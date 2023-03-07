Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Lance Stroll (left) posted a picture with Dr Xavier Mir on Instagram

Lance Stroll raced in the Bahrain Grand Prix just 12 days after receiving medical treatment for fractures in his hands, wrist and foot.

Stroll, 24, revealed the extent of his injuries in an Instagram post.

The Aston Martin driver had "a fracture and displacement in my right wrist, a fracture in my left wrist, a partial fracture in my left hand and a fracture in the big toe on my right foot".

Team-mate Fernando Alonso said Stroll's achievement was "just phenomenal".

Stroll said his medical team initially thought he would miss "the first few races".

The Canadian's injuries were caused by a bicycle crash while training in Spain on 18 February.

He qualified eighth, just 0.5 seconds behind Alonso, and finished sixth. Alonso took a podium finish in his first race for the team.

Stroll kept the fact he had fractures secret until he drove the car on Friday, and the Aston Martin team confirmed over the weekend that he had broken both wrists and a toe.

Alongside an Instagram reel showing various stages of his recovery, Stroll said he was operated on by Dr Xavier Mir - renowned for helping MotoGP riders recover quickly from injury - 48 hours after his accident.

Stroll said Dr Mir told him after surgery that he would definitely be able to return for the second race of the season in Saudi Arabia, on 17-19 March. Stroll added: "With a bit of luck, he was optimistic I could race in Bahrain - but that was a faint possibility."

Stroll wrote: "Unfortunately, Dr Mir explained that the fractures in my left hand/wrist and toe weren't suitable for fixation, and that I'd need to rely on a more conservative approach to heal my other injuries.

"My medical team ensured we were doing anything and everything that showed some evidence for bone healing.

"It became my full-time job, trying to combine everything that could help, even if it was by 0.5%.

"Initially, progress was slow - I needed a lot of help even with daily tasks at home.

"But each day got better and once the cast came off on day four it became possible we had a chance of racing in Bahrain. My medical team devised a programme that would help me restore mobility and strength in my wrists.

"Rehab required hard work and persistence - but with an incredible medical team and my friends and family supporting me - I was able to push through the pain and get back on track in Bahrain with my team and fellow drivers."

Two-time world rally champion Carlos Sainz, father of the Ferrari driver of the same name, posted on Instagram: "Very well done. Hard work always pays off."