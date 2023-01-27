Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

The three days of F1 testing will take place at the Bahrain International Circuit

The winter break is over and the 2023 Formula 1 season is edging closer.

All 10 teams have announced launch dates in preparation for the new season.

Pre-season testing will take place in Bahrain from 23-25 February - which you can follow live via text commentaries on the BBC Sport website - before the season gets under way on the same track on 3 March.

Testing schedule

Circuit Dates Bahrain 23-25 February

2023 car launches

Date Team 31 January Haas 3 February Red Bull* 6 February Williams 7 February Alfa Romeo 11 February Alpha Tauri 13 February Aston Martin 13 February McLaren 14 February Ferrari 15 February Mercedes 16 February Alpine

* Red Bull have billed their event as a 'season launch' rather than a new car launch