Max Verstappen: Red Bull driver questions if Formula 1 is 'actually a good life'

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Max Verstappen smiles after a race victory
Verstappen is top of this season's Championship standings after winning in Bahrain and Australia

Max Verstappen says he enjoys racing and winning and the money that comes from it - but could still end up asking himself whether Formula 1 "is actually a good life".

The Red Bull driver's concerns stem from the ever-expanding schedule and F1's trials of different formats, such as the revised 'sprint' in Baku this weekend.

"I always said that even if there won't be any more sprint races, if we keep expanding the calendar and the whole weekend is that long, at one point you question yourself: is it worth it?" Verstappen said.

"I do like racing. I do like winning. I know that, of course, there is the salary and everything, and you have a good life. But is it actually a good life?

"I think sometimes you get to a point in your career where maybe you want to do other stuff.

"I have the contract until the end of 2028 and then we'll review again, but I do feel that if it's getting at one point too much, then it's time for a change."

The two-time champion has always made it clear that he does not especially enjoy the 'sprint' weekends, which feature a shorter race on Saturdays in addition to the grand prix. He prefers F1's traditional approach.

But combine this with four-day weekends, and a calendar that this year will be a record 23 races, with potentially even longer schedules coming in the future, and Verstappen finds himself pondering his long-term future at a time when many might expect him simply to be loving life.

He admitted it was "a bit difficult to imagine what is going to happen past 2028". And he acknowledged some would not understand why he was feeling so ambivalent about a long-term future in F1.

"This sounds very weird for people from the outside, because they're like: 'Oh, you're in Formula 1, you're winning!'" Verstappen said.

"And probably I would have said the same when I was in their position. But once you're in it, it's not always how it looks like or how people think your life is.

"I mean, yes, it's great, it's amazing and I can do a lot of things. I'm very independent. But there is always a limit to certain things."

Verstappen has won the title for the last two years - controversially against Lewis Hamilton in 2021 and then in dominant fashion last season - and is already well on course for a third championship in 2023.

Red Bull look like they could dominate F1 for the next few years - at least until a new set of rules is introduced in 2026.

Verstappen is said to be paid a salary in the region of 40-50m euros and he made it clear he was committed to Red Bull at least until the end of his existing contract.

But he said he was not motivated by breaking Hamilton's F1 records.

"No I'm not interested in winning seven or eight titles," he said. "If you have the car to do it great, but I am already happy so it's OK."

Verstappen added: "I want to do other things, other competitions. A bit like Fernando [Alonso] did. But it also needs to be worth it to come back [to F1].

"Some people just love racing and that's the only thing they know and the only thing they want to do. I am probably a bit more in the middle. I mean, I do love racing. But I also want to do other kinds of racing. And then you can't combine the two or set up other kinds of stuff."

He said his other ambitions were in "endurance racing" and "owning my own team". But he ruled out racing in IndyCars.

"I like watching IndyCar," Verstappen said. "I think there are a lot of great drivers in there and also people I raced against, so I have a good connection with them. And I like seeing them do well.

"But me driving the Indy 500? Absolutely not. I might go there and watch but not race."

Comments

Join the conversation

120 comments

  • Comment posted by Disgruntled, today at 18:07

    Not a MV whatsoever, however he's a human being and I totally respect what he's saying. He's at the top and thinking 'is that it'? As humans we all strive for the next thing, and the next and so on. That's the way we are wired. He's financially more than comfortable so it's not always about the money - I really don't understand people who can't see that. He's not complaining but reflecting.

    • Reply posted by erik sly, today at 18:22

      erik sly replied:
      He should leave the sport then

  • Comment posted by I Got Banned Again, today at 18:13

    It's all Lampards fault

    • Reply posted by erik sly, today at 18:21

      erik sly replied:
      Lol

  • Comment posted by FrontRoom, today at 18:23

    40 - 50 million € each year to travel first class everywhere, get wined and dined, drive in circles for about 12 hours every couple of weeks...

    Yeah, jog on, Max.

    • Reply posted by SamB, today at 18:36

      SamB replied:
      Where was he complaining?

      If you read the article, he says he's very grateful for the life F1 has given him. But he's not sure if he loves formula one enough to commit his whole life to it.

      I understand Benson is trying to stir the pot with his headline. But try reading the article before you comment!

