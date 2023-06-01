Close menu

Quick-fire F1 quiz: How well do you know Fernando Alonso?

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Formula 1 returns to Barcelona this weekend, so it seems the right time to celebrate Spanish legend Fernando Alonso.

The 41-year-old has had a glittering career, and with his mighty comeback in the competitive Aston Martin this season, he leaves many people on the edge of their seats... still!

How many of these five questions about Alonso can you get right?

Can you answer these questions about Fernando Alonso's career?

Score: 0 / 5
02:00
You scored 0/5
Copy and share link

RankHintAnswers
1
1
3
4
5
Watch on iPlayer bannerWatch on iPlayer footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured