Monaco Grand Prix: Max Verstappen beats Fernando Alonso to rain-affected win

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer

Last updated on .From the section Formula 1

Monaco
Verstappen took his 39th career win

Red Bull's Max Verstappen survived a mid-race downpour to win the Monaco Grand Prix from Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.

Verstappen appeared to be cruising at the front but his race was given added jeopardy by his team delaying his pit stop in an attempt to coincide it with the rain.

And Aston Martin appeared to miss a chance to beat Verstappen by pitting Alonso for a set of dry tyres as the rain was intensifying.

Had Alonso been given treaded tyres, his stop - while Verstappen was still on untreaded slicks - could have led to the Spaniard taking the lead.

But Alonso had to stop again for intermediate tyres on the following lap, when Verstappen did the same, and his victory chances were gone.

Verstappen's win, his fourth in six races this year, moves him 39 points clear of team-mate Sergio Perez in the championship.

The Mexican had a nightmare race after starting from the back following his crash in qualifying and finished down in 17th place.

Rain causes chaos

The rain started lightly on lap 51 and intensified slowly over the next few laps, but the fact it was initially largely over the section from Casino Square to the tunnel made decisions as to tyre choices difficult.

By lap 54, with 24 to go, half of the track was wet and half dry, and Verstappen leading from Alonso, Mercedes' George Russell, Alpine's Esteban Ocon, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Verstappen had been hanging on with his fading medium tyres much longer than he wanted as Red Bull waited for the rain, while Alonso behind him on hard tyres was more comfortable but 13 seconds adrift.

Aston Martin chose that lap to pit Alonso, but they fitted medium, untreaded slick tyres, rather than the treaded intermediates that Russell, Hamilton, Ocon and the other Alpine of Pierre Gasly all chose when they pitted 30 seconds or so later.

Verstappen and the Ferrari drivers stayed out, but the intensifying rain led to the Dutchman hitting the wall at Portier and Sainz spinning at Mirabeau.

Had Alonso been on intermediates, it looked at face value as if might have had a chance to make up enough time to pass Verstappen when the Red Bull driver pitted the next time around, although a quick analysis of the lap times suggested he probably would not have made it.

Instead, both had to pit on lap 55 to fit intermediates and Verstappen retained the lead.

Alonso's advantage over the rest of the leading runners, all of whom had pitted other than Russell, ensured he maintained second place, while Ocon vaulted back into the third place he had held from the start but lost as the pit-stop period started before the rain developed.

Alonso closed on Verstappen quite quickly in the first laps after changing tyres, cutting his advantage by five seconds in as many laps while also lapping seconds faster than any other driver in the field.

But Verstappen then began to edge away again and controlled the race to the end.

Monaco Grand Prix, Formula 1
The blue sky and the immaculate view of Monaco is iconic in F1

More questions for Ferrari's strategists

Ocon was left holding off Hamilton and Russell, which he did with aplomb to the end of the race.

Ferrari lost out by delaying their pit stops a lap longer than Verstappen and Alonso and Leclerc and Sainz dropped down to sixth and eighth.

It was the second questionable strategic decision they had made during the race, having pitted Sainz against his wishes early for a driver running hard tyres and cost him the chance of trying to pass Ocon.

Sainz raged on the radio afterwards, telling them that it was exactly what he had warned them about not doing, and he finished a disappointing eighth, also losing out to Gasly.

McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri completed the points positions in ninth and 10th places.

Perez's title hopes fade

Red Bull chose an inventive strategy for Perez, pitting him for hard tyres after just one lap and planning to run to the end on them and gain when others pitted.

But after making brief progress, the move left him stuck behind Aston Martin's Lance Stroll and his frustration grew.

When Verstappen came up to lap them on lap 33, Perez sought to take advantage too.

He tried an overtaking move on the outside of the harbour front chicane that was never on and he had to give the place back.

His race unravelled from there. Two laps later, he hit the back of Kevin Magnussen's Haas and broke his front wing, requiring another pit stop.

He also crashed during the rain late in the race and made a total of five pit stops for a race to forget which surely ends his championship hopes.

Whilst they were always slim, which he was convincing himself he could keep them alive for much longer than six races into the season.

Comments

Join the conversation

231 comments

  • Comment posted by Huggie, today at 16:10

    Ah Monaco, a race where the only semblance of excitement has to be caused by bad weather.

    Even then it was still a procession

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 16:13

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      stick to nascar

  • Comment posted by hskfpoajz, today at 16:15

    I’m getting absolutely sick of the celebrity hunting on the grid walk. Why do they think we care about this? Every single celeb was plugging some movie or record they have out. I miss the old days when they maybe talked to some F1 drivers on a grid walk. Shocking I know.

    • Reply posted by MikeB, today at 16:22

      MikeB replied:
      BUT it's not as bad a the sickly "Price is Right ... Come on Down" rubbish at Miami !!!

