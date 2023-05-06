Close menu

Miami Grand Prix: Sergio Perez on pole & Max Verstappen ninth as red flag curtails qualifying

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer in Miami

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Fernando Alonso, Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz
Sergio Perez claimed his third career pole position, ahead of Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz

Red Bull's Sergio Perez took pole position for the Miami Grand Prix while team-mate and title rival Max Verstappen will start only ninth.

Verstappen made a mistake on his first run in the final session and when Ferrari's Charles Leclerc crashed there was no time to resume the session.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso will join Perez on the front row.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz is third, with Kevin Magnussen scoring a sensational fourth for the US-based Haas team.

"That was a mistake of mine trying to put it to the limit and then having to abort the lap," said Verstappen.

"Then you rely on a bit of luck of course that there is not going to be a red flag. It can happen on a street circuit so I'm a bit upset with myself."

Elsewhere, Mercedes struggled. Lewis Hamilton was knocked out in the second session and will start down in 13th. He was compromised by the team sending him out late, which affected his ability to prepare his tyres effectively.

George Russell managed to sneak through into the top-10 shootout, where he secured sixth place behind the Alpine of Pierre Gasly.

Leclerc crash shakes up the order

Charles Leclerc climbs from his Ferrari affter crashing in qualifying
Charles Leclerc climbed from a broken Ferrari for the second time in two days after crashing going into Turn Seven

Both Verstappen and Leclerc were under pressure going into the final runs after making errors in the early part of the session.

Verstappen had run wide at Turns Six and Seven and Leclerc brushed the wall at Turn 16.

Both needed to deliver on their final runs but Leclerc wrecked the rest of the session for everyone else when, running early, he lost control through the fast Turn Six and spun on the entry to Turn Seven, backing his Ferrari into the wall.

It was Leclerc's second crash in two days at the same place after he also lost control a little later in the same sequence of corners in second practice on Friday. He will line up seventh.

The result is a huge bonus for Perez, who is six points behind Verstappen in a private championship battle between the two drivers for the dominant Red Bull team.

Perez had looked out of sorts for much of the weekend but he nailed an excellent lap on the first runs in the final session to put himself in the prime position going into the final runs.

The Mexican beat Alonso by 0.361secs as the veteran Spaniard continues his excellent start to the season.

Sainz was a further 0.147secs behind in his Ferrari.

Behind Leclerc, Alpine's Esteban Ocon, Verstappen and Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas completed the top 10.

What did the top three say?

Sergio Perez on track in Miami
Sergio Perez won both the sprint race and main grand prix in Azerbaijan last weekend

Perez was cheered loudly by the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium in this city with a large Latino population, who saw three Spanish-speaking drivers in the first three positions, and thanked them during his interview after the session.

"It has been my worst weekend until qualifying really," he said. "I just couldn't figure out how to [recover] all those tenths I was missing to the Max and the Ferraris.

"I was just resetting everything and we did a small change into qualifying and everything came alive. We were playing with the tools and everything came together.

"I was just struggling for balance, confidence, this Tarmac is very sensitive to temperature."

Alonso said: "It was a good qualifying. Final practice was a little bit messy for us. We tried a few set-ups and they did not work but we put the car back in a known place and it came alive.

"The car was so enjoyable to drive. You go close to the walls in Turns 11 to 16 and you need to have that confidence to go to the limit and I had that confidence and am very pleased."

Sainz added: "P3 was where where were targeting to be but we could have been better. It is a big unknown how our car is going to compete in the heat, but if we can push ahead that could bring us to the podium and be a great result.

"I think the Red Bull is very quick but with everyone else it is going to be a good fight with Fernando, the Mercedes, I think it is going to be an exciting race."

McLaren struggles continue

Mercedes were not the only big-name team struggling. McLaren had a dire session, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri knocked out early on and lining up 16th and 19th.

The result underlined the difficult position the team find themselves in at the start of this season and was an illustration of why they are restructuring the team.

This weekend, it has emerged that they have brought back former IndyCar champion Gil de Ferran, their sporting director from 2018-21, in a consultancy role, to help them identify how they can get themselves back on track.

British-born Thai Alex Albon had a good session for Williams, starting 11th. And after an error-strewn weekend in Baku, Alpha Tauri rookie Nyck de Vries out-qualified team-mate Yuki Tsunoda for the first time this season and lines up 15th.

Comments

Join the conversation

334 comments

  • Comment posted by twinprime, today at 22:12

    And that is more proof why Leclerc will never probably be a champion. It happens too often the mistakes.

    • Reply posted by FlatSpotted, today at 22:19

      FlatSpotted replied:
      Overdrives.

