Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Sergio Perez overtakes Charles Leclerc to win sprint race

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments86

F1 cars wind through the circuit in Baku
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is live on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website

Red Bull's Sergio Perez overtook Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to win the sprint at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Mexican, who qualified second to Leclerc in the sprint shootout earlier on Saturday, passed the Ferrari shortly after an early safety-car period.

Championship leader Max Verstappen finished third, after his car suffered damage in an early collision with George Russell's Mercedes.

Russell took fourth, from Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso was sixth. Lewis Hamilton was seventh, losing out when Alonso made an opportunistic overtake as he took advantage of the seven-time champion failing to pass Sainz into the first corner at the restart.

Leclerc, who has taken two pole positions in two days in Baku and will also start the grand prix at the front on Sunday, feared he would struggle to hold off at least one of the Red Bulls over a race - and so it proved.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Formula 1
Formula 1 fans have been excited by the new racing format in Baku

How did it all unfold?

The race was neutralised early in lap two after Yuki Tsunoda clouted the wall at Turn 15, tearing his tyre off and damaging his rear suspension.

Cars ran for five laps under the virtual safety car and then full safety car while the debris from Tsunoda's accident was cleared.

When it restarted, Perez stalked Leclerc for two laps before easing past as soon as the DRS overtaking aid was enabled after two racing laps.

Leclerc stuck with him for some time, before beginning to lose his tyres with a couple of laps to go and finishing 4.5 seconds behind.

Perez's win closed his deficit in the championship to Verstappen to 13 points.

Leclerc tried to stay within DRS range of Perez as long as he could, fearing an attack from Verstappen, whose car was damaged while fighting with Russell in a terrific side-by-side battle through the first three corners.

The two collided when Russell stayed on the inside at Turn Two. The Mercedes was legitimately on the inside and Russell tried to leave Verstappen room on the outside, but a small lock-up meant he slid into the Red Bull and damaged Verstappen's sidepod.

Verstappen was furious with Russell afterwards, going over to remonstrate with the Mercedes driver, calling him a "dickhead" after the Briton refused to accept he had been at fault and walked away.

Verstappen said in his television interview: "I don't understand why you need to take so much risk in lap one, understeer into my sidepod and create a big hole."

The damage would have caused significant drag on the Red Bull and almost certainly explains why Verstappen was not able to catch and pass Leclerc.

Russell was comfortably able to hold off Sainz, who in turn was concerned about Alonso but they raced without changing positions to the flag.

F1 Breakdown: The new Baku GP race-weekend sprint format
  • Comment posted by The Opinionated, today at 15:42

    I read a lot of comments moaning about drivers saying his fault, their fault, F1 is boring, sprint races are a waste of time etc, but yet a majority of people still watch, moan and then commit to spend time commenting... I love it as it makes for a great for post race entertainment

  • Comment posted by IOrderedTheCodeRed, today at 15:41

    There was a horrible whining coming from Crashtappen’s car!
    Must be drinking too much of that horrible sweet tasting drink.

  • Comment posted by BMrider, today at 15:40

    Verstappen is a poor sportsman. It's okay when he does it to others, then has a tantrum when it's done to him. He's the 'Richard Head'.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:42

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      except its the merc fault each time. hes grown sick and tired of them

  • Comment posted by GunnerBear, today at 15:39

    Verstappen is still a petulant child.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:42

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      u still live on bbc hys!

  • Comment posted by Alec, today at 15:32

    Damon hill is George Russell’s sugar daddy, slurp it slide it. They are in the same closet

  • Comment posted by hskfpoajz, today at 15:31

    Boring dull rubbish, only interesting thing was the RUS VER battle. RUS playing his usual "who me?" act again. His wheel to wheel racing is getting as poor as Lewis' with these divebombs down the inside. Must be the Mercedes way

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:32

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      typical mercedes!

  • Comment posted by The Oracle, today at 15:31

    Russell causing contact again displaying his poor special awareness yet again ‘who new’

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:35

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      learning from hamilton aha

  • Comment posted by md copse, today at 15:28

    Well done George for showing a fighting spirit today. You’re going to need lots of it when your car is ready to challenge for the title with a teammate like Lewis, with him that’s when fair play goes out of the window!

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:31

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      youre congratulating a driver that crashed into another ruining their race? and dont worry hamilton wont be a problem clearly the worst driver of the top 3 teams

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:26

    max verstappen said it best when this format is terrible. REMOVE SPRINT RACES NOW. give me back my 2hr free practice sessions

  • Comment posted by Kaysara, today at 15:26

    The comments on this site are all drivel.

    • Reply posted by Jedi_Master, today at 15:37

      Jedi_Master replied:
      You shouldn't run yourself down so much.

  • Comment posted by Jeddle, today at 15:26

    Go Perez

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 15:25

    The more I look at that overtake the more I think Russell should have had a penalty

    • Reply posted by LifesTooShort, today at 15:27

      LifesTooShort replied:
      You know the risk trying to overtake on the outside....

  • Comment posted by twowords, today at 15:25

    How many times does Russell have to affect someone's race before he gets penalised???

    • Reply posted by The Oracle, today at 15:32

      The Oracle replied:
      100% so many times now

  • Comment posted by Dogbreath, today at 15:24

    Verstappen in full spoiled brat mode again whenever anyone else plays bumper cars with him coming off worst. Quite happy though to barge other drivers off track when it please him. Trolls will be having a hissy fit at this opinion no doubt!

    • Reply posted by GazR, today at 15:27

      GazR replied:
      When was the last time he barged someone off the track? Monza 21 him and Ham came together but it was still debatable.
      The Mercs that year crashed Max off twice but was that ok?

  • Comment posted by Scurvy Buccaneer, today at 15:22

    What on earth is that foul taste in the mouth after this pointless exercise. Got to get some mouth wash.

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:22

    i speak for everyone when i say george russell needs a grid penalty for the race

    • Reply posted by Dogbreath, today at 15:24

      Dogbreath replied:
      no you don't

  • Comment posted by T on the wing, today at 15:20

    This sprint format has completely sucked the joy out of this race weekend.

    • Reply posted by Stephen, today at 15:22

      Stephen replied:
      I couldn't agree more. It that was a taster for tomorrow, I don't think I'll bother watching.

  • Comment posted by Masanilo, today at 15:20

    Really incredible to see Russell crashing into anyone and hardly get penalties.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:21

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      its called the inherent british bias of the FIA

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:19

    someone please check on hamilton i havent seen him all day 😭😭😭

    • Reply posted by milk of amnesia, today at 15:26

      milk of amnesia replied:
      Sounds like the Footie team that you support. (Missing in action).

  • Comment posted by GazR, today at 15:19

    Another classic George Russel overtake… that’s 7 collisions in 24 races whilst overtaking yet the Sky team dare not say anything against him in anyone of those incidents.
    Given the way Leclerc was suffering tyre deg he’ll do well to keep ahead of the Mercs tomorrow.

    • Reply posted by elix, today at 15:42

      elix replied:
      😂😂😂