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 16:14

    Verstappen drove a masterful race again, racing fast, deciding correctly on strategy and making only a few mistakes (hitting the walls a few times). Ocon was outstanding and deserved P3. Mercedes got their strategy perfect to finish P4 & P5. Awful race for the Ferraris once again.

    • Reply posted by Albert Ross, today at 16:18

      Albert Ross replied:
      Love it. “ Masterful “, “only hit the wall a few times.” Brilliant

  • Comment posted by Telefunken U47, today at 16:11

    Needs more than rain to make Monaco exciting.

    • Reply posted by Albert Ross, today at 16:16

      Albert Ross replied:
      I switched to the rugby while the wife watched the race. Well I say watched, she actually fell asleep.

  • Comment posted by Defund the BBC, today at 16:12

    Best two drivers finished first and second, no surprise there but, what an excellent drive from Ocon. His driver value must have risen on the back of this performance and result.

    • Reply posted by BOB, today at 16:36

      BOB replied:
      Hi Complete bore fest 😴 what are you doing on the BBC defund yourself

  • Comment posted by colinnicholson, today at 16:16

    Crofty tries to talk it up but a race it was not.

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 16:22

      WilyOldFox replied:
      Crofty belongs in a circus..........just not one for racing.

  • Comment posted by hskfpoajz, today at 16:11

    I think ALO might have had Max had he gone to the right tyre. Max stint on the medium was insane to put him in the position to not have his race destroyed by the rain. Yet again the best wet weather driver shows his skill.

    • Reply posted by golfingboy, today at 16:29

      golfingboy replied:
      Yes Hamilton was very good in an average car I blame the wall for touching mad maxes car never maxes fault

  • Comment posted by Defund the BBC, today at 16:13

    Ferrari must be using prosthetics by now, the amount of times they have shot themselves in the foot.

    • Reply posted by Paul W, today at 16:16

      Paul W replied:
      If Ferrari tried to shoot themselves in the foot they would probably hit their elbow.

  • Comment posted by NickdeVries, today at 16:13

    Ocon a super drive! Third podium!

    • Reply posted by ShaquilleOatmeal, today at 16:18

      ShaquilleOatmeal replied:
      Yes drove brilliantly had a cheeky 5 EW on him at 40/1 just in case of MV and FA tripping over one another. He drove a great race.

  • Comment posted by TicTax, today at 16:16

    Alonso. Pretty much the only exciting thing happening in F1 at the moment.

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 16:11

    Another terrible Monaco bore-fest. What is the point of this 'race' ?. Even the rain didn't help

    • Reply posted by Chubbs83, today at 16:12

      Chubbs83 replied:
      Say hi to Kermit and Miss Piggy at the next family reunion babe.

  • Comment posted by NickdeVries, today at 16:11

    And Monaco is boring! Let is rain!

  • Comment posted by Dyno Soarus III, today at 16:20

    We all could have predicted this result pre-race. In fact, a lot did and as usual, are drowned out by the folk who ignore reality and have a defense for everything blatantly obvious.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 16:11

    Well that was an interesting end. Hats off to all the drivers and engineers for performing so well in changing conditions.

  • Comment posted by Speakthetruth, today at 16:19

    We see the same comments every year. When will F1 release Monaco is not a racing venue. Appalling venue when the likes of a Red Bull cant even pass from the back. I don't know what the 5 Live commentary team were drinking to say it was exciting even though the rain changed precious little. A complete borefest. So glad I was sunning myself in the garden instead of watching this rubbish

    • Reply posted by Defund the BBC, today at 16:26

      Defund the BBC replied:
      Yet you couldn't keep yourself off the HYS.

  • Comment posted by Albert Ross, today at 16:10

    There was one chance to make this interesting and Alonso and his team messed up. Pouring with rain and he goes out on slicks?

    • Reply posted by Chubbs83, today at 16:13

      Chubbs83 replied:
      Messed up is easy to say in retrospect - at the time it was a 60-40 call which VERY quickly changed to 0-100 call.

  • Comment posted by Rizzel, today at 16:27

    So many say race was boring, I bet if Hamilton had won it would have been the best race so far.

    Max wins suck it up.

    • Reply posted by Soggy Biscuit, today at 16:28

      Soggy Biscuit replied:
      Exactly

  • Comment posted by ShaquilleOatmeal, today at 16:17

    Classy drive from Max, tyre management, great in the wet, immense concentration, maybe not the most stunning to watch but as a compete purists driving performance.

    • Reply posted by ShaquilleOatmeal, today at 16:19

      ShaquilleOatmeal replied:
      Complete

  • Comment posted by and reelaaaxx, today at 16:17

    That rain came far too late to spice things up. They should replace the Monaco GP for the Bolton GP - guaranteed to have rain then!

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 16:11

    Needed more rain over more of the track for longer.
    Hamilton team radio to team ' This is getting dangerous'

    You're in the wrong job mate.....stop bleating. They used to drive in a lot lot worse than what you are calling rain

