Monaco Grand Prix: Max Verstappen grabs pole position from Fernando Alonso

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1comments158

Lewis Hamilton
The Monaco Grand Prix is live on 5 Live and the BBC Sport website

Red Bull's Max Verstappen grabbed pole from Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso in a gripping qualifying session at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Alonso displaced Verstappen at the top of the timesheets with his final lap.

The Dutchman was more than 0.2 seconds behind after the first two sectors of his last attempt but a stunning final few corners saw him take pole position by 0.084secs.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third, just 0.022secs behind Alonso.

Lewis Hamilton could manage only sixth fastest in the upgraded Mercedes after a frenetic and difficult session, behind Alpine's Esteban Ocon and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.

Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez, the Dutchman's only vague title rival, crashed in the first session and will start last.

Monaco Grand Prix, Formula 1
The glitz and the glamour: some Monaco GP fans made an entrance on yachts

So close for Alonso

Perez's crash only heightened the sense of anticipation early in a qualifying session that had already started with a sense an upset might just be possible.

The stakes are high around the tight and twisty streets, and the barriers always there to punish the smallest error.

And it was Alonso who emerged as the closest threat to Verstappen.

The veteran Spaniard came into the weekend speaking about the race as a potential one-off opportunity to win, and he was true to his word.

Competitive throughout qualifying, Alonso displaced Verstappen at the top of the times after his first run in the top 10 shoot-out, only for the Dutchman to go back on top with a second lap on his first set of tyres.

"I fought like an animal," Alonso said to his engineer. "Yeah, we could see," he was told in reply.

And on the second run it looked like he might just be able to grab his first pole since the 2012 German Grand Prix.

Leclerc had just gone fastest, only for Alonso to displace him, and when Verstappen completed the second sector between Tabac and the entry to the Swimming Pool more than 0.2secs down, a popular pole looked to be on.

But Verstappen pulled out all the stops through the Swimming Pool, Rascasse and the final corner, Antony Noghes, and just managed to sneak ahead.

Verstappen said: "We knew this was going to be little bit of a struggle for us this weekend to get everything together, in qualifying you need to go all out.

"My first sector wasn't ideal. I was a bit cautious. I knew I was behind and I had to push fast out to get back the lap time and luckily I did. I gave it everything, clipped a few barriers, but you have to be on pole here."

Alonso said: "I feel good. Pole position means a lot here in Monaco. But today Max was a little bit faster. First row is quite a big thing for us here. The last sector seems our weakest point of the circuit.

"Let's see tomorrow what we can do in terms of strategy, if there is any weather coming or something, but we will try to win.

"It is very short into Turn One. But we have very good starts and Max is a bit inconsistent."

Ferrari instability hampers Leclerc

Although Leclerc briefly popped to the top of the times with his final lap, he never quite looked capable of taking his third pole in a row at Monaco.

The Ferrari's inherent instability took the edge off his ability to attack on a street circuit he loves more than any other but he did emerge as superior to Sainz, who had appeared to have an edge earlier in the weekend.

Ocon's lap to go fourth in the Alpine, who have had a fraught season last year and were called dilettantes by their own chief executive officer Laurent Rossi last time out in Miami, was impressive.

And Mercedes felt that a set-up decision going into qualifying had hampered their hopes of being higher up.

As a result, Hamilton struggled throughout qualifying.

The seven-time champion crashed at the end of final practice and he was very nearly knocked out of both the first and second sessions after scrappy performances in both. He just managed to scrape through both times with one final heart-in-the-mouth final lap.

In the end team boss Toto Wolff said he was relatively satisfied to be 0.36secs off pole after a difficult session even if he said the positions of the drivers in sixth and eighth were "not OK".

Norris made it into the final session despite clouting the inside wall on the exit of the harbour front chicane at the end of Q2, breaking his steering arm and leading him to hit the outside wall at the next corner, Tabac.

McLaren's mechanics managed to get him out again for the final session, but he could set only 10th fastest.

His team-mate Oscar Piastri impressed in managing a lap just 0.018secs slower to line up 11th for his first Monaco Grand Prix.

Comments

Join the conversation

159 comments

  • Comment posted by heathdawg BITW, today at 17:16

    Love him or hate him that final sector was breathtaking from Verstappen. Right on the edge.

    Probably done for excitement for the weekend now unless the elements or a SC/red flag spice things up…!

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 17:31

      Name replied:
      Man with fastest car wins

  • Comment posted by TheEyebrowOfRodgerMoore, today at 17:18

    Level Alonso is at still is so impressive

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 17:18

    Over 2 tenths down in the final sector, the shortest sector, and gets pole? We've not seen the like since prime Schumacher. Enjoy it.

