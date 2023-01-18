Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Jamie Chadwick on her move into Indy NXT with Andretti Autosport

Britain's Jamie Chadwick will continue with the Williams driver development programme for a fifth season in 2023.

The three-time W Series champion will have "a personalised simulator program to aid in her progression and provide valuable support to the team's race preparations," a statement said.

Chadwick, 24, is racing in the American Indy NXT series, a feeder category for IndyCars, with Andretti Autosport.

"To be continuing my relationship with Williams is amazing," Chadwick said.

"I've had their support since 2019. Having the opportunity to immerse myself within the team and keep that Formula 1 dream alive is very important."

Williams sporting director Sven Smeets said: "Jamie is an incredibly talented driver and an important role model in inspiring the next generation of females in motorsport."

Chadwick won her third title in W Series - a women-only championship - in October after the final three races were cancelled because of funding issues.

Her move into the Indy NXT series, which is the second tier of the USA's open-wheel racing format IndyCar, is a step up in speed from the W Series and includes 14 races - two of which are on traditional American oval circuits.