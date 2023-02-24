Close menu

F1: George Russell not expecting Mercedes to win in Bahrain

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

George Russell
The season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix takes place on 5 March

George Russell says he does not expect Mercedes to be competing for victory at the start of the Formula 1 season in Bahrain next week.

Russell said he believed Red Bull were the team to beat on the evidence of the first two days of pre-season testing.

He said: "We definitely believe eventually we will have a car capable of getting in that fight.

"Whether we're going to have that next weekend in Bahrain, I think may be a bit of a stretch."

Russell's comments came as Red Bull's world champion Max Verstappen continued to look impressive for the second consecutive day at the Sakhir circuit.

"They look very strong, very stable," Russell said. "The car is looking really strong and obviously Max is performing really well.

"So I think realistically, it will be a stretch for next week. But there's no reason why eventually we can't get there at some point this year, and we've always seen the strength of Mercedes and their development rates. So yeah, definitely. My belief is that."

Pre-season testing times are notoriously unreliable indicators of form, as fuel loads, engine modes and other variables can have a significant effect on lap times.

Verstappen ended the day second fastest behind Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu, who went out on the softest tyres late in the day for what appeared to be a simulation of qualifying.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso was third quickest, ahead of Alpha Tauri's Nyck de Vries, another to do a qualifying-style run on the softest tyres.

Russell was 13th fastest in the Mercedes, with team-mate Lewis Hamilton 15th.

Mercedes head into 2023 off the back of a difficult year that ended their run of eight consecutive constructors' titles since 2014.

They won only one race - with Russell at the penultimate grand prix of the season in Brazil - and finished third behind Red Bull and Ferrari.

But Russell said the team were in a better place than they were at the same point last year, when they discovered in pre-season testing that their car was badly afflicted with aerodynamic bouncing - or porpoising - that compromised their season.

"The entry phase [to the corner] has been improved," Russell said. "It's no secret when you're watching the onboards and videos that we are struggling a little bit with the balance, struggling a lot in the mid corner.

"But I think it's a balance that is probably easier to solve than we had last year. So even though it's still a limitation, I think it's a good problem to have."

Team principal Toto Wolff said that the "porpoising has gone, essentially", adding: "The car is out of balance this morning and we just didn't find the set-up for these hot conditions."

Wolff said that rivals Red Bull and Ferrari were "fast - no surprise there" but he added there was "a feeling of excitement because we got it wrong last year".

McLaren are also playing down their hopes for the start of the season.

McLaren Racing chief executive officer Zak Brown said: "We know we set some some goals for development, which we didn't hit. We felt it was better to be honest about that.

"We, like everyone, have a lot of development coming. So we are encouraged by what we see around the corner, but I think we will be going into the first race off of our projected targets and hard to really know where that means we'll we'll be on the grid."

Fastest times, day two, pre-season testing, Bahrain

1 Zhou Guanyu (Chi) Alfa Romeo one minute 31.610 seconds *

2 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull one minute 31.650 seconds

3 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:32.205

4 Nyck De Vries (Ned) Alpha Tauri 1:32.214 *

5 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas 1:32.466 *

6 Carlos Sainz (Spa) Ferrari 1:32.486

7 Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 1:32.549

8 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:32.725

9 Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:33.175

10 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:33.186

11 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas 1:33.442

12 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:33.490

13 George Russell (GB) Mercedes 1:33.654

14 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:33.751

15 Lewis Hamilton (GB) Mercedes 1:33.954

16 Lando Norris (GB) McLaren 1:35.522

17 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Alpha Tauri 1:35.708

* = time set on softer C4 tyre; all other times on C3 (mid-range in grip and durability)

  • Comment posted by Harvey Smith, today at 13:55

    No surprise that the RB has still got the fastest car after their cost cap breaking last season. MV has 2* world titles awarded to him.

    • Reply posted by graham, today at 14:59

      graham replied:
      Max has 2 very deserving titles as he is the best driver by far with leclerc second - hopefully mercedes will finish last this year

  • Comment posted by Devils Advocate, today at 14:15

    Anyone else really struggling to get interested in or excited about this season? Really hope something changes by the start of the season, but at the minute its all just meh.

    • Reply posted by Firmbutfair, today at 14:17

      Firmbutfair replied:
      Testing is notoriously boring.
      Lots of teams doing quali sims this afternoon. Should provide a little more interest/disinterest depending on how close it is 🤞🏻

  • Comment posted by Mystic, today at 14:06

    So RB car still faster because of being found guilty breaking cost cap rules - shocker

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 14:16

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      It's not faster because they got found guilty.

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 13:45

    Red Bull streets ahead again it seems. Looks like another year I shall just glance at results and thsts it.

    • Reply posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 13:58

      Dreddy Tennis replied:
      Just out of curiosity, when was the last time you watched the season?

  • Comment posted by Andre, today at 14:26

    It's amazing that there are no negative comments towards Max as he has the fastest car, god forbid if that was Lewis it would have been sacrilege that he has the fastest, fancy that

    • Reply posted by Firmbutfair, today at 14:31

      Firmbutfair replied:
      It typifies the types of fans the two drivers attract. One set is just out to offend, one set are F1 fans who appreciate the talents of all the drivers and teams. Always a couple of percentage points either way, of course.

  • Comment posted by Happy Hornet, today at 13:42

    A bit too much honesty there from George Russell!

    Or maybe, some “sandbagging”!

    Let’s hope that several teams can compete for wins this season. F1 badly needs spicing up.

