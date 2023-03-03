Close menu

Bahrain Grand Prix: Fernando Alonso edges out Red Bulls in second practice

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer in Sakhir

2023-03-03

Max Verstappen's Red Bull on track in Bahrain
Verstappen was second in practice but the pace of the Red Bull on longer runs appears to be the class of the field

Fernando Alonso pipped pre-season favourites Red Bull to set the pace in practice at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Aston Martin driver was 0.169 seconds quicker than world champion Max Verstappen, with the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez third fastest.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fourth and Lewis Hamilton the fastest Mercedes in eighth, 0.636secs off the pace.

Nico Hulkenberg's Haas, Lance Stroll's Aston Martin and Pierre Gasly's Alpine filled the gaps ahead of Hamilton.

McLaren's Lando Norris was ninth fastest ahead of the Alfa Romeo of Zhou Guanyu. Hamilton's team-mate George Russell was down in 13th and the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz 14th after making an error on his fastest lap.

On the race-simulation times later in the session, when teams run on heavy tanks to judge long-run pace, Verstappen was fastest, but again Alonso appeared competitive - running at the same pace as the Dutchman and quicker than Perez.

The caveat is that although the race runs are usually a better approximation of competitiveness than the one-lap pace, fuel loads are still uncertain to a degree.

Leclerc was the fastest Ferrari driver on race pace, but nearly a second a lap slower than Verstappen, and the Mercedes drivers slower again, and also behind Gasly and and Norris.

The session was relatively incident-free. McLaren's rookie driver Oscar Piastri had a big lock-up when he saw Stroll's Aston Martin in front of him late at the first corner, and Alonso abandoned a race run on the medium tyre when he locked up entering Turn 10.

The soft tyre was the preferred tyre for all drivers on the race runs, suggesting it will be used by most for the start of the race.

Comments

Join the conversation

178 comments

  • Comment posted by Db1, today at 16:22

    Alonso vs Verstappen could be really good fun if that Aston is close on pace!

    • Reply posted by thegreatestsportfan, today at 16:34

      thegreatestsportfan replied:
      Angry Max might crash into him.

  • Comment posted by Pip Jay, today at 16:34

    Whilst Alonso winning the World Championship might be a step too far this year, a race win for him and at least a podium for Hulkenburg would be great to see.

    • Reply posted by Arthur Denari, today at 16:51

      Arthur Denari replied:
      Hulkenberg doesn't really do podiums...!

  • Comment posted by Robofleeds, today at 16:26

    Please, anyone but Red Bull

    • Reply posted by Chopper, today at 16:29

      Chopper replied:
      Relentless or Monster?

  • Comment posted by LewisHamiltonFanGuy44, today at 16:13

    im starting to believe the hype was real... amazing job at 41 from nando, hasn't lost any of that speed

    • Reply posted by MumboJumbo, today at 16:44

      MumboJumbo replied:
      Just like vintage wine, he ages well.

  • Comment posted by NickdeVries, today at 16:21

    Brilliant move from Alonso!

    • Reply posted by Jays2Pence, today at 16:38

      Jays2Pence replied:
      In a way he has to thank Alpine for not giving him the 2 years he wanted.

  • Comment posted by Chunty, today at 16:47

    Wow, has Alonso finally timed a team move perfectly? Hopefully they can back it up and aren't just doing glory runs.

  • Comment posted by xxdavidxcx87, today at 16:38

    So happy to see Alonso make a decent move, he's had bad luck, hopefully he can be fighting for podiums this season, seems like a strong car as long as they keep development going.

    • Reply posted by Ibrox Baby, today at 16:40

      Ibrox Baby replied:
      that is one guy who has never had bad luck...they were all his choices..who he drove for...

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 16:36

    For the umpteenth time, F1 proves yet again that the car is everything .Alonso is the latest driver to prove this after SV, LH & MV.

    RB are still the fastest & will win pretty much everything but just shows what a good car can do, propel a mid field team to front with proper investment and R&D.

    The argument of GOAT should be barred from this sport which is so heavily dependent on its machinery.

