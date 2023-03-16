Close menu

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023 qualifying and start time

Max Verstappen celebrates his victory in Bahrain
Race winner Max Verstappen was joined by Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin (right) on the podium at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Follow live text and radio commentary of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah from 17-19 March.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen started the new season as he ended the last, with a dominant victory at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Sergio Perez made it a Red Bull one-two, ahead of an inspired drive by Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso in third.

BBC Sport has live coverage of the full grand prix weekend with live digital coverage on the website and app - including audience interaction, expert analysis, debate, voting, features, interviews and audio content.

You can follow all the action and the latest news on the BBC Sport F1 page and via the BBC Sport app, and catch up with analysis and interviews with the BBC Radio 5 Live Chequered Flag podcast.

All times are GMT. Broadcast times are subject to change at short notice.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix coverage details (All times GMT)
DateSessionTimeRadio coverageOnline text commentary
Friday, 17 MarchFirst practice13:30-14:30BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds appFrom 13:00
Second practice17:00-18:00BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds appFrom 16:30
Saturday, 18 MarchThird practice13:30-14:30BBC Sport website and mobile app (online only)From 13:00
Qualifying17:00-18:00BBC Sport website and mobile app (online only)From 16:30
Sunday, 19 MarchRace17:00BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds appFrom 15:30
Listen to the latest Chequered Flag podcast: download here

