Close menu

Azerbaijan Grand Prix quiz: Can you guess the drivers who have won in Baku?

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

The streets of Baku often throw up a chaotic grand prix.

The track has hosted six grands prix - and a different driver has won every time.

As we prepare for this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, can you name the victors. You've got two minutes.

Can you name the drivers who have won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

Score: 0 / 6
02:00
You scored 0/6
Copy and share link

RankHintAnswers
1
2
3
4
5
6
Listen on Sounds bannerListen on Sounds footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured