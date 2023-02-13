Lando Norris, 23, is about to start his fifth season in Formula 1

McLaren's Lando Norris says that Formula 1's governing body should abandon its plans for an apparent ban on free speech for drivers.

A number of drivers have expressed concern about a new rule that prohibits "personal, religious and political statements" without written consent.

Norris, 23, said: "I feel there has been quite a bit of pressure and enough said to make a little bit of a U-turn.

"We should be able to say what we want and what we believe in."

The FIA has said that it will issue guidelines clarifying the meaning of its new rule in the coming days.

But British driver Norris said: "The penalty [for speaking out] is not clear, but we are not in a school. We should not have to ask about everything and say, 'Can we do this, can we do that?'

"We are grown up enough to try and make smart decisions. Maybe sometimes people make silly decisions but that happens in life. I hope and believe that enough drivers have said things now to push back a little bit."

Norris emphasised that F1 president Stefano Domenicali, head of the company that owns the sport's commercial rights, has said they would "never gag drivers".

Norris said: "F1 has made things clear what they think is acceptable and what we should be able to do as drivers and that is what I stand by. We should be able to say what we want and what we believe in.

"If things start to get blocked off and we can't even talk or say anything, then no-one is going to want to do media because you can't say anything.

"We need it. We are only trying to help people in the world and give advice and there is no reason why we shouldn't be able to do that."

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem last week announced that he would take a step back from direct involvement in F1.

His decision was billed as pre-planned, but it came in the wake of a difficult winter in which Ben Sulayem has come under fire for his approach to a number of topics.

McLaren Racing chief executive officer Zak Brown said he welcomed Ben Sulayem's decision.

"It has been a bit exciting over the winter but things seem to have course-corrected," Brown said.