  • Comment posted by Defund the BBC, today at 17:08

    It's often said that Monaco is more about the driver than the car. Top three, no surprise then but who would have predicted Ocon in 4th? He's done his reputation no harm there, well done.

    • Reply posted by Steve J, today at 17:38

      Steve J replied:
      The salty ones are out in force already.

  • Comment posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 17:23

    Great quali. Unreal final sector there from Max, the RB car paint job must be mostly on the track walls after that!

    Brilliant laps from Alonso and Ocon as well. Alonso especially has a real chance tomorrow, just needs to get it right at St. Devote. I have to admit I might not watch the rest until the final few laps, Monaco is definitely all about the qualifying. 😂

    • Reply posted by 31shadows, today at 17:39

      31shadows replied:
      Qualifying

  • Comment posted by Le Grand Vision, today at 17:13

    Liked Fernando's little comment about Max's inconsistent starts. Subtle mind games! Would not bet against Max but if anyone can beat him tomorrow it will be Alonso.

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 17:15

      WilyOldFox replied:
      Worth putting a cheeky one down on him tomorrow then.........

  • Comment posted by LifesTooShort, today at 17:08

    Not a MV at all but that last sector was crazy good from MV.

    • Reply posted by thenestofvipers, today at 17:18

      thenestofvipers replied:
      Smacked the inner wall hard with the rear as well on to the pit straight

  • Comment posted by WilyOldFox, today at 17:13

    Monaco is always about Saturday. Absolutely Brilliant. Best qualifying this season. Fingers crossed Fernando can work his magic off the start tomorrow........

  • Comment posted by Mahender-A320, today at 17:16

    What a quali & what a driver this Max is turning out to be. We know he will win the race but would be good if Alonso gets it tomorrow. Ominous by RB though as this is apparently their least favourite track and still so dominant

    As usual by Ferrari, if it’s not the car then it’s the driver who makes mistake (CL again) 🙄

    And for Merc, might aswell not have developed anything, still where they are

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 17:24

      WilyOldFox replied:
      Still wearing Maxi pads are we?

  • Comment posted by pavlev, today at 17:12

    Great quali, best two drivers on the front row.

    • Reply posted by 31shadows, today at 17:40

      31shadows replied:
      Qualifying

  • Comment posted by Tim, today at 17:15

    Awesome quailing session.

  • Comment posted by AhhF1, today at 17:08

    Best quai in awhile.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 17:16

    Be interesting to see if 20 cars get round St Devote on the first lap tomorrow.

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 17:28

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      My guess is .... yes they will.

  • Comment posted by Maxilos, today at 17:26

    well with that out the way and the winner all but officially declared i can now shift Sunday's focus to the Indy 500 where there will be uncertainty over who can win.

    • Reply posted by thenestofvipers, today at 17:28

      thenestofvipers replied:
      Yup....looking forward to both races

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 17:07

    An entertaining qualifying session & no doubt far more entertaining than the race will most likely be tomorrow…..unless we have some rain- and the normally overly cautious FIA actually let them get the tyres wet of course.

  • Comment posted by ShaquilleOatmeal, today at 17:24

    “Max Verstappen grabs pole position from Fernando Alonso“ or Max Verstappen delivers stunning lap under pressure to clinch pole… fixed it for you Andrew.

  • Comment posted by crabby, today at 17:19

    Time for Mercedes to move on from Hamilton.

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 17:25

      WilyOldFox replied:
      Time for you move on from the same repeat comment.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 17:07

    Just waiting for the "street circuits are boring" brigade to start their rants again. And next week it'll be can't overtake at Barcelona! Gotta have something to moan about.

    • Reply posted by LifesTooShort, today at 17:10

      LifesTooShort replied:
      Great Qualy but the race I fear will be way off the excitement of Q3. I hope I'm proved wrong.

  • Comment posted by MGJohn, today at 17:31

    It was so looking good for the old man of the F1 tracks until the Max/Red Bull combo dashed it all away. Max is too good in the Red Bull. It's almost unfair.

    The new improved Max has now managed to convince me this season that he really is the best out there. Enjoy it whilst you can. Nothing lasts forever.

    • Reply posted by George_1985, today at 17:35

      George_1985 replied:
      You said it right: the best for now.

      All this GOAT talk is rubbish, there will always be a better driver at some point.

  • Comment posted by Albert Ross, today at 17:10

    Well that will save us the bother of watching tomorrow.

