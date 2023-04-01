Close menu

Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins delayed Australian GP after three red flags

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer in Melbourne

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments433

Australian GP
The race ended under the safety car following a third red flag

Max Verstappen won a chaotic and controversial Australian Grand Prix that finished under a safety car after a controversial crash-affected restart.

The Red Bull driver led Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso home to set the podium.

That was despite Alonso being tagged into a spin at a restart with two laps to go and dropped to the back.

Under FIA regulations, the finishing positions were taken from the last restart, with the cars then having to complete a final lap behind the safety car.

To add to the controversy, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was given a five-second penalty for causing the decisive crash at the first corner by tagging Alonso's car, dropping him from fourth to 12th and out of the points.

An emotional Sainz described that decision as "unacceptable", adding: "They need to wait until after the race and discuss with me. Clearly the penalty is not deserved. It is too severe."

The Alpine drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon were the other big losers from the official decisions - they took the penultimate restart fifth and 10th but crashed into each other and retired at the second corner.

The unprecedented events will lead to controversy that F1 is putting showbusiness before sport.

There is a direct line from the final laps of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2021 - when officials made errors that changed the course of the world championship fight between Verstappen and Hamilton - to these events, as the final red flag was thrown to try to ensure the grand prix would finish under racing conditions.

Ironically, that desire led to the final, bizarre and confusing climax, and a race that instead ended under a safety car.

The first-corner crash led the FIA to make a decision that a lap had taken place but that most of the events during it had had no effect, other than the crash between the Alpines.

Verstappen's win, coupled with a fifth place for his team-mate Sergio Perez after the Mexican started from the back, extended the Dutchman's championship lead to 15 points.

Russell
A race which began with Russell overtaking Verstappen off the line turned to despair with a power unit failure

The bizarre and controversial climax

The extraordinary events at the end of a race that had already had two safety cars and a previous red flag were triggered when Kevin Magnussen's Haas ran wide at the first chicane and tagged the wall.

The impact broke the Dane's wheel rim, caused a puncture and left debris strewn across the track.

The timing of the incident meant that, according to the rules, there would be two racing laps after the restart.

Sainz tagged Alonso's rear wheel and tipped the Aston Martin into a spin, triggering chaos behind.

Perez ran wide across the grass and then Gasly, appearing not to see Ocon on his outside, pushed his team-mate into the wall, taking both cars out.

The red flag was immediately thrown again and the rules dictated that the order had to be that at the restart because the field had not covered enough ground for there to be any other reference to set the start order.

That reinstated Alonso to third, despite his being dropping to the back after his collision, and Perez to fifth, after losing a lot of ground.

The Aston Martin of Lance Stroll was fourth, followed by Perez, McLaren's Lando Norris and Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg. McLaren's Oscar Piastri, Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu and Alpha Tauri's Yuki Tsunoda completed the points positions.

What happened before the controversy?

Before the final climax, Verstappen had dispensed with an early challenge from Mercedes' George Russell and Hamilton to dominate the race.

An incident-packed start to the grand prix featured two safety-car periods - the first on the opening lap and the second on lap six - and a first red flag.

The first safety car was caused by a crash between Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Stroll at Turn Three on lap one, the second by a heavy crash by Alex Albon's Williams at Turn Six.

Leclerc, disappointed by a third consecutive difficult race, described it as "the worst start to a season ever".

Verstappen, who had made a bad start and dropped behind the Mercedes cars, ran third for a while but once in front was in total control.

Russell was taken out of contention for the lead by a pit stop hoping to benefit from the safety car for Albon's crash, only to see the race stopped for the first time soon after. He described the decision to stop the race at that point as "totally unnecessary".

Verstappen passed Hamilton two laps after the restart for his second win of the year.

Russell retired from fourth place a few laps after the restart with an engine failure, a weekend that had started with a superb second place on the grid ending in frustration.

Sainz benefited, promoted to fourth place by Russell's problem and slowly pushing up to challenge Hamilton and Alonso but unable to pass them.

Gasly went with the Ferrari and was on course to take fifth in an impressive performance for the French team before the late drama.

verstappen
Verstappen now leads the drivers' title by 15 points

Verstappen in cruise control

Verstappen rarely needed to use his pace, but the advantage the Red Bull has over the rest of the field was clear as he homed in on Hamilton to take the lead after the restart.

