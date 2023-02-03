Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Britain's Johnny Herbert drove for the Red Bull Sauber Ford team

Ford are returning to Formula 1 after more than 22 years out of the sport, the US car giant has confirmed.

The team will be back in the paddock for the 2026 season following their departure in 2004.

Ford are expected to announce their return will be as a partnership with Red Bull later on Friday, part-funding their engine from 2026.

"Ford is a global brand with an incredible heritage in racing," said F1 boss Stefano Domenicali.

Ford, the third most successful engine manufacturer in F1 history, will try to add to their 13 drivers' championships and 10 constructors' championships.

F1's popularity in the United States has soared in recent years with three races now on the 2023 calendar and the Las Vegas circuit making its debut this year.

Las Vegas will host its inaugural GP this season, following the addition of Miami last year. alongside the Circuit of the Americas in Texas, as the popularity of Formula 1 continues to grow.

Ford say one of the key reasons behind their return is their "commitment to sustainability" which aligns with F1's pledge to be carbon neutral by 2030 and to introduce sustainable fuels in F1 cars from 2026.

"The news that Ford is coming to Formula 1 from 2026 is great for the sport and we are excited to see them join the incredible automotive partners already in Formula 1," added Domenicali.

"They see the huge value that our platform provides with over half a billion fans around the world.

"We believe that our sport provides the opportunity and reach unlike any other and we cannot wait for the Ford logo to be racing round F1's iconic circuits from 2026."

Bill Ford, the car manufacturer's executive chair, added: "Ford is returning to the pinnacle of the sport, bringing Ford's long tradition of innovation, sustainability and electrification to one of the world's most visible stages."

Ford dominated F1 in the 1960s and 1970s winning seven straight drivers' championships from 1968 to 1974, before their exit in 2004.