    • Reply posted by PeterH, today at 16:41

      PeterH replied:
      It would be a lot better to bar you. yo are monotonous

  • Comment posted by Zephyr, today at 16:25

    Fantastic if Alonso is in a competitive car again. Yes he has made some poor decisions and had some poor cars but he has never just been making up the numbers on a Sunday afternoon! I expect Mercedes will be faster tomorrow!

    • Reply posted by MumboJumbo, today at 16:43

      MumboJumbo replied:
      Very true. He is one of the very best drivers and deserve an awful lot more. Very impressed with his collection of cars in his museum in Oveido, Spain. A must visit for any racing fans, whether you are a fan of his or not.

  • Comment posted by Tuds, today at 16:24

    Thst Aston is rapid. Hopefully Alonso is pole on Sunday and fighting for the championship. He"ll definately get the elbows out and wont back down.

    • Reply posted by MumboJumbo, today at 16:44

      MumboJumbo replied:
      If he is out in front, you can bet on that. He is one of the smartest drivers ever, knowing how to maximise his racing strategy.

  • Comment posted by MumboJumbo, today at 16:37

    I think RB and Ferrari will simply turn up the wick and drive past Alonso during qualifying. I don't think they are showing their true pace at all.

    • Reply posted by GazR, today at 17:13

      GazR replied:
      The race pace is the interesting one but I do agree! Ferrari finally learnt to play it cool I feel!
      When I saw Hulk and Gasly near the top I thought there’s quite a few teams including Merc who will go much quicker tomorrow!
      It would be great though if Alonsos in the Mix

  • Comment posted by Ace, today at 16:21

    All aboard the El plan hype train

  • Comment posted by Paris, today at 16:45

    Mercedes are not showing their real race pace. They did the 1st practice on the slower Medium Tyres for 60min and didn't use the faster Soft tyres........that would've given them invaluable data. They're hiding something!!

    • Reply posted by Chopper, today at 16:49

      Chopper replied:
      Yes of course.. .its all strategy.. Toto and Lewis both have realised you can't play the victim if you are winning

  • Comment posted by Andrew Ashcroft, today at 16:32

    yes Alonso come on. Ferrari look close too. Let's have a good championship fight this season. Looks like it might takes a few races for Mercedes to get back into it.

    • Reply posted by Defund the BBC, today at 17:02

      Defund the BBC replied:
      Few years I hope at least.

  • Comment posted by Danny, today at 16:30

    We can only hope more than 1 driver stands a chance at winning. My dream would be redbull, merc, Aston, mclaren and ferrari all with equal cars fighting for a 5 way championship

    • Reply posted by MumboJumbo, today at 16:39

      MumboJumbo replied:
      Yes, it will be great if Aston Martin and Alonso can deliver this year. F1 has become so boring and predictable and we miss the kind of competition of the past. It is now all about a domineering team and managing the pace to make sure that either Verstappen or Hamilton wins. Will be great if Alonso can act as the cat amongst the pigeons!

  • Comment posted by Tuds, today at 16:25

    Crashteppen is not good enough to lace Alonso's boots.

    • Reply posted by NickdeVries, today at 16:27

      NickdeVries replied:
      Lewis is just 10TH

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 16:12

    Awesome . Alonso vs MV
    2 of the biggest egos, neither one will back down, here comes the carnage …

    “Through goes Hamilton…..”

    • Reply posted by Chopper, today at 16:16

      Chopper replied:
      .....and he's up to 10th

  • Comment posted by Grevster, today at 17:11

    Ooooh the Max fan boys are not going to like this…. Expect to read extra Ham bile as a deflection.

  • Comment posted by TibbeeperficklyonestwivyaDive, today at 17:04

    Fernando should have been world champion for the last 15 years - he just picked the wrong team every time.

    • Reply posted by OssieWaddledintoHoddlesVilla, today at 17:15

      OssieWaddledintoHoddlesVilla replied:
      And a GP2 engine!

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 17:02

    Great to see Alonso back competing, with a better car he'd have won so many more world titles

