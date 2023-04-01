Australian Grand Prix: In pictures

Australian Grand Prix: In picturesLast updated on 42 minutes ago42 minutes ago.From the section Formula 1Not that the Australian fans minded - Melbourne is one of the most popular races of the year for everyoneUnless you're Charles Leclerc, who would rather forget his opening lap retirementRussell caused a shock by launching off the lineA race which began with Russell overtaking Verstappen off the line turned to despair with a power unit failureBut his car was still smoking as Mercedes pushed it back into the garage once it was all overNo such problems for Verstappen thoughAnd Kylie MinogueBut he wasn't the only one, as Albon caused the first red flag