well from my time working and living in Hinwil (Switzerland) for four years."

Audi announced in October that it was taking over Sauber for its debut in F1 in 2026.

In 2023, the Switzerland-based team will have its final year racing under the name of the Alfa Romeo brand, which has provided financial support since 2018.

The outfit will continue to race as Sauber in 2024 and 2025, with Ferrari engines, as it gears up for Audi's official entry as a car and engine constructor in 2026, when new engine regulations come into force in F1.

From 2015-17, Seidl led Porsche to three consecutive victories in the Le Mans 24 Hours and the drivers' and constructors' titles in the World Endurance Championship, before joining McLaren after Porsche shut the programme down.

He has been instrumental in McLaren's revival from their all-time low at the end of 2018, when they ended the season with the slowest car on the grid.

Since then, McLaren have established themselves as a leading team behind the big three, won their first race since 2012 at the Italian Grand Prix in 2021, and have expectations of making further progress after a new wind tunnel comes on stream in the middle of next year.

Stella will lead McLaren's technical and operational programme, Brown said, adding that he had a "strong track record of leadership and success in Formula 1".

Stella steps up to run the team after a long career as an engineering leader in F1.

He was at Ferrari from 2000 to 2014 as a race engineer, working with Michael Schumacher, Kimi Raikkonen and then Fernando Alonso.

When Alonso left Ferrari for McLaren at the end of 2014, Stella decided to go with him, first as head of race operations, then performance director in 2018 and racing director in 2019.

Since 2019, he has been one of the three leaders of the team under Seidl, along with technical director James Key and production director Piers Thynne.

Stella said he felt "privileged" by his new position, adding: "We are realistic about the amount of work ahead of us to move back up the grid, but I am excited and encouraged that I am in this journey together with a team full of talent, experience, racing spirit and dedication."