Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Red Bull boss Christian Horner said Formula 1 had to be responsible when finding a solution to drivers' expressing freedom of speech

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says sport "should never be used as a political tool" but it has to find a "sensible balance" regarding freedom of speech.

Formula 1's governing body the FIA added a new rule this year that states drivers need written permission to express political or religious views.

Horner said sport's first objective should be to "entertain".

The 49-year-old added: "You have that element of escapism within it."

The Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (Bird) accused the FIA of "suppressing drivers" with the changes to the sporting code and questioned its commitment to human rights.

Speaking at Red Bull's 'season launch' in New York to reveal the car's updated livery and the new partnership with Ford, Horner stressed his team had always been open to drivers voicing their opinions.

"We certainly at Red Bull have never constrained our drivers of their freedom of speech, or the ability to speak their minds because they do have a voice," he said.

"I think it's a matter of finding a balance. In the world that we live in today, everybody has a voice and that shouldn't be supressed.

"But of course, it does have to be done responsibly. So, we don't want a load of robots that are without a opinion going racing.

"Like with all things, it just has to be a sensible balance."

In recent seasons, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and former Ferrari and Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel have used their platform in F1 to raise issues such as Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ+ rights.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez says the drivers "do not feel comfortable" with the restrictions the FIA has imposed.

The Mexican said: "We want to be ourselves and we want to be able to express ourselves in any way that we want.

"We all have differing views and differing beliefs in religious ways. I get the political side but we all should be free to express ourselves the way we want.

"I believe in this sport it is important to express yourself. There are some younger drivers that I think they will struggle to know what you can say or what you cannot say.

"That to me, is not correct. But we will discuss that."

Red Bull 'want to keep winning' - Verstappen

Red Bull held what they called a 'season launch' in the United States to unveil the livery for their new RB19 for the 2023 season

Red Bull swept to a first constructors' championship since 2013 last season thanks to 17 victories across the 22-race calendar - 15 of those courtesy of Max Verstappen, who secured back-to-back drivers' titles.

Horner revealed the new RB19 car has "subtle aerodynamic changes" and said he hopes it can replicate the success of last year's model.

Verstappen added that Red Bull cannot ease off in their pursuit of more silverware.

"I never really think about being the favourite because you have to keep on winning and improving," said the Dutchman. "If you are not, [your rivals] will catch up and overtake you. It's about finding performance and we, of course, want to keep on winning."

Verstappen set a new record in 2022 for most wins in a single F1 season, surpassing the record of 13 held by Vettel and seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher.

He said that repeating the success Red Bull achieved in the previous campaign would not be "straightforward" but they were "optimistic" about their chances.

The 25-year-old added: "I do think we have a great opportunity."