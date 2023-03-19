Saudi GP pictures

Saudi GP picturesLast updated on 32 minutes ago32 minutes ago.From the section Formula 1Red Bull's speed even led Mercedes boss Toto Wolff to say Lewis Hamilton could leave the team. He said: "I don't think he will leave Mercedes" but will have "no grouch if that happens in a year or two"Alonso finished in third in Bahrain and managed to seal another podium here, and is now one of six drivers in history to achieve 100 of themRed Bull's Max Verstappen fought back to second from 15th on the grid after a driveshaft issue in qualifying - but he feared further problems during the raceHamilton and other drivers have shared their concern racing in Saudi Arabia over human rights issuesThere is always fireworks under the lights in Saudi ArabiaPerez took his award from former Man Utd player Patrice Evra after qualifyingBut it transpired Alonso was out of position lining up on the grid, and received a five-second penaltyBut the calibre of celebrity was ramped up for race day, with Will Smith supporting the men in black (Mercedes)It all began well for Alonso, who took the lead off the line from Perez and dreamed of a first F1 win for a decade