Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Leclerc beats Verstappen to pole position

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments145

Verstappen
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is live on 5 Live and the BBC Sport website

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc became the first non-Red Bull driver to take a pole position this year with a stunning lap at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Leclerc beat Red Bull's Max Verstappen by 0.188 seconds. Sergio Perez was third in the second Red Bull ahead of Leclerc's team-mate Carlos Sainz.

Lewis Hamilton took fifth ahead of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.

Hamilton's Mercedes team-mate George Russell failed to make it into the final session and will start 11th.

Leclerc, who excels at street tracks, has now set pole position at the Baku street circuit for the last three years and this one could be the best of the lot.

Underlining the quality of his performance, he was 0.813secs quicker than Sainz in fourth place.

Leclerc said: "For sure I'm surprised. We came into the weekend thinking it would be a great weekend if we are in front of Mercedes and Aston in qualifying and in the end we are on pole. I was very happy with the lap.

"We must not forget our race car is still behind the Red Bulls so it will be difficult to keep the lead but that is the target."

Asked whether it was his best pole position in F1, Leclerc said: "I feel like whenever you have the excitement of pole you want to say: 'Yes.' I feel like 2021 it was even more of a surprise but it was definitely a really good lap."

F1 Breakdown: The new Baku GP race-weekend sprint format

Perez described it as a "tremendous lap" by Leclerc, and it was a welcome boost for a Ferrari team who have had a difficult start to the season, especially for Leclerc, who has retired from two of the first three races.

Verstappen and Leclerc had set the exact same time on their first runs, but the Dutchman was classified ahead because he posted it first.

But he brushed the wall on his final lap at Turn Two and could not make up the time over the remainder of the circuit.

He said: "It is always tough to put a lap together and on the second run we tried something different on the out lap which I think didn't help.

"But we know we have a very good race car so all in all it is not bad."

This is the first 'sprint' weekend of the year and it runs to a new format. This qualifying session decided the grid for the grand prix on Sunday.

Saturday is a whole separate day, starting with a qualifying session - known as the 'sprint shoot-out' - that sets the grid for the shorter 'sprint' race later on.

Hamilton's fifth place was a strong result in the end for a Mercedes team who had appeared to be struggling for speed until the final session of qualifying, the Baku track exposing the car's weaknesses.

Hamilton had been 0.3secs slower than Alonso in second qualifying but he snuck ahead of his old rival by 0.076secs.

Hamilton said: "Timing and getting into the rhythm is not easy on this track. In Q2, I struggled. Q3 run one was a really sweet lap. Just matched it on the second run, needed a little more time to get ahead of the Ferrari."

Russell said Mercedes "just weren't fast enough this weekend" and that he had made a mistake on his final lap in the second session, from which Hamilton only just progressed.

Lando Norris impressed in the heavily updated McLaren to line up seventh, and there was an upset from Yuki Tsunoda, who put the Alpha Tauri eighth, by far their best performance of the season so far.

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll and Norris' team-mate Oscar Piastri completed the top 10.

Tsunoda's team-mate Nyck de Vries crashed early in the first session at Turn Three, bringing out the first of two red flags, and qualified last. Shortly after the first session resumed, Alpine's Pierre Gasly did the same, causing another stoppage.

It made for a trying day for Alpine, who had spent the time between practice and qualifying repairing Gasly's car and fitting a new engine and gearbox after a major fire.

Comments

Join the conversation

145 comments

  • Comment posted by WilyOldFox, today at 15:54

    Whether you like Ferrari or not, F1 needed this result. Fingers crossed they have race pace to match the rocket ships too.

    • Reply posted by NickdeVries, today at 15:57

      NickdeVries replied:
      Hopefully they make it to a great race and not a farce.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 15:46

    Excellent Quali Let's hope the race is as close and competitive sadly I fear multiple safety cars and red flags simply with the nature of the circuit.

    • Reply posted by BRIAN666, today at 16:10

      BRIAN666 replied:
      Never fear my dear, should a car veer into another car's rear then they should still be able to steer to a safe place near.

      Therefore perhaps less safety cars.

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 15:58

    We know what’s going to happen with Ferrari when they get pole, end up having either a dodgy Pitstop or the engine blows out and if nothing else, the driver bins it.

    Two Redbulls would be hounding him down to the first corner.

    Merc almost a second off Ferrari in quali, that’s a good day for Merc, check them out.

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 16:05

      WilyOldFox replied:
      I'd be less concerned with Mercedes than I would be with Sainz being 8 tenths off.

  • Comment posted by Po the Panda, today at 15:47

    Took some serious magic from Charles to conjure up that, what a performance to top that rocket RB. Wont matter tho, RB will just zoom past them in the race and win by 20+ seconds with the engine turned down and Sergio told to hold station.
    Not sure what happened to George, not a great session from him.
    Such a wacky races sort of track, so random but anything can happen.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 15:53

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      RB will just Zoom past the car that has just shown itself to be quicker in a straight line than the RB this weekend.