    • Reply posted by Po the Panda, today at 13:46

      Po the Panda replied:
      Doubt its sandbagging, if anything you are right MB esp the drivers have been too honest in the last year or so with the car performance. if you hear nothing, then that's a good sign, but the world and its cat know Newey has turned the car to gold again.

  • Comment posted by Firmbutfair, today at 13:31

    Definitely looking a bit tail happy but no longer like a piano being pushed down a flight of stairs. RB looks beautifully balanced and definitely the team to beat..

  • Comment posted by Sam Brook, today at 14:42

    Sportsmanlike F1fans want a good close racing season

    As a Merc supporter...I want more progress & that they soon challenge for podium slots

    I don't care who wins...if it's fair & above board, good luck to them

    The usual knuckle dragging HYS trolls are out in force...10 comments in the first section of this HYS are either being double checked or have been removed

    Why not just enjoy the racing?

    • Reply posted by vin999, today at 14:46

      vin999 replied:
      'If its fair'. Thats the key point. It not enjoyable when rules are manipulated and teams cheat.

  • Comment posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 13:44

    We won't know until Bahrain. Everyone says their cars are "slow" in testing, or "they drive well, but we'll see".

    I'd be very surprised if Mercedes haven't made significant gains with their car. Not sure zero sidepods are the way and they may be limited by that approach, but let's see. Ferrari's car was rapid last year, but let down by strategy; if Masseur fixes that then we've got a contest.

    • Reply posted by HandOfBob, today at 14:03

      HandOfBob replied:
      Agree. you are daft to think a brand like Merc will be spectators again for another season. They'll be up there and a few wins to show for it and all.

  • Comment posted by Cougar14, today at 14:26

    The optimist in me says this is a bluff and Mercedes fire it up in Quali…..then realist in me says here we go again repeat of last season

  • Comment posted by Sam Brook, today at 14:49

    Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari...I hope you all do well

    The other teams, I hope you get closer...and perform above your anticipated 'level' make race day exciting

    To the drivers, prepare fully, perform well, drive fair...& if another driver does well - try congratulating them after the race, you gain nothing by being mean-spirited, dismissive or excessively egocentric - except a very bad look

  • Comment posted by The Right Opinion, today at 15:42

    Wouldn’t it have been brilliant if RB, MERC, & Ferrari had gotten it wrong & another team, like Williams (yeah, right) had stollen a march & brought something game changing. We’d likely have an awesome season ahead of us.. Rather than the dross we’ll sure to get.

    And before you comment, yes, I know F1 won’t miss me and there are other sports I could watch etc etc. I just miss F1 being a contest.

  • Comment posted by Ruley Ramundo, today at 14:38

    Catering always helps to make fast cars.

    • Reply posted by Annus Horriblis, today at 14:58

      Annus Horriblis replied:
      Plenty of turnip sandwiches

  • Comment posted by SadPanda212, today at 16:52

    Let's be honest here, last season was dull as dishwater in comparison to the season before.

    The Red Bull was streets ahead of the field, and Verstappen was ruthless, often the sign of a champion.

    He's not my favourite driver, but I feel it's his title to lose again this year. Hopefully it's a bit closer this time round

    • Reply posted by wolf359, today at 16:55

      wolf359 replied:
      F1 IS as dull as dishwasher. Cars going around in circles cannot be called a sport with any stretch of the imagination.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 14:27

    Business as usual for Red Bull. Both cars look to be rocket quick and stick to the track like limpets. Clearly Red Bull have been working during the closed season. Lets hope we have a competitive season an that Mercedes and Ferrari deliver competitive cars.

  • Comment posted by matt king, today at 14:26

    The team that spends more wins more. It 's the same in most sports and RB are proving it again this year. Not rocket science

    • Reply posted by SmokingBaby, today at 14:30

      SmokingBaby replied:
      With their overspending again?

  • Comment posted by steve, today at 15:00

    Fans expect MB to win ,they been around long enough,such a shame such a poor car was produced last year.Robbed fans of potentially close racing leaving RB with no credible competition. Max and RBR strolled to second title albeit first given to them by Masi

    • Reply posted by graham, today at 15:03

      graham replied:
      No it wasn’t

  • Comment posted by ravenmorpheus2k, today at 17:04

    Testing isn't representative. I won't hold my breath for an exciting season. Last season that was genuinely exciting was 1986. 3 Teams. 4 Drivers. Mansell, Prost, Piquet and Senna all in it up to the last race and only 2 points between Mansell and Prost in the end, only 3 points separating the top 3 drivers.

    It's very telling that you have to go back 30-40 years for excitement in Formula 1.

    • Reply posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 17:32

      Dreddy Tennis replied:
      That's just not true, is it? Yes, the hybrid-era has been truly awful. The new cars offer promise for sure, but we've yet to see it fully flourish.

      But for classic racing you only have to look back to 2012, Vettel vs Alonso in an absolute dog of a car. 2010 saw 4 drivers and 3 teams competing until the very end. Hakkinen v Schumacher was just phenomenal racing. We've had some good times.

  • Comment posted by Defund the BBC, today at 16:09

    Mercedes not expecting to win. That's obvious.
    Andrew Benson expecting to get paid by BBC tax payers for stating the obvious, bleeding obvious.

    • Reply posted by Sir Michael Taker, today at 16:10

      Sir Michael Taker replied:
      Chief F1 Writer in a team of one. LOL

  • Comment posted by Noname, today at 15:25

    It’s just not right how red bull have escaped just punishments.