Verstappen made his second poor start of the weekend. He lost places to both Mercedes at the first start, and was challenged by third-placed Alonso at the second, but once up and running was in a class of his own.

Within two laps of the restart, the Red Bull was right with Hamilton and Verstappen blasted past the Mercedes on the straight up to the fast Turn Nine/10 chicane, displaying the huge advantage the Red Bull has on the straights with the DRS overtaking aid open.

There were just four corners left before the end of the lap, but through them Verstappen pulled out a two-second advantage before beginning to manage his pace, edging ever further ahead without ever extending a car that currently has a reliability vulnerability in the gearbox/driveshaft area.

His only problem was when he ran wide at the penultimate corner on lap 47, with 11 to go, after which he complained that he kept locking his front wheel into that corner.

It cut his lead from 11 seconds to seven, but Verstappen was able to continue untroubled thereafter.

The race behind Verstappen

While Verstappen circulated serenely up front, Hamilton was left to try to hold off a determined challenge from Alonso.

Hamilton constantly radioed his concern back to the pits that his tyres would not make the distance, as the gap to his old rival oscillated between a second and two.

He was warned by his race engineer Peter Bonnington that Alonso was trying to trick him into over-using his tyres, and "not to fall for it".

And as so many times in the past, he was able to manage his tyres with expertise as Alonso did the same and the two circulated close together to the flag.

Following Russell's retirement, Sainz closed in on Alonso, but he, too, was unable to get the gap down to under 1.5secs. And in the final 10 laps or so and he began to drop back.

And Gasly drove an excellent race to stay within the second margin that ensured he could use the advantage provided by the DRS overtaking aid to track the Ferrari to the flag, a promising sign for Alpine.

Comments

Join the conversation

442 comments

  • Comment posted by Helena Handcart, today at 09:11

    Why wasn't Lewis allowed to overtake on the last restart and take the win? Oh, that's right. The rules were applied correctly this time.

    • Reply posted by Casper, today at 09:13

      Casper replied:
      Too slow and old.

  • Comment posted by John in the UK, today at 09:09

    I loved F1 in the 80s and 90s, but now it’s 5% racing, 80% tedium, and 15% farce.

    • Reply posted by BOB, today at 09:13

      BOB replied:
      Hi IT has become a Health & Safety Exercise gone mad

  • Comment posted by Olliewilks, today at 09:15

    Every post race interview Lewis thanks the fans first, talks about how hard the team are working, congratulates or commiserates with his team mate then goes on to say and how well other drivers & teams are doing.

    Max just talks about himself.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 09:17

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      no he doesnt. what lewis does is just fake humbleness

  • Comment posted by Po the Panda, today at 09:11

    Another farce by F1, ever since the passing of poor charlie, the standards have fallen of a cliff which started with Masi who was told to make F1 "entertaining" hence making up new rules and the trend of bizarre S/C and Redflag calls.
    That RB is the fastest race car F1 has ever seen, it really comes into its own in the races, Congrats to Newey.
    Unlucky for George but thats the game.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 09:19

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      congratulations to max the goat verstappen 🐐

  • Comment posted by Dimmock, today at 09:09

    What a farcical display of race officiating for those last two incidents..

  • Comment posted by bri, today at 09:11

    I used to be such a fan of F1 .................. the last couple of years is leaving me empty.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 09:22

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      let verstappen fill your life with joy 🕌

  • Comment posted by Grafter, today at 09:10

    I can’t believe sponsors keep investing umpteen millions in this farce

    • Reply posted by LifeGirl, today at 09:19

      LifeGirl replied:
      Because Formula 1 is more popular than its ever been and literally hundreds of millions of people watch it. Including you it seems, despite your complaints.

  • Comment posted by F1Guild, today at 09:12

    In the end the Red Bulls were simply too strong, and now wiser head Max bided his time and kept out of early potential tangles.. feel sorry for George, relieved for Alonso keeping his points and sad for Carlos in what seemed a harsh penalty

    • Reply posted by carwash, today at 09:18

      carwash replied:
      You should be doing Bensons job my friend.

