Saudi GP pictures

Toto Wolff, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Formula 1
Red Bull's speed even led Mercedes boss Toto Wolff to say Lewis Hamilton could leave the team. He said: "I don't think he will leave Mercedes" but will have "no grouch if that happens in a year or two"
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, Formula 1
Alonso finished in third in Bahrain and managed to seal another podium here, and is now one of six drivers in history to achieve 100 of them
Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Formula 1
Red Bull's Max Verstappen fought back to second from 15th on the grid after a driveshaft issue in qualifying - but he feared further problems during the race
Lewis Hamilton, Formula 1, Mercedes, Saudi Arabia
Hamilton and other drivers have shared their concern racing in Saudi Arabia over human rights issues
Saudi GP
There is always fireworks under the lights in Saudi Arabia
Perez and Evra
Perez took his award from former Man Utd player Patrice Evra after qualifying
Alonso
But it transpired Alonso was out of position lining up on the grid, and received a five-second penalty
Will Smith
But the calibre of celebrity was ramped up for race day, with Will Smith supporting the men in black (Mercedes)
Saudi GP
It all began well for Alonso, who took the lead off the line from Perez and dreamed of a first F1 win for a decade

