Saudi GP qualifying pictures

Even Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was despondent about Mercedes' form to say Lewis Hamilton could leave the team. He said: "I don't think he will leave Mercedes" but will have "no grouch if that happens in a year or two"Alonso finished in third in Bahrain and if he manages to seal another podium this weekend, he will be one of six drivers in history to achieve 100 of themRed Bull's Max Verstappen and his team-mate Sergio Perez dominated the weekend so far...Hamilton and other drivers have shared their concern racing in Saudi Arabia over human rights issuesCharles Leclerc is taking a grid penalty in tomorrow's race after Ferrari changed the cars electronics control unit, having already had two changes this seasonBut it all went wrong for the double world champion in the second session of qualifyingThere will be fireworks on Sunday when Verstappen battles his way back up the orderNot that polesitter Perez is worried, after getting his award from former Man Utd player Patrice Evra, who attended with several other retired footballers