  • Comment posted by Nick Gisburne, today at 09:12

    Complete shambles at the end, but good to see 3 world champions on the podium. Harsh on Sainz for that penalty - most first lap (or 'race start') incidents are usually looked at more kindly.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 09:17

      Celts replied:
      Disgraceful by the BBC in the live text to say "All this just as Michael Masi returns to the F1 paddock"

      Erm, he was here as a spectator! Whatever your thoughts on Abu Dhabi 2021. Let's not forget Michael Masi is a human being who received 1,000's of death threats from Lewis Hamilton fans.

      Why is the BBC stoking the fire like this?

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 09:09

    A contrived set of circumstances in the pursuit of 'entertainment' at the cost of racing

    • Reply posted by U14760589, today at 09:24

      U14760589 replied:
      That’s American ‘sport’ for you.

  • Comment posted by ams the G, today at 09:16

    Watched the entirety of the race. However was it really? I remember the 80s, drivers were exhausted when they finished having driven to the limit of their cars. Now they dare not go to fast, as they may wear away their tyres. There has to be a better way.

    • Reply posted by thenestofvipers, today at 09:30

      thenestofvipers replied:
      Agree.....seems a lot easier. Mind you the pit team and telemetry do most of the thinking and car control now taking it away from the driver

  • Comment posted by LifeGirl, today at 09:10

    Let's minimise the bile today, please. All three of these men proved why they are worthy of being called champions. Well done to all.

    • Reply posted by Casper, today at 09:11

      Casper replied:
      Never has a clean race.

  • Comment posted by Kevin, today at 09:17

    Complete and utter farce, can F1 find anymore ways to make it a laughing stock!

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 09:29

      Celts replied:
      Ted Kravitz saying "you're allowed to be more than 10 car lengths behind the car infront, when you're the one in 1st place"

      But in Singapore 2022, when Perez was 1st and went more than 10 car lengths behind the safety car. He got a 5 second penalty.

      FIA making up rules to benefit Lewis. Aided of course by the Lewis luvvies at Sky Sports.

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 09:14

    Happy to throw a vsc, safety car or red to spice things up for the 'show' those events today could have been covered by double waved yellows. Drivers know exactly what they mean and the racing could have stayed on the track instead of the pit lane, thus ruining the first race which had some potential. F1 seem to have forgotten the sport IS dangerous and there should be an element of risk

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 09:34

      Celts replied:
      Funny how in the Saudi Grand prix, there was a safety car and Lewis fan boys insisted it was unnecessary and the FIA only put it out there so Verstappen could close up the gap.

      But today, the FIA puts out two completely unnecessary red flags. Both of which benefited Hamilton in a way a safety car would not have done.

      And the Lewis fans boys don't say a word. Funny how that works.....

  • Comment posted by How it is, today at 09:16

    F1 officials are little more than circus ringmasters. It’s just a show now.

  • Comment posted by fact not fiction, today at 09:15

    F1 is just a big fix since 2021 making up rules as going along!

    • Reply posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 09:21

      Ook the Librarian replied:
      So ... you're acknowleging Rosberg won fairly then? I guess this is progress ... I'm proud of you, Champ x

  • Comment posted by andyw, today at 09:26

    What was the point of that finish under the safety car? No overtaking allowed until they crossed the finish line, so why do it at all? Farcical.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 09:37

      Celts replied:
      Well they had to complete the laps. And they can't safely start a race from the pit lane.

  • Comment posted by MrGoGreen, today at 09:11

    Saved a few hours of my life not watching F1 Aus.

    • Reply posted by LifeGirl, today at 09:15

      LifeGirl replied:
      And yet you managed to get to this comment section within five minutes of the comments opening. Herm...

  • Comment posted by Batuto, today at 09:17

    Just think of the vasts sums of money and fossil fuel burnt to stage that dross. As much as I love F1, they really do need a big rethink in most areas of the sport.

    • Reply posted by MarkEbbw, today at 09:27

      MarkEbbw replied:
      Burning more fossil fuels would be a start.

  • Comment posted by week 2 name, today at 09:15

    Ah, so F1 is back for 2023 and the officials are still ignoring the rules when it suits them.
    Tragic.
    Bring back Bernie - for all his lunatic ideas he never tried to deliberately trash the sport because in his day it was a sport not a soap opera.

