Antonio Giovinazzi (left) spent three seasons with Alfa Romeo in Formula 1 while Robert Shwartzman (right) finished second in the Formula 2 championship in 2021

Italian Antonio Giovinazzi and Russian-Israeli Robert Shwartzman will share the reserve driver role at Ferrari this year.

Former Alfa Romeo race driver Giovinazzi continues in the role for a second season while Shwartzman steps up from a position as development driver.

One of them will attend every grand prix this season as well as helping car development in Ferrari's new simulator.

Italians Antonio Fuoco and Davide Rigon will be development drivers.

The quartet will assist race drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz as the team seek to improve on a 2022 season that started with great promise after Ferrari produced their first competitive car for four years, but which saw Leclerc's title challenge fade as a result of strategic errors and reliability failures.

Ferrari has a new team principal this year, with former Alfa Romeo and Renault boss Frederic Vasseur replacing Mattia Binotto, who was said by the team to have resigned in December.

Ferrari said Fuoco and Rigon had "proved their worth in terms of providing the engineers with precise and reliable feedback, a skill that's even more important given that actual track testing is extremely limited, so simulation is now a vital tool, not just in preparing for each race but also in terms of car development".

Giovinazzi and Fuoco will also compete for Ferrari in the world endurance championship in the new 499P Hypercar.

Shwartzman and Rigon will race in the GT endurance category in the 296 GT3.