  • Comment posted by Dan, today at 16:36

    Does anyone actually think this new structure is a positive move? All it’s done is condense the weekend testing to basically nothing, meaning the rushed quali has the potential to be chaotic as set ups are still being fully rationalised. This all seems to end up inadvertently making the sprint the main event, and that’s hardly delivered much in terms of excitement from the previous editions

    • Reply posted by Bal, today at 16:47

      Bal replied:
      And if someone crashes in the spring tomorrow, does that possibly mean no car for Sunday????

  • Comment posted by Walks619, today at 16:06

    Recent history shows that either Ferrari stuff the tactics, or Charles puts it in the wall. One or the other will happen, although I wish it doesn't

  • Comment posted by Hail Hakkinen, today at 15:48

    Yes Charles awesome job man! My team McLaren looking much better pace wise this weekend. Aston were very disspointing in Q3 compared to previous showings this season- what happened . Also De Vries is starting to look like he's not up to being a full time F1 driver and Alpine's decison to sign Gasly continues to look not clever at the moment . He won't last beyond 2023 there unless he improves.

    • Reply posted by hj, today at 15:55

      hj replied:
      To be fair to Gasly, his car blew up after 15mins of FP1, so that was all the practice he had going into quali.

  • Comment posted by 51yearsofF1, today at 15:43

    Great qualifying session, Congrats to all the top three. Should make for a good race on Sunday

    • Reply posted by NickdeVries, today at 15:47

      NickdeVries replied:
      Great session and 0,188 is quite a big gap

  • Comment posted by one day at a time, today at 16:45

    Vettel once said Leclerc is singlehandedly the best qualifier he’s ever seen. He’s really living it up to that today.

    • Reply posted by Varys, today at 16:56

      Varys replied:
      Can you be anything other than single handed in an F1 car?

  • Comment posted by Defund the BBC, today at 16:16

    Well done Charles, and a mention for Lewis, squeaked into 3rd qualification by a few thou over his team mate. Made the best of some other drivers failing to live up to expectations, but 5th nevertheless, a good effort.

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 16:23

      WilyOldFox replied:
      Well he did happen to inadvertently give Piastri a tow at the end of Q2 which ironically knocked Russell out LOL.

  • Comment posted by SeLf DePrEcAtIoN, today at 16:30

    Here's to a more open field- cheers!

    • Reply posted by BRIAN666, today at 16:31

      BRIAN666 replied:
      Cheers!

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 16:48

    Ferrari on pole and in the race they will be like…right, Charles we are looking at plan H and Sains is on plan W…baffling all of us.

  • Comment posted by Andy ES, today at 17:10

    How truly sad. One of the best parts of the weekend consigned to a Friday when everyone is at work and cannot watch. What is happening to F1 is so sad.

  • Comment posted by MNG, today at 16:12

    Gives Verstappen someone to force off at the first corner I suppose (added this balance).

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 16:25

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      funny how the only person thats been forced off on lap 1 this season is verstappen when lewis did it to him in australia

  • Comment posted by Wakefield Owl, today at 16:03

    Grid positions 4th to 8th are five cars from five different teams.

    • Reply posted by Matt, today at 16:07

      Matt replied:
      3rd makes it six from six.

  • Comment posted by I Got Banned Again, today at 17:29

    It's all Lampards fault

  • Comment posted by Give my thoughts, today at 16:26

    Mechanics have to work harder. Are they under restrictions changing the cars after this qualifying session? If not the lower teams can try new parts for the sprint or reduce wear by not even running!

  • Comment posted by northop6, today at 16:45

    In most sports commentary it is always evident who or what team the BBC wants or expects to win. So disrespectful to the other competitors.

    • Reply posted by BRIAN666, today at 16:46

      BRIAN666 replied:
      Tell me more - who do they like/dislike?

  • Comment posted by Dan, today at 17:01

    Any idea what happens with parc ferme rules now? Presumably that’s completely scrapped because of the sprint set up. Could lead to some teams gambling on huge set up changes for race specs, even if it means compromising the sprint tat

  • Comment posted by nibs, today at 17:07

    What happened Benson, I thought you said the Red Bull was arguably the fastest car ever seen, fastest in the corners the straights and everywhere in between, and by such a huge margin they may be deliberately holding back?

    • Reply posted by Phil, today at 17:23

      Phil replied:
      Possibly CLC is a much better driver than MV! Or alternatively as Horner said recently the Red Bull is much better as a race car than a qualifying car. I fully expect that MV will take the lead shortly after the start and CLC will not see him again. Of course I may be wrong...