  • Comment posted by F1Guild, today at 22:23

    Perez got the basics right today others didn’t.. we’ll done Perez.. Alonso wily old fox.. I’m sure Verstappen will come back strong tomorrow

    • Reply posted by Tim, today at 22:39

      Tim replied:
      Yes, while Max was unlucky, he does need to shoulder
      the blame having screwed up his first attempt.

  • Comment posted by HappenedSoFast, today at 22:21

    Go Perez.
    Let's get this championship lead

  • Comment posted by RetroGirl, today at 22:32

    I would love for Perez to win again - if only for the comedy value in listening to Horner trying to sound happy about it!

    • Reply posted by Defund the BBC, today at 22:36

      Defund the BBC replied:
      Certainly more likely than a Hamilton win.

  • Comment posted by Tim, today at 22:15

    With that grid, we should be in for an interesting race, especially if it rains a little.

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 22:25

      JM replied:
      From the BBC live text: "Mercedes fighting with their last lifeline in Q1. That's how challenging their car is"

      Erm no, they literally have the 2nd/3rd quickest car on the grid. No excuse for Hamilton to be qualifying 13th.

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 22:11

    That's why Leclerc will never top level. Cracks under pressure regularly.

    • Reply posted by memnon, today at 22:14

      memnon replied:
      Not over driving the car then?

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 22:15

    Spanish speaking drivers in the top 3 qualifying. Well done to Perez, Alonso & Sainz. Unusual for Leclerc and Verstappen to make errors in Q3. Magnussen qualifying 4th was a surprise. An interesting race tomorrow ensues.

    • Reply posted by Tiirshak, today at 22:48

      Tiirshak replied:
      Charles making a mistake when it matters is literally the opposite of unusual.

  • Comment posted by RB, today at 22:11

    Banker lap a must and Perez nailed it. Well done!

  • Comment posted by Brontosaurus, today at 22:16

    Verstappen should have finished his first lap even if ne was off pace. Need a time in case someone pushes too hard.

    Stewards made it interesting tomorrow by not red flagging 20 seconds earlier.

    • Reply posted by ojsqzea4, today at 22:49

      ojsqzea4 replied:
      Wont really matter he will still win

  • Comment posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 22:19

    Verstappen in 9th isn’t a problem anyway. All the other drivers have to move out the way for him.

    So he thinks anyway…

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 22:20

      JM replied:
      So George Russell thinks...

  • Comment posted by jason, today at 22:22

    This is what F1 needs to be, a mixed up field, real intrigue

    • Reply posted by HappenedSoFast, today at 22:24

      HappenedSoFast replied:
      What does mixed up mean?

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 22:13

    Well tomorrow will be interesting.
    If it's any consolation, Derek Warwick said the " you meet a nicer sort of people at the back of the grid".
    Got to worry about McLaren, perhaps time to bring back Ron?

    • Reply posted by ojsqzea4, today at 23:14

      ojsqzea4 replied:
      That was a Graham Hill quote

  • Comment posted by TuskinRaider, today at 22:20

    There you go. I said it earlier. LEC just makes way to many mistakes to be considered at the level of Max, HAM or ALO.

    • Reply posted by jason, today at 22:23

      jason replied:
      Yep totally agree leclerc looses focus too much to be considered a great

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 22:21

    Neither Ferrari drivers are what I would consider excellent Ferrari drivers like they have had in the past. Both make far too many mistakes....LeClerc in particular and Sainz has too many 'off' weekends. Neither will take Ferrari forward.

    • Reply posted by eyyyy, today at 23:01

      eyyyy replied:
      Have you considered that maybe the Ferrari is particularly hard to control?

  • Comment posted by xxdavidxcx87, today at 22:51

    Hamilton on the radio blaming his team after messing up his lap was embarrassing to watch, feel sorry for the people that have to work with him.

  • Comment posted by GIN, today at 22:13

    Nice lap Sergio Perez

  • Comment posted by loek, today at 22:14

    Can we assume, from now on, it is Le Crash instead of Crashstappen?

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 22:21

      JM replied:
      Well yes, the last time Verstappen crashed out of a race was 2021.

  • Comment posted by ojsqzea4, today at 22:37

    Lando has made a terrible mistake putting faith in McLaren. By the time his contract is finished people will have forgotten how good he was. He also wont look as special against Piastri as the fight for second last position. Renting an old Mercedes engine is never a good basis to build a car, I don't know how Aston manage it. Alonso, Alonso!

  • Comment posted by Freedom is not Free, today at 22:22

    Oops.

    Think wind directional changes.

    But makes for a decent race tomorrow. Even better if Alonso gets ahead of the start. Fingers crossed 🤞 that happens

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 22:14

    Hamilton was only as good as his car, really shows it this year

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 22:17

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      its obviously the teams fault and not his 🤣

