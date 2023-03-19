Close menu

Formula 1: Fernando Alonso reinstated on podium in Saudi Arabia after demotion overturned

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments76

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, Saudi Arabia GP, Formula 1
Fernando Alonso said a delay in informing him of his second penalty showed there was "something really wrong in the system"

Fernando Alonso has been reinstated to third place in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after stewards overturned their earlier decision to demote him.

The Aston Martin driver had been dropped to fourth after it was ruled his team had worked on the car while he was serving a five-second penalty.

But his team successfully argued there were previous examples of drivers not being penalised in such circumstances.

The stewards agreed and overturned their original verdict.

It was the end of a confusing set of events that Alonso had earlier labelled a "poor FIA show" when he believed he had been demoted from the podium to fourth behind Mercedes driver George Russell in a race won by Red Bull's Sergio Perez.

Alonso's initial five-second penalty was for not placing his car correctly in its grid slot at the start of the race.

He served this at his pit stop on lap 18 but was penalised a further 10 seconds by stewards at the end of the race when they ruled the rear jack touching his car before the five seconds had elapsed constituted "working" on it.

Aston Martin presented minutes from a recent meeting of F1's sporting advisory group (SAG), which discussed seven different instances of cars being touched by the jack in such a way without being penalised.

Aston Martin argued there had been an agreement between teams and the governing body that it was "incorrect" to rule that "an agreement between the FIA and the teams that touching the car in any way, including with a jack, would constitute 'working' on the car".

The stewards accepted they had been mistaken.

An FIA spokesperson said there were "conflicting precedents, and this has been exposed by this specific circumstance", and a clarification would be issued before the next race in Australia following a meeting of the SAG.

Alonso also complained that it took too long to be told of the second penalty - and had he been, he would have been able to drive faster to make up the required time deficit.

He had already done this to ensure he was five seconds ahead of Russell when it became apparent late in the race that he might receive a second penalty, but on the assumption this would be five seconds, not 10.

"They told me I had a five-second penalty so I pushed a little bit harder and I opened seven seconds and I paid the penalty," he said, before the punishment was reversed.

"In the second stint, there was no investigation, no information, nothing. If someone had told me, 'You have 10 secs', I'd have opened 11 secs."

Alonso added: "Today is not good for the fans. When you take 35 laps to apply a penalty and to inform about the penalty and you inform after the podium, there's something really wrong in the system. It is a bit sad for the FIA."

Russell, whose final position has been put back to fourth, said he believed both penalties were too harsh for the offences in question.

"I understand why these rules are there," he said. "At the end of the day, we've got to stick within the guidelines. But I think a little bit of common sense needs to be shown.

"Ultimately, I think he was a bit to the left [on the grid], was that right? He gained nothing from this. Perhaps a five-second [penalty] is too much.

"And then with regards to his pit stop again, I don't know what happened and why he received the further penalty exactly. But a 10-second is too extreme in that case again."

Alonso accepted he had made a mistake in positioning his car, but Russell and race-winner Perez agreed that a lack of visibility from the cockpit was a problem.

Perez said: "I just overdid it and I stopped too early, but you have no idea when you are in the car. You don't know if you went too far or from behind or too far forward.

"We need better visibility to be able to come up with a better idea than we currently have it. It's good that there is a rule in place, but at the same time, sometimes it's like luck, to be honest, where you position yourself."

Comments

Join the conversation

76 comments

  • Comment posted by Atari Skywalker, today at 23:38

    Trying to decide if F1 should change their theme tune to the Circus theme or Benny Hill. 🤡

  • Comment posted by trig , today at 23:33

    Watched it for last 25 years. Stoped this year. Glad I’m not watching this shot show

    • Reply posted by Georges_Gran, today at 23:34

      Georges_Gran replied:
      Why are you commenting then?

  • Comment posted by Lol Lollington, today at 23:30

    Now give back Lewis Hamilton 8th World Championship

    • Reply posted by Georges_Gran, today at 23:35

      Georges_Gran replied:
      If we give it back, will he retire? Please??????

  • Comment posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 23:28

    Russell knew Merc had waited to flag it to stewards so Alonso couldn’t build up a 10s advantage.

    Classy from George. Cheating by Merc.

    • Reply posted by Georges_Gran, today at 23:33

      Georges_Gran replied:
      But Merc are always squeaky clean, surely? Its the evil RB who are the cheats

  • Comment posted by gg, today at 23:27

    How can anyone take F1 seriously when everyone knows who the winner will be before it’s begun. Providing no one bends the rules during the racing season.👍

    • Reply posted by Georges_Gran, today at 23:31

      Georges_Gran replied:
      No different to the several years at the beginning of the hybrid era, when Hamilton was winning every race.
      Can't remember which year it was (sometime in the 90's?) McLaren won every race but one I think. Happens every so often, unfortunately.

  • Comment posted by Slicknick, today at 23:27

    Lunatics running the asylum again.

  • Comment posted by Unbelievable Jeff, today at 23:26

    FIA- funds in advance - aston reminded to pay the required fee for a podium. All sorted now

  • Comment posted by reggid, today at 23:25

    Justice is served. Let Toto’s crying commence.

    • Reply posted by The Lone Gunmen, today at 23:34

      The Lone Gunmen replied:
      Makes a change from Marko’s crying

  • Comment posted by Steve P, today at 23:23

    It’s a sport for clowns and the races resemble carnival processions. Not much to like about F1.

  • Comment posted by JONNY, today at 23:23

    George Russel what a class guy ,didn’t moan about Alonso penalty being reinstated actually stated it was too harsh both penalties ,what a class act this young man is full credit . Alonso amazing yet again

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 23:27

      Leanne replied:
      I watched the race earlier and I did not notice any driver participating called George Russel, unless I have missed something here?

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 23:23

    "his team successfully argued there were previous examples of drivers not being penalised in such circumstances."

    So because they've implemented the rules incorrectly in the past, they should continue doing it forever with each new season? Seems bizarre to me.

  • Comment posted by Max, today at 23:22

    Name any sport where officials don't make mistakes.

    • Reply posted by ferdyhater, today at 23:25

      ferdyhater replied:
      No excuse. There is more tech at F1 circuits, than put a man on the moon. This isn't like comparing Sunday League footy with Premiership and VAR. Plus these guys are being paid megabucks for getting decisions right.

  • Comment posted by Stuart, today at 23:21

    This 'sport' is descending further and further into farce.

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 23:20

    A frustrating time for those involved in the Alonso penalty and poor decision making process by FIA. The only good thing about this situation was that FIA reversed their wrong decision so the outcome was right and fair. In the end, well done to Alonso for achieving 3rd place.

  • Comment posted by Howzat_Rudi, today at 23:20

    What a circus

  • Comment posted by PeterSchMichaelOwenHargreaves, today at 23:20

    Stupid sport. No one cares

    • Reply posted by Georges_Gran, today at 23:23

      Georges_Gran replied:
      Yet you cared enough to comment.

  • Comment posted by gg, today at 23:19

    Just another nail in the coffin for F1 👍

  • Comment posted by Stumble , today at 23:17

    F1 What a Farce.
    Embarrassing Sport

  • Comment posted by NSG, today at 23:16

    F1 is a circus with clowns monitoring

  • Comment posted by djn, today at 23:15

    Formula one. The most high profile boring sport, where the drama emanates from poor officiating. What's the point?

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured