Monaco GP in pictures

From the section Formula 1The blue sky and the immaculate view of Monaco is iconic in F1Saturday began with Lewis Hamilton crashing at Mirabeau corner, his Mercedes was lifted off the circuit transported back to the pits on the tight and twisty streetsHamilton wasn't the only one - Perez also coming to grief during qualifyingAfter an almost shock pole for Alonso (left), Verstappen explains how he pipped the Spaniard to top spotBefore the Monaco Grand Prix begins, movie star Orlando Bloom poses with Verstappen's carAfter PSG's historic win in Ligue 1, Neymar popped in to watch the action alongside Spiderman Tom HollandVerstappen safely held on to the lead at the startAnd things were fairly uneventful until the rain came - then several cars left the trackEven Verstappen hit the barrier, but the Dutchman still brought the car homeSome were closer to the action than would usually be advisedAnd the celebrations began