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:14

    Reason why this will never be mainstream
    Never heard Hamilton say stuff like this

    • Reply posted by erik sly, today at 18:20

      erik sly replied:
      Lewis was born to race while mac was born to cheat

  • Comment posted by erik sly, today at 18:19

    Let's exchange it for my life

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 18:44

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      No no, he can have mine!

  • Comment posted by Delfsefence, today at 18:04

    At least he's being honest about it. Don't forget, most of these drivers have only ever know racing from a very early age. Hamilton has said as much and tried to vary his interests outside of f1.
    It's hard to comment unless you've actually lived that life.

    • Reply posted by North Westerner, today at 18:24

      North Westerner replied:
      Hard to comment - but you managed it! Well done.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:37

    F1 has lost the plot and Max is coming to this realisation. It is fast becoming irrelevant with these made up street circuits and is only about generating cash for the franchise holder. BTCC last weekend at Donnington is what racing is about or indeed Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie.

  • Comment posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 18:23

    Max hasnt got a say in what he’ll be doing anyway. He’ll be doing whatever daddy Jos tells him to do.

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 18:37

      KingFreddy replied:
      Or he'll punch him in the face. Oh, no wait, Max isn't a woman.

  • Comment posted by Keeping it real 2021, today at 18:36

    Awful lot of comments from people who either can't read or understand sensible, thoughtful comments because 'max bad'.
    I despair for the level of intelligence on here these days

    • Reply posted by it is all going panwards, today at 18:40

      it is all going panwards replied:
      👏👏👏👏👏

  • Comment posted by Mrgrumpy, today at 18:41

    Poor darling! Go & work in a hospital looking after people.............

    • Reply posted by Andrew, today at 18:44

      Andrew replied:
      Why

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 18:36

    Given sporting careers are generally much shorter and earn you far more, yes. It's worth it.

  • Comment posted by Crikey, today at 18:15

    40 to 50 Million Euros a year - Oh my heart bleeds for you poor little golden spoon boy. His comments show his immaturity - after all he's only a 25 year old hardly out of nappies.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:20

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      You forgot it’s only a part time job

  • Comment posted by raisedeyebrows, today at 18:25

    Spoilt brat !

    • Reply posted by SamB, today at 18:34

      SamB replied:
      For what? Admitting that he might not love Formula one enough to commit his whole life to it? Admitting that he might want to try other things?

  • Comment posted by Me, today at 18:02

    Perhaps he would like to work an everyday job instead and never get to travel anywhere. Never get any recognition for what he does and struggle to earn enough money to heat his home and put food on the table.

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 18:31

      JM replied:
      Read the article, he clearly did not say it like that.

      He says he's very grateful for the life Formula 1 has given him. But just wants to be able to do other things as well, such as spend more time with his family and try out other types of racing.

  • Comment posted by HKJ, today at 18:02

    When you take a step back and contemplate it more deeply, I can see what he means. Remove money from the equation, and it's a very demanding sport, I'm sure.
    Yes, the recompense is very tasty, but look at what most people his age are able to do as a matter of course.
    Sympathy only exists to a point, but anyone with an open mind could see what he is alluding to.

    • Reply posted by Muzza, today at 18:10

      Muzza replied:
      All sport at the highest level is demanding. I think MV is indirectly moaning more about the naff Sprint race introduction, and if that, I totally agree.

  • Comment posted by Ibrox Baby, today at 18:34

    hys posters...F1 is not what it used to be!
    Max - F1 is turning into not what it used to be...

    and the rage begins!

  • Comment posted by youcannotbeserious, today at 18:30

    I’ll tell you what Max, do us all a favour and quit!

    • Reply posted by killerfrail, today at 18:32

      killerfrail replied:
      please don't speak for "us all" especially when you speak such drivel

  • Comment posted by TheGreatMc, today at 17:59

    He has a point, but he better of keeping his doubts to himself

    • Reply posted by Disgruntled, today at 18:10

      Disgruntled replied:
      Says you who's on here giving your own opinion! What gives him less rights than you to have an open opinion?

  • Comment posted by DerptyDerp, today at 18:31

    This would make more sense if he didn't spend most of his downtime doing virtual races anyway.

    • Reply posted by SteH11, today at 18:48

      SteH11 replied:
      It's called training.

  • Comment posted by MyKeyB, today at 18:43

    hard life innit?

